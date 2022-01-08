 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLOX Biloxi)   One law actually worked in the war on drugs, so let's repeal it   (wlox.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Pharmacy, Methamphetamine, Pseudoephedrine, Ephedrine, Law, Clandestine chemistry, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Pharmacist  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 8:45 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war on drugs is lost. Give up. If you can get drugs in a MAXIMUM security prison you can get them anywhere & anyhow.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who appreciates the benefits of Sudafed and Sudafed containing drugs on the sinus membranes, thank goodness.

The other drugs just don't work.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Mississippi had a state law requiring people to get a prescription to get Allegra-D? Because they felt the federal limits and ID requirements, the nation database that tracks purchases and purchasers, and imposes purchase limitations on those people weren't sufficient? So they made people jump through the hoop of going to the doctor to get a prescription?

Wow. It's funny because my juniper allergy is really bad in the winter, and I have to switch from phenylephrine to pseudoephedrine because the phenylephrine doesn't touch fluid in the ears, and I feel that the existing federal law is a huge inconvenience, making me go to the pharmacy every 10 days to restock. So I get a prescription for Allegra-D so I can get a 3 month supply, from the pharmacy.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: As someone who appreciates the benefits of Sudafed and Sudafed containing drugs on the sinus membranes, thank goodness.

The other drugs just don't work.


They were always available, you just had to go to the counter.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, these laws don't stop meth from being made. All it did was move production to Mexico, where they have access to better precursors and better manufacturing processes, which led to the US being flooded with higher quality meth.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: BizarreMan: As someone who appreciates the benefits of Sudafed and Sudafed containing drugs on the sinus membranes, thank goodness.

The other drugs just don't work.

They were always available, you just had to go to the counter.


Yes, but if you bought enough to handle 4 adults with significant sinus problems, you got flagged and reported for meth production.  So, one of my kids would have to take cash and go to one pharmacy, while the next one would cross the street to the local competitor, and each would carry cash.  I would sit in the car to collect both, then roll over to our regular pharmacy to get the largest box they would sell me without upsetting the drug warriors.  And then pray, that for the next 12-18 months, we had enough for all our sinus allergy episodes.  Trying to keep all of us productive by keeping our sinuses open is a big enough hassle, but being treated like some kind of drug warlord for wanting more than 12 pills in 12 months is flat out stupid.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: BizarreMan: As someone who appreciates the benefits of Sudafed and Sudafed containing drugs on the sinus membranes, thank goodness.

The other drugs just don't work.

They were always available, you just had to go to the counter.


Mississippi required a prescription plus all of the logging for the good stuff.  The good stuff that actually worked.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine just believing and reprinting the things that police tell you
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

question_dj: Uh, these laws don't stop meth from being made. All it did was move production to Mexico, where they have access to better precursors and better manufacturing processes, which led to the US being flooded with higher quality meth.


It didn't sound like the police were overly concerned about stopping meth, they seemed more concerned about meth labs popping back up and the problems associated with the illegal labs.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: question_dj: Uh, these laws don't stop meth from being made. All it did was move production to Mexico, where they have access to better precursors and better manufacturing processes, which led to the US being flooded with higher quality meth.

It didn't sound like the police were overly concerned about stopping meth, they seemed more concerned about meth labs popping back up and the problems associated with the illegal labs.


Why would people take the risk to make shiatty meth when they can buy better meth, cheaper?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

question_dj: Eightballjacket: question_dj: Uh, these laws don't stop meth from being made. All it did was move production to Mexico, where they have access to better precursors and better manufacturing processes, which led to the US being flooded with higher quality meth.

It didn't sound like the police were overly concerned about stopping meth, they seemed more concerned about meth labs popping back up and the problems associated with the illegal labs.

Why would people take the risk to make shiatty meth when they can buy better meth, cheaper?


Because my farking dealer is sitting in jail on another domestic charge, his girlfriend left town, and no one else is picking up my goddamn calls.

/Just a guess.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like things

Are about to get

Methy....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.