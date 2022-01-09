 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   "Do nothing rent-a-man" very busy not doing what he does best   (cbsnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, Woman, Shoji Morimoto, Rent-a-man, Mr. Rental, Mr. Rental's signature props, clientele skews, young man, Japanese women  
•       •       •

1453 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 10:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Phineas J. Whoopee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr. Show Don Pratt
Youtube 1AhgyXtZQgU
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm glad TFG found his niche.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not work if you're doing what you love.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hero.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a whole lot of depressing in that article.

But he has stood in the freezing cold to be an audience for a struggling street musician, accompanied the painfully self-conscious on outings to shops and restaurants, and even shared cake with a lonely soul on a birthday.

Another unforgettable client was a lonely young man who asked to share a home-cooked meal, and an unbearable secret: His mother had raised him to a life of crime, and he'd been sent to a reformatory for his role in a robbery that left a woman dead. And yet, the man told Mr. Rental, he still pined for the mother who had ruined his life.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an interesting thing. Good for him, I suppose. He's filling a need.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone learmed some odd lessons from Noriko's Dinner Table.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how do you start up a Do Nothing Man Company? I'm looking at a lot of 15 percents.

You know, if you don't pay up, I can have the Do Nothing Man you rented start doing things.  Like cleaning the windows or something.  Wouldn't look good for you to have a Do Nothing Man out mowing your yard.  Oh, you dare me?  It's on, bro.  Your Do Nothing Man will be cleaning your gutters in 5.  How do you like them apples?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does it for expenses only, which means it's a horrible short term gig.  It's just research for his real work, the paying stuff - books and comics that he puts out.

I could probably do a better job of hanging out with random people than he does, but I guarantee I could never turn a profit at it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you want to pay me to meet you at Starbucks, sit at your table and drink coffee with you but not speak or interact in any way just so complete strangers that wouldn't care anyway will think you have a friend? OK, you're not crazy (as I back slowly away).
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they sit together in silence, he does nothing, they don't have sex.  Is this a side hustle or marriage?
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: He does it for expenses only, which means it's a horrible short term gig.  It's just research for his real work, the paying stuff - books and comics that he puts out.

I could probably do a better job of hanging out with random people than he does, but I guarantee I could never turn a profit at it.


This seems like the kind of guy who is going to manage to make a lot of money at this but just be effortlessly casual about the whole thing.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snochick
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's an interesting mix of amateur therapist and male escort. He'll just sit and listen.

Mr Do Nothing, I have Visa. Get your butt on a flight to North America. I will be reviewing my thesis: "A Ranking of Every Single Pokemon Ever Created, Including 216 That Were Only Thought Up As Jokes In The Design Phase"
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you don't pay up he starts asking you probing questions and texting to see if you want to hang out.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of the joke where a young lady of negotiable virtue asks what you would do if you had 24 hours with her and she couldn't say no. The joke, of course, is that you pull out some Warhammer armies...
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I'm reminded of the joke where a young lady of negotiable virtue asks what you would do if you had 24 hours with her and she couldn't say no. The joke, of course, is that you pull out some Warhammer armies...


What's that meme? Friendship is magic, and magic is heresy?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He could make a mint here in the States renting his company out to people who need to "prove" they have an Asian friend
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like a dream job.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good for him, I think he provides a valuable service - short-term social companionship. I grew up outside the states in an Asian culture and I can relate to the insular nature and desperate need to keep everything bottled up so you appear 'fine' to the outside world. I've gone to cafes (pre-covid) just to be around people when my loneliness gets too much to bear.

I probably do need actual therapy but it's been such a dirty word in my world for so long that it's a struggle to fight the irrational desire to appear 'fine' and actually get help.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because he's the hero we deserve, but not the one we need right now. So we'll invite him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. He's the do nothing Rent a Man
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.