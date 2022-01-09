 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Unusual pets   (fark.com) divider line
30
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think the most exotic pet I had was a chinchilla. But if you want a list of animals I've petted...

Asian elephant
Indian rhinoceros
Serval
California sea lion
Polar bear
Leopard gecko
Python
Screech owl
Box turtle
Chickens of all sorts
Dove
Armadillo (3 banded)
Ducks of all sorts
Poison dart frogs ( with gloves)
Tarantula
Giant cockroaches
Parrots of all sorts
Cockatiel
Budgies
Cat
Dog
And the most elusive. A human female.

I missing some I'm kinda drunk right now.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was in 5th grade (1985) my teacher kept a bunny, two rats, a king snake, an iguana, and a tarantula in her classroom. We could even take any of them home and pet sit them for a weekend. 5th grade was awesome.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I also had a hamster I found roaming the halls of the building I was living in. I caught it in my coffee cup and named it CC. I asked all the residents if they lost a hamster and no one copped to it. About a week later it popped a litter of pinkies out.

That was, something.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was going to say The Gimp, but it's supposed to be unusual pets.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was a kid, a fledgling screech owl turned up on our back porch. He had deformed feet which kept him from being able to hunt. So we took him in and named him Charlie.

We had him for a couple of years, fed him hamburger and chicken gizzards. Eventually the nocturnal screeching and pet care fatigue led us to give him to Nature's Classroom, an education based wildlife sanctuary.

Because it wasn't legal to keep him as a pet, we never took a photo of him.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: But if you want a list of animals I've petted...

...And the most elusive. A human female.


It only leads to trouble

/and seat-wetting
//Janet!
///Dr. Scott!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had a european starling for years. She was awesome.
It all started back in NJ, one morning while I was still living with my parents. I woke up to a baby bird screaming for attention in a crawlspace in the room I shared with my sister (finished attic). I had plans to visit my boyfriend at the time, so I scooped the baby bird up, put it in a Tupperware inside a picnic basket, and walked to my boyfriend's place.
Fark user imageView Full Size


At the time, I thought it was a robin and had every intention of bringing it to The Raptor Trust to be raised and released, but we quickly determined that it was actually a baby starling, which would be used as raptor food. So we kept that baby bird!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Once we knew we had a starling, we knew what we wanted to name our baby bird. Clarice the Starling.
Now, starlings require a flight cage or to be allowed to fly free, and we picked "fly free".
So at any moment, you might suddenly find yourself with a bird on your head.
Fark user imageView Full Size


We learned that starlings are incredibly messy, but have so much personality! She was like a flying, talking puppy! She wanted to hang out with part of her family all the time and would buzz around our heads as we moved around the place.   And yes, I did say TALKING! Starlings are closely related to minah birds. Ours would go "bayBEE birdEE" And "mrraoraorao" and create harmonies to any some she sang. She also managed to perfectly mimic the portion of FIL's voice that passed though walls. (The number of times he would be out of the house, but I swore I heard him in the next room!)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, she would eat off the same plate as the kitty here.


Unfortunately, she passed away several years ago, before Mr Otera and I moved to NC. We had been trying to figure out how we would safely transport her.... That argument ended finding our chatty bird passed away in her cage.
I miss that birb

Fark user imageView Full Size

My nest! Bsssquawk!!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In elementary school a friend of mine had a siamese cat, two ferrets, and a couple rats as pets. One day the ferrets got at the rats and killed them. Another day the cat got at the ferrets and killed them.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when I was kid camping with my family, we ran into another family that had a pet opossum.  They were walking it on a leash like a dog. I don't think I ever saw one up close before, so it made an impression.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A baby alligator snapping turtle. Found it outside on Cargo Rd at O'Hare . He must have gotten free from one of the cargo companies there, because they can't survive Chicago weather. I gave it to my cousin because they have room for it. It's about 35lbs now.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grandpa had a catfish he caught in the local river in his bathtub for about 2 weeks. it seemed like forever to this little kid. it would push around a toy boat and rubber duck with its nose. we let it go when it started to act sluggish.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have to give this to my daughter and my son-in-law who currently have a managery of assorted snakes, geckos and about 8 tarantulas right now. This is their side business: raising, breeding and selling reptiles.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a twelve year old chicken in my living room.

I took her out to eat for her birthday (weeds in the yard)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the kids were young our house had a dog, two cats, a snake (ball python,) two turtles (red-eared sliders,) and two leopard geckos. Little kids loved our house because it was like a petting zoo.

Sadly the dog and the geckos have passed but we've added four more cats.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Tucson, Arizona for a business trip with my ex-husband decades ago. We stayed at a hotel and spa with casitas, which were sort of like one room townhouses. These were upscale hotel rooms. There was a front door and a door to a back patio near a path that lead to the pool. The Sonoran desert was beyond the patio. Gorgeous. A small green lizard used to hang out at the patio. I left a small bowl of water out for it. That lizard came by every day for its water. I'd enjoy my coffee or wine out back while the lizard enjoyed its water. I considered this lizard my pet away from home. I'm sure it did fine after I left, but I made it a little easier for it to get water for three days. Here's to the lizard - Cheers!
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
African pigmy hedgehog.  He'd occasionally get loose and hide under the counter.  We'd wait until nighttime, turn out all the lights and then corral him when he came out.

They love mealworms!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my friends had a Mexican red-legged tarantula he had to get rid of because he had just enlisted in the army. So I inherited the spider, which I named Boris and kept in a 10 gallon terrarium.

I bought live crickets from the pet store to feed him. It cool watching him pounce on dinner, as Boris otherwise didn't move around much.

No idea how old he was when I got him, but he lived another 6 or 7 years. Very low maintenence pet.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my pets, but most disgusting
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In college I worked in a laboratory concerned with arthropods, specifically spiders. I spent a lot of time outside in the summers catching specimens of the species P. milvina for our lab population. We had a steady supply of crickets from a lab supply company, and so I decided randomly to keep a toad I had found and keep it fed with crickets from the lab. It's name was Fred, and Fred was a pretty cool pet. Toads like to stalk their prey a little like a cat, so it was kinda cool to watch it eat. Unfortunately Fred didn't last the whole summer from what I remember, despite a steady diet of crickets. In hindsight it was selfish of me to take it out of its habitat, sorry Fred.
 
engrishmajor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Earguy: When I was a kid, a fledgling screech owl turned up on our back porch. He had deformed feet which kept him from being able to hunt. So we took him in and named him Charlie.

We had him for a couple of years, fed him hamburger and chicken gizzards. Eventually the nocturnal screeching and pet care fatigue led us to give him to Nature's Classroom, an education based wildlife sanctuary.

Because it wasn't legal to keep him as a pet, we never took a photo of him.


Nature's Classroom in Tampa, or a different one?
 
mrs. badcrumble
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used be an adjunct professor at a nearby university and somehow I got on the mailing list for a biological supply house catalog. (The department I taught in had "health" in the name, that's probably why.) Anyway, they had an amazing selection of live insects at very good prices so I became the proud owner of three Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Really fascinating, and once they're used to you and each other, they really don't hiss and are pretty chill. After they passed away, I had planned on getting a millipede and naming it "Socks", but the catalog really cut back on their live offerings. Now I'm just down to two mildly insane cats. Oh well.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My ex-wife's family spent time in Malaysia and managed to bring back an Asian Palm Civet they had rescued because the mother got hit by a car outside their house. Imagine a ferret that subsists solely on fruit and field mice and you get an idea:

Fark user imageView Full Size


For the life of me, I could not understand why her family liked that animal. It peed everywhere, and if it decided that YOU were the resting roost for the day, it would curl up somewhere on your body and bark at you in the most high pitched, irritating squeak if you dared move.

For reasons still unknown to me and the family, it had an inordinate interest in my genitals. Like, it went for my balls the first time I met it and it was apparently love at first touch, because each subsequent visit that farking thing aimed straight for my crotch. Asian Palm Civets are unfamiliar with the idea of consent. There's no experience on earth like having your mother-in-law watch a wild animal knead your balls and say "just let him go, he'll get tired eventually."

This is a baby, but an adult doesn't sound far off:

Don't listen! The Cute Baby Civet Sound is Very Loud - Weasel ASMR, Asian Palm Civet
Youtube aCdJYC1RJZM
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For my last two years in college (in the early 90s) my housemate Nina had a white rat named Gropius. We all considered ourselves pretty punk rock, so no big deal.
When Nina taught the rat to drink water out of her mouth, that lost Nina some support. When she told us that Gropius had woken her up by nibbling on her lip (which was, of course, pierced) that cost her a little more support. Apparently he was thirsty and figured he knew where to find water.
The final straw was when I was napping on our living room couch and Gropius nibbled on MY mouth.
There's nothing quite like the moment you wake up believing you're being consumed alive by rats.
 
fsufan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We raised a blue Jay that was found on the sidewalk after a storm. Eventually got him to leave his cage and live wild outside. Every few days the little bastage would visit the house at dawn and bang on the aluminum gutters to get our attention and bring out some snacks. His stops became fewer and eventually stopped.
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, we were given two Mojave desert tortoise hatchlings (they're legal to give, but not sell, if they were born in captivity, and can never be released into the wild). My mom still has them; they're about 40 years old now, and they'll probably be inherited by whichever of us kids inherits the house.

A farmer friend of the family accidentally lawnmowered over a jackrabbit nest. The only survivor was one tiny baby, eyes not even open yet. He grew up big and strong, chased the dogs around the house, and learned how to beg for table scraps.

We also had a couple of gopher snakes, several garter snakes, an assortment of birds, a few tarantulas, hamsters, lizards, a scorpion, and various fish. These days, my mom just has a gang of yappy little dogs that nobody else wanted.
 
Skerry_Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had a tiny tree frog named Nibbles one summer.  Took that little frog everywhere.  He must have gotten sick of it after a while because when we were at our cabin for the last trip north for the summer he left never to be seen again.  Bye Nibbles!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: A baby alligator snapping turtle. Found it outside on Cargo Rd at O'Hare . He must have gotten free from one of the cargo companies there, because they can't survive Chicago weather. I gave it to my cousin, Stumpy, because they have room for it. It's about 35lbs now.


FTFY
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't really consider snakes as unusual, but here was my boa I had years ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.