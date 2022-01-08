 Skip to content
(CNN)   This may be the worst serial killer nickname ever   (cnn.com) divider line
    Fairfax County, Virginia, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Rockingham County, Virginia, Anthony Robinson  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I dunno, if some lurch crept around a corner in the twilight with a shopping cart, I'd be pretty terrified.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Done
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Came for Bubbles.
Leaving carbonated!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The worst cereal killer was Son of Toucan Sam.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bind, torture, and krill
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was going to use "foo monkey" as my serial killer name, but all my cousins took those DNA tests, so I use it on fark.com.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, if he was killing them WITH shopping carts...
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I live across the street from a Target. Now, I'm going to be scared every time the college kids leave carts on my block.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its a terrifying name. Makes you want to put the cart deeply into the return and wait a few minutes so you can watch the cart wrangler take it back up to the front of the store.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like to keep the pest population down so I use a closable bin
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Puts a whole new twist on the Trolley Problem.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jbc: The worst cereal killer was Son of Toucan Sam.


Follow your nose
It always knows
The flavor of death
Where ever it goes

Terror in the supermarket, shoppers are in horror
Shredded boxes in the aisles, corpses on the floor
Those who ran, this joy is mine
Now they're gonna to pay
Sugar-coated slaughter
Now the order of the day!
Toucan!! Son of Sam!!!

.... that's the third reference to this song this week i've seen .. so weird.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well subby, there was the Chessboard Killer (Alexandar Pichushkin), the Pillow Killer (Yvan Keller), the Shivering Creature (Denis Pischikov) and the Giggling Nanny (Nannie Doss),
 
ongbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sooo, nobody noticed this guy pushing somebody down the street in a shopping cart? Is that such a common occurrence in that area that people see that and just brush it off
 
