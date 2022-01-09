 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 871: "Majestic Monochrome-In Memoriam: CiliarySpasm".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Majestic Monochrome-In Memoriam: CiliarySpasm

Description: CiliarySpasm passed away on Christmas morning. He was part of the Farktography community for 10 years, participating in 300 contests with 870 entries. He first joined us for the Dungeons and Dragons theme in 2011 https://www.fark.com/comments/6776824​/ , and his final entries were posted for the Seasons' Greetings 14 theme for the 2021 holidays https://www.fark.com/comments/1199508​6. His photos frequently placed in the top 5, and many of our themes for the past couple years were thanks to his helpful suggestions.
In honor and memory of CiliarySpasm and in keeping with his wishes for a memorial theme of Majestic Monochrome, please present us your best ever monochromatic images. Images previously entered in other themes may be recycled for this best-of theme.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
https://flic.kr/p/2m9e97H]
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0329 (5) by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 I have a print of this, framed on my wall beside me. However, I didn't realize that I don't have the original digital copy of this in B&W. So, I had to go and recreate it, which works out nicely as the latest version of Lightroom does a much nicer job of converting to B&W!
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Titled 'Love Me Tendril' in my photostream.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another Tendril photo - Grapevine had nothing there to latch onto.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF9450 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/morning in the woods behind my old house in Connecticut
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
20180601_103101 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/wheat field
//Huntesville, NC
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Montenegran Mausoleum


So I'm driving down some switchbacks between Lovćen National Park and Erakovići, Montenegro when I see the top of this mausoleum growing from the cliffside ahead.  I slammed on the brake, slid the rented Opel into a roadside parking spot, and dodged a swinging fist from my friend in the passenger seat who was not amused by my antics.  After I gave her a print of the photo, she forgave me.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ghosts of Mokolea

Mokolea Lava Shelf, Kiluea, Kauai, Hawai'i
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Appalachian Homestead

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of my favorite shots on Lomography Purple, metered around ISO 200 in a Pentax K1000
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My attempts at recreating one of Ansel Adams' shots, albeit with much smokier air and taller trees
Catlabs ISO 80, Olympus Six
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vietnam Veteran's Memorial, Missoula, MT
Kodak Imagelink 16mm microfilm, Pentax Auto 110, developed and scanned at home
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Golden Gate Bridge, guardrail.

/on a trip with Real Women Drink Akvavit
//sorry to hear about CS
///this past year has been rough on farkers.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

San Diego

/also with RWDA
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_2213 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Antelope Canyon (upper) by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Splash! by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Chicago skyline reflected in "The Bean"
Monochrome version of one of my entries in the Reflections 4 contest from Jan 30, 2019.

CiliarySpasm himself applauded this one which I considered very high praise indeed coming from him.
He also added "a night visit to The Bean" to his bucket list, and I sincerely hope he got to check that one off.
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Looking up into a huge tree on Palomar Mountain
From the Dec 26, 2018 contest Black and White 4
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Tunnel of trees on Hawaii
From the Dec 26, 2018 contest Black and White 4
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Echeveria by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
