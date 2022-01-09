 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Dying mom manages to embarrass daughter on a huge scale   (cnn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Hallmark movie
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is kinda weird but very sweet. She's a lovely gal, I hope she finds a great partner with or without this publicity.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: This is kinda weird but very sweet. She's a lovely gal, I hope she finds a great partner with or without this publicity.


Too good to be true, actually. Which makes me wonder what the underlying issues are. Crazy eyes? Man hands? Serial killer?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: ToughActinProlactin: This is kinda weird but very sweet. She's a lovely gal, I hope she finds a great partner with or without this publicity.

Too good to be true, actually. Which makes me wonder what the underlying issues are. Crazy eyes? Man hands? Serial killer?


Could be, but I'd give her a chance if I was single and she found me interesting enough. Everyone needs someone.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: Too good to be true, actually. Which makes me wonder what the underlying issues are. Crazy eyes? Man hands? Serial killer?


I've known a couple of women who I think would be awesome partners but were single and lonely.  I'm married so my opportunity to find out what the 'real problem' was didn't exist... but I'm betting on a combination of bad luck and circumstance leading to disenchantment with dating and giving up after their late 20s.

The odds get worse as you get older, fewer people in the pool and a higher proportion of them have reasons why they haven't settled down yet.
 
