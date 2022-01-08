 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Hunter who did not have the proper paperwork to be hunting in the area, says he shot at a doe, a deer, a female deer, then realized it was an elk and then saw that he shot two. That's his story, and this is his tag   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Hunting, Clarence man faces charges, trophy bull elk, Elk, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Last year, CENTRE COUNTY, late season  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 3:45 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is the kind of piece of garbage that gives good hunters a bad name.

I don't hunt, mostly because I don't want to have to drag a big dead animal back to the car.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they permanently confiscate his guns.
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tag? He didn't get one.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: That is the kind of piece of garbage that gives good hunters a bad name.

I don't hunt, mostly because I don't want to have to drag a big dead animal back to the car.


With the price of beef in my area, maybe I should take up hunting.  When's cattle season?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Heh. hunter2 used to be my old password.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Heh. hunter2 used to be my old password.


Hunter3 ... nope
Hunter4 ... nope
Hunter5 ... nope
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hunter 6 it is!
 
El Borscht
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn. Now I'm starving for toast and jam.
 
ongbok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: feckingmorons: That is the kind of piece of garbage that gives good hunters a bad name.

I don't hunt, mostly because I don't want to have to drag a big dead animal back to the car.

With the price of beef in my area, maybe I should take up hunting.  When's cattle season?


When you find out, let me know

/Pappa needs steak
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.