(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Attempted murder suspect involved in high speed pursuit for 30 minutes with police and media helicopters overhead and somehow gets away. What sorcery is this?   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
    Fail, Los Angeles, Los Angeles police, San Fernando Valley, surface streets, TV news helicopters, Golden State, Santa Clarita, California  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is a lot of hilly lightly developed land in that area, and two-lane highways between them.  It's entirely possible that he was able to evade aerial surveillance for long enough to get away from the vehicle and find shelter.

The only other time I've seen a pursuit suspect get away was about 15 years ago, a motorcyclist on one of those crotch rockets.  He headed down SR-110 towards Downtown LA from Pasadena faster than the helicopters could pursue.  He exited the freeway there, and went between the skyscrapers on surface streets before the aircraft could catch up, and when they did, they had to fly above the buildings...

They found the bike later in an underground parking structure below one of those tall buildings.

/committed that trick to memory
//not that I'll ever need it
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Driver Opening Scene (2017) | Movieclips Coming Soon
Youtube 7ARFyrM6gVs
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Must have run into a rich persons house.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I don't think they'll be that easy to lose. These are professionals..."

*turns off lights*

Wiggum: "oh my god! It's a ghost car!"
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7ARFyrM6​gVs]


I had exactly the same thought.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: They found the bike later in an underground parking structure below one of those tall buildings.


Okay. They' ain't ever giving the crotch rocket back. What's a bike like that cost? 15K? More? Not a bad fine. Was the bike registered to anybody?
 
fasahd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tim Dorsey: Head for the airport parking garage. Helicopters aren't allowed in the airspace.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Encino?

Spongebob Squarepants - Back In Encino
Youtube dovFZ6JmsZw
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fasahd: Tim Dorsey: Head for the airport parking garage. Helicopters aren't allowed in the airspace.


Yeah right, good luck getting out of LAX in your lifetime.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the car exited the Golden State (5) Freeway on Sierra Highway, near the border between Mission Hills and Santa Clarita,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: fasahd: Tim Dorsey: Head for the airport parking garage. Helicopters aren't allowed in the airspace.

Yeah right, good luck getting out of LAX in your lifetime.


Escape From L.A.X.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe it was one of those color changing cars!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OJ did it with more style.
 
