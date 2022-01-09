 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Body of skier missing since Christmas found in the last place they looked   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Lake Tahoe, California, Nevada, body of a 43-year-old avid skier, Sierra Nevada, Roy Angelotta, Police, United States  
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it would be kind of pointless to keep looking after they found him.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Well it would be kind of pointless to keep looking after they found him.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Well it would be kind of pointless to keep looking after they found him.


Yeah, you go to a funeral with the dead body you have, not the dead body you wish you had.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No joke, they really did.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Poor guy. Things had been going downhill for him before dying.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: ArkAngel: Well it would be kind of pointless to keep looking after they found him.

Yeah, you go to a funeral with the dead body you have, not the dead body you wish you had.


So I should cancel that +1 on my RSVP?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He looks like a long-since-forgotten child actor who's still trying to trade on his gig from thirty years ago.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: ArkAngel: Well it would be kind of pointless to keep looking after they found him.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yep: Went skiing in that mess of a storm they had at Christmas, got lost, and figured "Hey, I'll just keep skiing downhill, there has to be a house down there somewhere!" Forgetting that North Tahoe looks like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

when it ISN'T zero visibility in a whiteout.

Dumbass. Sad he's dead, though.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

