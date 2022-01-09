 Skip to content
(CNN)   Worried you have been exposed to Covid? Want to get tested? Good luck with that   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FL Governor and future President DeSantes says no one should get tested at all because of course he would say that.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Two Tuesdays ago my husband woke up all snuffly and tested positive on the last home test we had. We both called in sick and started looking for somewhere to get a pcr test.

Everywhere that took appointments was booked 10 days out. We tried four different walk-in places that had lines wrapped around the building with people standing in the snow for hours. Finally we found a place where we only had to stand outside for 10 minutes before we could stand inside for another 40 minutes and then we got tested.

We were told we'd get our results in 3-5 days. That was 12 days ago and we still haven't heard anything back.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember, the military budget increased this year and so we don't have money to send people N95s (so they don't buy knock-offs online) and tests. Or let them stay home if they're sick.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DeSantes is also under suspicion for all the test kits that mysteriously went missing recently.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aimtastic: Two Tuesdays ago my husband woke up all snuffly and tested positive on the last home test we had. We both called in sick and started looking for somewhere to get a pcr test.

Everywhere that took appointments was booked 10 days out. We tried four different walk-in places that had lines wrapped around the building with people standing in the snow for hours. Finally we found a place where we only had to stand outside for 10 minutes before we could stand inside for another 40 minutes and then we got tested.

We were told we'd get our results in 3-5 days. That was 12 days ago and we still haven't heard anything back.


I hope you're both doing well.  But that's ridiculous - you'll be over it (hopefully) before you get your results!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: DeSantes is also under suspicion for all the test kits that mysteriously went missing recently.


Can't have actual numbers shattering the illusion of his brilliance in dealing with the crisis.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: aimtastic: Two Tuesdays ago my husband woke up all snuffly and tested positive on the last home test we had. We both called in sick and started looking for somewhere to get a pcr test.

Everywhere that took appointments was booked 10 days out. We tried four different walk-in places that had lines wrapped around the building with people standing in the snow for hours. Finally we found a place where we only had to stand outside for 10 minutes before we could stand inside for another 40 minutes and then we got tested.

We were told we'd get our results in 3-5 days. That was 12 days ago and we still haven't heard anything back.

I hope you're both doing well.  But that's ridiculous - you'll be over it (hopefully) before you get your results!


Thanks! I actually never got it. We were able to find more home tests and he tested positive on those two more times while I kept testing negative. And he never had anything more than very mild cold symptoms which are now gone. Go Team Moderna!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aimtastic: Two Tuesdays ago my husband woke up all snuffly and tested positive on the last home test we had. We both called in sick and started looking for somewhere to get a pcr test.

Everywhere that took appointments was booked 10 days out. We tried four different walk-in places that had lines wrapped around the building with people standing in the snow for hours. Finally we found a place where we only had to stand outside for 10 minutes before we could stand inside for another 40 minutes and then we got tested.

We were told we'd get our results in 3-5 days. That was 12 days ago and we still haven't heard anything back.


I woke up with a scratchy throat last week. I booked a test in the complex my office is in. Any time I wanted. Could have been walkin as well. Results back in 40 minutes.

Granted, when we had the big wave when covid did make it here back in September, it took about 18 hours for the result.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry. I think my point there was that it's amazing what happens when government cares.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: aimtastic: Two Tuesdays ago my husband woke up all snuffly and tested positive on the last home test we had. We both called in sick and started looking for somewhere to get a pcr test.

Everywhere that took appointments was booked 10 days out. We tried four different walk-in places that had lines wrapped around the building with people standing in the snow for hours. Finally we found a place where we only had to stand outside for 10 minutes before we could stand inside for another 40 minutes and then we got tested.

We were told we'd get our results in 3-5 days. That was 12 days ago and we still haven't heard anything back.

I woke up with a scratchy throat last week. I booked a test in the complex my office is in. Any time I wanted. Could have been walkin as well. Results back in 40 minutes.

Granted, when we had the big wave when covid did make it here back in September, it took about 18 hours for the result.


Sounds like living in a first world country is really nice.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our testing capacity has maxed out at ~35% confirmed positive test rates in Michigan. There were 40,000 new cases the past two days. The numbers are way underreported with test shortages and those who test positive with those kits.

People think they won't get sick because they just recovered from Delta or were vaccinated, and if they do it will be mild. They're likely correct, but can't see the consequences of uncontrolled spread. They're trying to force life to return to normal. Employers, governments, and schools are too. They got theirs so fark you. Let Omicron burn through the population. Rip that band-aid off.

There's really no great way to deal with it at this point, but shiat is about to hit the fan. The supply chain is about to snap and people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force. We're going to have so many long covid patients and those who come out of this with mental health issues the next decade could be very dark.

But stonks will go up which means everything is fine.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjwars1: people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force


Don't you know the unemployment numbers are dropping?

/you ungrateful peasant
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Two Tuesdays ago my husband woke up all snuffly and tested positive on the last home test we had. We both called in sick and started looking for somewhere to get a pcr test.

Everywhere that took appointments was booked 10 days out. We tried four different walk-in places that had lines wrapped around the building with people standing in the snow for hours. Finally we found a place where we only had to stand outside for 10 minutes before we could stand inside for another 40 minutes and then we got tested.

We were told we'd get our results in 3-5 days. That was 12 days ago and we still haven't heard anything back.


"Sir, this is a Wendy's"

/LoL
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day at work:
No, we don't have any otc tests.
No, we don't know who has them.
No, we don't do walk-ins for testing. You can book an appointment at (employer).com but we're probably booked for the next 7 days. We're also the only rapid testing site in the state for non-symptomatic people that are traveling, so good farking luck.
No, I don't know if your destination requires a PCR or will accept an ID NOW/NAAT test.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just figure you have it/had it and go on with life. i.e., stay home.

The really stupid thing is that, now that there are virtually zero rapid tests available, more and more places are mandating 72-hour negative tests (like mine own place of employment) for visitors before they can enter; meaning people can be fully compliant on their shots and still denied entry thus obviating the purpose of the vaccines and masks.

People at our $10,000/day assisted living are a bit irked, as one can imagine. How can we require tests that people cannot get and cannot provide ourselves? It's a fair question, with no answer from management except "[shrug]".
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Mugato: DeSantes is also under suspicion for all the test kits that mysteriously went missing recently.

Can't have actual numbers shattering the illusion of his brilliance in dealing with the crisis.


Someone should start smuggling test kits into Florida.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Sorry. I think my point there was that it's amazing what happens when government cares.


Yeah, but that sounds like socialism, man.  We can't have that in the land of the free and the ventilated.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Sorry. I think my point there was that it's amazing what happens when government cares.


Honestly, at this point I think I (and I'm guessing many others) would settle for a government that wasn't outright hostile.

/yes, I know not all of it is, but the part that is seems to have disproportionate influence that we're all stuck living with.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a quiet little hospital up in the mountains (90 something aunt fell and broke her hip yesterday). First hour here, 2 covid code blues.

/she's just out of surgery, doing fine. Thanks for asking
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume this is one of the reasons behind the asinine revised isolation guidelines.  Yeah, sure.  Wait half the time then don't get tested.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Symptomatic family member home-tested negative 3 consecutive days. Mail-in PCR (taken on one of those days) arrived 10 days later, positive.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason your girlfriend got pregnant is she got a pregnancy test.    You may blame the other guy, so the main reason your girlfriend got pregnant is she got a pregnancy test.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: jjwars1: people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force

Don't you know the unemployment numbers are dropping?

/you ungrateful peasant


I may be wrong (this is Fark after all) but you aren't likely counted in the unemployment report if you are not seeking work (aka dropped out of the labor force).
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: jjwars1: people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force

Don't you know the unemployment numbers are dropping?

/you ungrateful peasant


Don't people who are unemployed for a long enough time stop being counted as 'unemployed' for statistical purposes? I thought those numbers were based on recently unemployed and collecting unemployment or looking for work actively.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: AbortionsForAll: jjwars1: people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force

Don't you know the unemployment numbers are dropping?

/you ungrateful peasant

I may be wrong (this is Fark after all) but you aren't likely counted in the unemployment report if you are not seeking work (aka dropped out of the labor force).


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter is going back to college tomorrow. They notified everyone a week ago that to come back on campus, you have to have a negative Covid test. Of course, she didn't bother acting on that. She's been gone since 7 this morning trying to find a place in St Louis that will squeeze her in today. Of course, she's mad at me now because it's obviously my fault. Maybe I shouldn't have said, 'oh look! It's the consequences of your own inactions"
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: DeSantes is also under suspicion for all the test kits that mysteriously went missing recently.


From what I've read, he had them stuck in a warehouse until they expired.  Less testing /= less COVID, but in his "mind" they are.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjwars1: Our testing capacity has maxed out at ~35% confirmed positive test rates in Michigan. There were 40,000 new cases the past two days. The numbers are way underreported with test shortages and those who test positive with those kits.

People think they won't get sick because they just recovered from Delta or were vaccinated, and if they do it will be mild. They're likely correct, but can't see the consequences of uncontrolled spread. They're trying to force life to return to normal. Employers, governments, and schools are too. They got theirs so fark you. Let Omicron burn through the population. Rip that band-aid off.

There's really no great way to deal with it at this point, but shiat is about to hit the fan. The supply chain is about to snap and people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force. We're going to have so many long covid patients and those who come out of this with mental health issues the next decade could be very dark.

But stonks will go up which means everything is fine.


I know one way I'm dealing with it right now.  Hey, all you geniuses that keep going on about how you're vaccinated and everything's fine hahah only the anti-vaxxers are screwed it's np I'm gonna go do whatever I'm sick of masks?  The ones that funnied every "You need to think about WTF you're doing" post from multitudinous other Farkers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.

No.

Don't need it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meat0918: AbortionsForAll: jjwars1: people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force

Don't you know the unemployment numbers are dropping?

/you ungrateful peasant

I may be wrong (this is Fark after all) but you aren't likely counted in the unemployment report if you are not seeking work (aka dropped out of the labor force).

If you're not seeking work but arent' working, what are you living on? Pimping?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: My daughter is going back to college tomorrow. They notified everyone a week ago that to come back on campus, you have to have a negative Covid test. Of course, she didn't bother acting on that. She's been gone since 7 this morning trying to find a place in St Louis that will squeeze her in today. Of course, she's mad at me now because it's obviously my fault. Maybe I shouldn't have said, 'oh look! It's the consequences of your own inactions"


Did you really say that? [high-5]
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: meat0918: AbortionsForAll: jjwars1: people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force

Don't you know the unemployment numbers are dropping?

/you ungrateful peasant

I may be wrong (this is Fark after all) but you aren't likely counted in the unemployment report if you are not seeking work (aka dropped out of the labor force).

If you're not seeking work but arent' working, what are you living on? Pimping?


Early retirement, under the table work, one spouse staying at home to take care of the kids, etc etc. You usually are pretty intelligent posting here so your comment is a bit of a surprise.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Two Tuesdays ago my husband woke up all snuffly and tested positive on the last home test we had. We both called in sick and started looking for somewhere to get a pcr test.

Everywhere that took appointments was booked 10 days out. We tried four different walk-in places that had lines wrapped around the building with people standing in the snow for hours. Finally we found a place where we only had to stand outside for 10 minutes before we could stand inside for another 40 minutes and then we got tested.

We were told we'd get our results in 3-5 days. That was 12 days ago and we still haven't heard anything back.


Good news: Home test was a false positive.

Bad News: You now have covid from standing in line to get PCR test
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can toss a football or are 300lbs and can stand in a line, perhaps consider joining the NFL to get free and fast testing.

If you're a teacher, front line worker, student...or just about anyone else? Good luck.

/stay safe Farkers. Mask up.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hey Nurse!: My daughter is going back to college tomorrow. They notified everyone a week ago that to come back on campus, you have to have a negative Covid test. Of course, she didn't bother acting on that. She's been gone since 7 this morning trying to find a place in St Louis that will squeeze her in today. Of course, she's mad at me now because it's obviously my fault. Maybe I shouldn't have said, 'oh look! It's the consequences of your own inactions"

Did you really say that? [high-5]


Every single one of my children fully understand there is no sympathy for self inflicted wounds.  And they know that because they've heard it their entire life, in exactly those words.

No child ever learned a damn thing from their parent's mistakes.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: FL Governor and future President DeSantes says no one should get tested at all because of course he would say that.


Why would you test for a hoax? Just put more guns and flags on your pickup truck.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: AbortionsForAll: jjwars1: people are going to continue dropping out of the labor force

Don't you know the unemployment numbers are dropping?

/you ungrateful peasant

I may be wrong (this is Fark after all) but you aren't likely counted in the unemployment report if you are not seeking work (aka dropped out of the labor force).


The most common unemployment number in the media only counts those actively looking for work.
 
stappawho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posted in another thread. I started having moderate back pain yesterday.  I had been sleeping more than usual. Possible digestive problems (won't elaborate there). I shrugged it off as work and eating high fiber/bad food, plus possibly tweeking my back. Found out on that day a coworker who I normally have lunch with (and social distance from except for walking by her at lunch), tested positive.  And I had our normal lunch interaction that day she was showing symptoms.  I texted her yesterday to see how she was doing and basically all my symptoms were the same as hers.

So cue me trying to find testing anywhere.  Nothing was available for several days (they offered it at work but on Monday - no weekends). No Walgreens, Target, CVS, etc have rapid tests. So I ended up going to stand alone ER in network for testing.  It came out negative but the doctor said since I have symptoms and possible exposure he treated me there as having it since it was early in the infection period.  So until work says otherwise I'm acting as if I'm positive and early in the infection.

Also, did not expect a shot to the butt on my visit.  That was fun.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. Most testing centers require you register online. Newsflash medical Einstein's; Not everyone has an iPhone or internet service. And who knows who's getting that personal info, and what they do with it, once they cancel you, or you're not willing to wait 3 weeks to get tested.

Confusion and chaos. No wonder so many people the whole thing is a joke.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: The most common unemployment number in the media only counts those actively looking for work.


I thought they counted people who actually filed for unemployment. How can you count who is or isn't actively looking for work?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: People at our $10,000/day assisted living are a bit irked, as one can imagine. How can we require tests that people cannot get and cannot provide ourselves? It's a fair question, with no answer from management except "[shrug]".


Better that than the alternative, to be honest. I'd much prefer having  draconian rules that prevent visitation than lax rules that lead to unnecessary sickness and death.

My wife's grandfather is 92 years old with Covid in a care home at the moment, precisely because testing became optional when it got difficult.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: 12349876: The most common unemployment number in the media only counts those actively looking for work.

I thought they counted people who actually filed for unemployment. How can you count who is or isn't actively looking for work?


Yeah. And unemployment benefits were extended for a long time. When the benefits run out for millions of people, woot!, they're no longer unemployed!
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Early retirement, under the table work, one spouse staying at home to take care of the kids, etc etc. You usually are pretty intelligent posting here so your comment is a bit of a surprise.


I think my original point (checks up thread) was that I agree with jjwars1, and that an obsessive pursuit of economic growth is a bad policy to pursue in light of other current factors.

Admittedly, I am arms deep replacing a toilet today. I'm not sure at this point who I was trying to be acerbic at, and I genially recant my statement.

/need more coffee, anyways : )
 
extrafancy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anecdotally, people are picking this omicron up left and right.  People who have been very careful since the beginning.  Wouldn't be surprised if the schools go back to distance learning temporarily.

I've done a lot of research and I'm now open to the idea of getting the vaccine.  I've been conducting third round trials on several subjects chained in the basement and I think I've worked out most of the kinks, but it's probably easier just to go off the shelf.  Plus I'm out of Radium.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fun policies to return to colleges and other places post holiday, get a covid test even if asymptomatic vaccinated and boosted, Leads to probably hundreds of thousands of likely unnecessary tests, to capture positives that under new cdc guidelines will be allowed to continue to go out even if still positive "while wearing a mask" immediately if boosted and 5 days if not.

Policies that continue to treat vaccinated or boosted like they don't spread the virus will keep up here.

Yes before everyone on the vaccinated are less likely. How much less likely? How do you determine which vaccinated person will be less likely?

Treat everyone like a spreader, encourage vaccine to prevent serious illness and death
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The local Mayo Clinic still has drive up covid testing everyday. You don't need an appointment, but you need to call to be screened before getting tested. My city used to have an on testing site m-f, but it used to be 7 days a week. You need an appointment for that. I live in a blue city, and Mayo Clinic in my area. I guess I am one the lucky ones that still has easy access to testing.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: 12349876: The most common unemployment number in the media only counts those actively looking for work.

I thought they counted people who actually filed for unemployment. How can you count who is or isn't actively looking for work?


Part of drawing unemployment is that you have to be actively looking for work.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: Zeroth Law: Early retirement, under the table work, one spouse staying at home to take care of the kids, etc etc. You usually are pretty intelligent posting here so your comment is a bit of a surprise.

I think my original point (checks up thread) was that I agree with jjwars1, and that an obsessive pursuit of economic growth is a bad policy to pursue in light of other current factors.

Admittedly, I am arms deep replacing a toilet today. I'm not sure at this point who I was trying to be acerbic at, and I genially recant my statement.

/need more coffee, anyways : )


Wasn't aimed at you, was at a certain raptor. But I get that, we all need coffee on a Sunday. Cheers!
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Got boosted, don't curr
 
