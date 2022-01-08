 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Deltacron   (cnbc.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Johns Hopkins University, Virus, strain of the coronavirus, Leondios Kostrikis, omicron variant, Gene, Genetics, Organism  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 4:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rodimus Prime will save us.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Delta-cron what's that face mask you have on?
Could it be the CDC has a new strain?
And should we be confused at this newest round of news
That makes us want to shout "It's all insane!"
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next verse-
It's '22 and we've all been going crazy.
The maskless times are fading, getting hazy.
"cause this damned disease just keeps on goin' on!
Guess it won't stop 'till we reach 'Omega-cron!
/I could go on, but why?
//Point made. song sung.
///Going into hiding now.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was infected with both at the same time, and these viral genomes are prone to recombination.

Cypress you say?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but I'll wait upon a more reputable nation to back this up. It just seems a little too outré.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Rodimus Prime will save us.


Oh, my friend, I have a treat for you.

"The Touch" - The Cybertronic Spree - Live in Studio
Youtube wGS1ETFT_1I
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the infectivity of omicron with the severity of delta, and probably some other nice features as well.

Lovely.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well i might actually get contacts just so i can wear a goddamn respirator properly. Can't see shiat without my glasses. Then again I might just get gas mask lenses and go full "I don't give a fark mode". I'm only 30 but I felt like I've aged a decade these past two farking years.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good thing it's not gain of function.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Deltacron" sounds like a Transformers villain.

I propose "Omelta."

/sounds cheesy
//and delicious
 
sforce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Good thing it's not gain of function.


Your repetitive posting of this is boring and tiring and adds nothing to the conversation (similar to this post).
 
azpenguin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chill, y'all
 
sforce
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

azpenguin: Chill, y'all


Lol. I hope so, not only for the obvious reason, but also because of this:

Cyprus's Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas stated on Saturday that the new variant was not something to worry about at the moment and expressed pride in the country's scientists for discovering the new variant.

"The groundbreaking research and findings of Dr. Kostrikis' team make us proud of our scientists as this research puts Cyprus on the international map when it comes to health matters," said Hadjipandelas, according to the Cyprus Mail.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Deltacron" sounds like a Transformers villain.

I propose "Omelta."

/sounds cheesy
//and delicious


Or Omerta

Remind everyone to keep their mouths shut.
 
sforce
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: bughunter: "Deltacron" sounds like a Transformers villain.

I propose "Omelta."

/sounds cheesy
//and delicious

Or Omerta

Remind everyone to keep their mouths shut.


As opposed to Omukkake which reminds them to keep their eyes shut.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Deltacron" sounds like a Transformers villain.

I propose "Omelta."

/sounds cheesy
//and delicious


A little feta, a little spinach, a little viral contagion, in an omelette...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yawn

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sforce: azpenguin: Chill, y'all

Lol. I hope so, not only for the obvious reason, but also because of this:

Cyprus's Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas stated on Saturday that the new variant was not something to worry about at the moment and expressed pride in the country's scientists for discovering the new variant.

"The groundbreaking research and findings of Dr. Kostrikis' team make us proud of our scientists as this research puts Cyprus on the international map when it comes to health matters," said Hadjipandelas, according to the Cyprus Mail.


I read his name as Handjobpajamas
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.