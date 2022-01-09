 Skip to content
(Fox News)   We need to talk about the elephant in the room   (foxnews.com) divider line
43
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the hell is this scary? It's more like a Dawwwwww.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: How the hell is this scary? It's more like a Dawwwwww.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wasent this from years ago?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take off its hat.

Wait, wrong joke! I'll come in again.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: How the hell is this scary? It's more like a Dawwwwww.


You're the guy who tries to get a selfie with a bison, aren't you?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fux News?


Fux off.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: How the hell is this scary? It's more like a Dawwwwww.


It can be both!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look up and it will go away.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An elephant walks into a bar and orders a double scotch.  The bartender says

'Hey! Why the long face'
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News: Not Even Once
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/yes I still watch cartoon movies
//even though my kids are in their 20s
///3
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: wasent this from years ago?


There was a story about a lodge that is right on the trail that a herd of elephants take. When they are in the area, they just walk through the middle of the lodge. Not sure if that is what you were thinking.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna assume it's a story about my penis, since there's no way I'm clicking a Faux Newz link.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mcavity: wasent this from years ago?


Many, many years ago

Wonky and Wellie at Mfuwe Lodge
Youtube z5EsHnI03zA
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just came in to tell everyone about the horse loose in the hospital.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd definitely rather be the guy *behind* the one taking a picture...

//at least the elephant would be distracted for a moment...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably the first time in history that I don't regret reading the comments on a Fox News site.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that pink one over there?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't know what this story is about; I just saw the Fox News logo and had to come post that I'm not clicking on the link so you'd all think I'm cool. Please clap.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bojack Horseman - The Elephant in the Room
Youtube KZh_ouQ8XEw
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Mcavity: wasent this from years ago?

Many, many years ago

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z5EsHnI0​3zA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's the same story I remember. I would rather have a bunch of females walk through my hotel that a single male, especially if he is in must.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LesterB: [i.pinimg.com image 500x210] [View Full Size image _x_]

/yes I still watch cartoon movies
//even though my kids are in their 20s
///3


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

/notice how the fox's head turns
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
An orange elephant walks into a white House...

...That's right...

...President Trunk!
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's the problem with a 6-ton animal, even a friendly one.  It goes where it wants to go, and there's not a whole lot you can do about it if that happens to be somewhere inconvenient for you...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Elephants are cute and scary.

CSB time.....

I was on a safari trip in South Africa. I went for a walk with one of the guides for a lesson in tracking. He was either not very good or too good, because we walked way too close to a herd of elephants.

you do not hear them until it's entirely too late.

So we hid behind a tree in a clearing while the elephants lined up. The lodge saw the elephants headed our way and sent out a truck to pick us up. It got between us and the herd, and as we jumped in. the guide said "ok, you can take pictures now". I only got one good picture because my hands were shaking so much.

We sat in the truck (which had no doors or windows, btw) as the herd passed around it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

catmandu: GreatGlavinsGhost: Mcavity: wasent this from years ago?

Many, many years ago

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z5EsHnI0​3zA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

That's the same story I remember. I would rather have a bunch of females walk through my hotel that a single male, especially if he is in must.


I think there is only one lodge like this
 
fustanella
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I don't know what this story is about; I just saw the Fox News logo and had to come post that I'm not clicking on the link so you'd all think I'm cool. Please clap.


I think you're cool. And I'll remind everyone that having a cable subscription or most streaming-cable equivalents subsidizes their lack of patriotism. I think one of the Sling colors avoids that, somewhat.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: That's the problem with a 6-ton animal, even a friendly one.  It goes where it wants to go, and there's not a whole lot you can do about it if that happens to be somewhere inconvenient for you...


They built the lodge *AROUND* their favorite Mango tree.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Moar elephant pics!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.gifer.com image 850x850] [View Full Size image _x_]


Or a Nickelodeon parent from the late 80s/early 90s.

/Seriously crushed on Sharon and Lois
//https://www.sharonloisandbram.com/
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: TheOtherGuy: That's the problem with a 6-ton animal, even a friendly one.  It goes where it wants to go, and there's not a whole lot you can do about it if that happens to be somewhere inconvenient for you...

They built the lodge *AROUND* their favorite Mango tree.


Well that was a dumb idea.

/ Get the shovels & wheelbarrow; one of 'em took a massive dump again
// And the squeegee; one of 'em stepped on Ralph
/// And perhaps a hose...
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of my elephant pics from South Africa. I have a bunch from Nepal but they aren't digitized yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Elephants wanders"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
