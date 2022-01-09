 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Judge shuts down hottest real estate development in Cali   (nordot.app) divider line
12
Daer21
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What on earth is that logo. Good lord.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Judge will be sanctioned by the SCOTUS for endangering profits.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone paid for that logo.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait.  You're saying that getting a bunch of the rich in one place and burning it to the ground is a bad idea?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait, a judge with good judgment? What world are we living in?
 
QFarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since when do we care what happens once the check clears?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a fire in Cali might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wish all new developments also had to show where they are getting their water and prove they can get it. Proving people won't be trapped in a flaming hell is a good start.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gotta love how the developers are going on about increasing the housing supply. I don't think high-end luxury homes are really going to help with that.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

QFarker: Since when do we care what happens once the check clears?


CSB  Just before thanksgiving i had to go out on a service for one of our machines.
The company was installing framework for solar panels while the owner was dead on the porch.
 
