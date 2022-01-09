 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Turkey changes name again. That's nobody's business but the Turks   (travelawaits.com) divider line
52
    More: Interesting, Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Abdullah Gl, English spelling, North America, history of the Turkish nation, English word, Middle Eastern country  
•       •       •

1811 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 11:02 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, my keyboard didn't suddenly develop an umlaut key. Get in line behind the people from Holland.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this like when the Czech Republic became Czechia and nobody noticed or cared?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stypyd
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chïkēn?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least they didn't change it to Chicken or Duck. That would be quite fowl.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm too lazy to figure out the ASCII code for that u with two little dots, so I'ma go ahead keep calling Thankgiving dinner "turkey".
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oddly enough they changed it to Pizza
 
starlost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
grease, chilli, and irack should do it too.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember a good rant about Canada being a real sleeper in the world militarily, then invading Turkey and changing the name to Chicken.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TurkEU?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
West Armenia?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I thought Turkeys could spell.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well yïpëë-kïyë
 
fustanella
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Again? It's been Turkiye with the two dots for a bit.

*reads article*

No, it's just some website which finally caught up with reality.

Not that I care what they call it while Erdogan is ruining the place.
 
Xai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This idea brought to you by Ashleigh, Cydnee and Kristoffer.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The article banters on and on as if I know how to pronounce it because they declared it to be the English spelling.

Or do they not mention this because we still just pronounce it like we always have?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another nation plays to the notion of ethnic nationalism, leaning into a 'historic' sense of nation.  How are those Turkish Kurds doing these days?
 
Nogale
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But it's still Istanbul, not Constantinople, right?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess they want to be seen as more "bad-assed and scary in a quasi-heavy-metal manner".
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is this like when the Czech Republic became Czechia and nobody noticed or cared?


Well that's the first I've heard of that so probably the same thing.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
....Well, doggone it.  I've got a date in Constantinople tonight; will she be waiting in Istanbul?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i'm not a chicken, you're a turkiye
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So now we can all enjoy turkiye on Thanksgiviying.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Somehow Türkiyeish Delight doesn't sound so good.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Millions protest name change to something you can't type on a keyboard. Experts say the name change has made government services inaccessible to anyone who can't make a ü with their keyboard."
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Chïkēn?


Yippee-Turk-I-yay
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

morg: Gubbo: Is this like when the Czech Republic became Czechia and nobody noticed or cared?

Well that's the first I've heard of that so probably the same thing.


Welcome to 1993
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Byzantium
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If Erdogan really wanted to reflect the culture of his country...what's Turkish for "genocidal autocracy?"
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's always been that for at least a century.  They just don't care for the English variation which sounds fowl.  Cry into your Haagen-Dazs.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the article refers to the new name as a phrase, but doesn't give us a translation.  it only says that the name "Turkey" was English for 'land of the Turks', and Tumlautrkiye is a phrase that dates back to the 14th century.  but it offers no translation.  what isTravel awaits  hiding?!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So who is going to recode the zumabot?
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least they didn't change it to Chicken or Duck. That would be quite fowl.


They should've changed it to Turducken.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
this is an outrage.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hasn't it been spelled that way for a while?

Or did Turkey "change" the spelling by Europe acknowledging the actual spelling?

Next up:  Japan changes official spelling to "Nippon"
 
jman144
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Take me back to Constantinople
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Weak. Bring back the Byzantine Empire!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reno, Rude and Tseng do not approve

Fark user image
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most recently, the Netherlands dropped Holland as an alternate name in 2019. In 2018 Macedonia became North Macedonia, and in 2016 the Czech Republic announced a change to Czechia.

I didn't know any of those had happened....and I'm a world traveler.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could the USA make a name change so as to avoid the negative search hits when people look up our history.

/works for Tukiye
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: Weak. Bring back the Byzantine Empire!


Erdogan is committed to rebuilding an Islamic Caliphate, is that close enough?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sort a of confused. I'm already long used to this "new" spelling. I thought that was what they called it.

I'm even more confused that they supposedly used the English "Turkey" because I did not know that.

/wife was an exchange student to there
//been there several times
///used to be a neato country
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Could the USA make a name change so as to avoid the negative search hits when people look up our history.

/works for Tukiye


The Enclave.
 
12349876
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Most recently, the Netherlands dropped Holland as an alternate name in 2019. In 2018 Macedonia became North Macedonia, and in 2016 the Czech Republic announced a change to Czechia.

I didn't know any of those had happened....and I'm a world traveler.


Clearly not a fark or Google Maps traveler.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1032060​6​/Greeks-have-been-mad-at-country-of-Ma​cedonia-because-Greece-has-a-region-na​med-Macedonia-To-resolve-issue-Macedon​ia-has-changed-its-name-to-North-Maced​onia-Thatll-fool-them

https://www.fark.com/comments/1135119​9​/Visit-North-Macedonia-luxuriate-in-fr​esh-air-of-Bejing-on-a-bad-day-combine​d-with-picturesque-charm-go-go-lifesty​le-of-Borats-Kazakhstan

https://www.fark.com/comments/1150374​7​/After-a-scary-Saturday-at-Euro-2020-l​ets-hope-day-3-is-just-about-football-​England-starts-on-road-to-their-inevit​able-collapse-by-facing-Croatia-at-900​-AM-ET-followed-by-Austria-vs-debutant​s-North-Macedonia-then-Dutch-meet-Ukra​ine

https://www.fark.com/comments/9108478​/​Czech-Republic-is-tired-of-you-confusi​ng-them-with-other-countries-decides-t​hey-want-a-new-hipper-totally-differen​t-name-that-will-change-all-that-All-h​ail-Czechia

https://www.fark.com/comments/1106690​3​/Residents-of-Czechia-drink-most-beer-​per-capita-of-any-nation-on-Earth-one-​of-their-favorite-brews-is-all-foam-Li​ke-drinking-a-beer-cloud
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Most recently, the Netherlands dropped Holland as an alternate name in 2019. In 2018 Macedonia became North Macedonia, and in 2016 the Czech Republic announced a change to Czechia.

I didn't know any of those had happened....and I'm a world traveler.


Czech Republic is the official long form, Czechia is the official short form.  According to Wikipedia, Czechs themselves say Czech Republic (in the Czech language) and Czechia is for foreigners/international usage.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Could the USA make a name change so as to avoid the negative search hits when people look up our history.

/works for Tukiye


I didn't even notice the umlaut but I had to take 4th semester German course twice to qualify for a degree within the college of LAS some 40 years ago.

Require umlaut for online forms? (insert German curse here).
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is this like when the Czech Republic became Czechia and nobody noticed or cared?


Swaziland changed its name to Eswatini in 2018 and nobody noticed.

And in 2025 we'll be changing our name to Gilead or Trumplandia.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Well, my keyboard didn't suddenly develop an umlaut key. Get in line behind the people from Holland.


ALT-0252 = ü
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.