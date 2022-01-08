 Skip to content
(Medpage Today)   CDC announces injection that can prevent many instances of pediatric diabetes   (medpagetoday.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Jan 2022 at 6:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I get that Zoom school isn't good for kids. I get that a lack of peer interaction isn't good for social development. But as we're starting to see the real long-term issues COVID is presenting, especially in younger people, I think it far outweighs the benefits of social interaction.

There is no "right" answer here. We can't handwave away the downsides to Zoom schooling, and we definitely can't handwave away the real risks of COVID, especially as the hospitals fill up and kids who get severe cases have no place to go and receive substandard care because of hospital worker burnout. Not to mention long COVID, which is a real thing even in patients that were never quite sick enough to be hospitalized. Personally, I think it's better to deal with a bit of social stunting because then at least the kids are, you know, alive, and the survivors aren't insulin dependent for the rest of their lives.

Kids survive a bit of hardship as kids. But the point is they survive it.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cyanide?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sparking the debate "Which is worse: Diabetes or Autism?"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I got my booster two weeks ago.  Foo monkey's havin' pie tomorrow!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Assess extra fees on gun and ammo sales to off-set the increased health care costs from COVID you say?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are they sure the causation isn't the other way around?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Cyanide?


You are technically correct. The best kind of correct.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's the actual report:

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/w​r​/mm7102e2.htm

The report makes it clear that it's not a causal study.  And although the people who wrote the article don't mention it, it's possible (likely, I'd say, but I made no study) that kids with as-yet undiagnosed diabetes were more likely to get sick from covid.  For that matter, it's possible that more diabetic kids are being discovered simply because covid brought them to visit a doctor.  Also, it's a pre-release study.
 
Pextor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it bleach?
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to not feeding your kid so much sugar that they get diabetes? So now there is a shot to make up for shiatty parenting. Great.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

starsrift: Whatever happened to not feeding your kid so much sugar that they get diabetes? So now there is a shot to make up for shiatty parenting. Great.


Did it ever occur to you that a disease that causes organ damage might impact a pancreas? Just maybe?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
IN THE United States, diarrheal diseases cause an estimated 167000 hospitalizations and 300 deaths each year among children younger than 5 years of age.
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: starsrift: Whatever happened to not feeding your kid so much sugar that they get diabetes? So now there is a shot to make up for shiatty parenting. Great.

Did it ever occur to you that a disease that causes organ damage might impact a pancreas? Just maybe?


Sure. How often is that the cause rather than shiatty parenting?
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: IN THE United States, diarrheal diseases cause an estimated 167000 hospitalizations and 300 deaths each year among children younger than 5 years of age.


That's pretty shiatty.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So how many Republicans will be against this?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too late
Most kids these days are already half way there.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Too late
Most kids these days are already half way there.


They have the "abet" but not yet the "dies"?
 
