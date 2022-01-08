 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Behold: the most insufferable person in the world   (cnbc.com)
24
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


"Hey Bro, lemme tell you about crypto"
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hi.  I'm an tool with a power tool.

image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In a world without Piers Morgan, Donald Trump and Sean Hannity, this might be so, Subby, but you forgot which time line you are living in.

Feel free to add to the list. We may find the real culprit.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I didn't see anything about him being a vegan cross-fitter, so he has yet to reach new, insufferable heights
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As always. If you don't have to pay for electric (maybe he can get charging at work), then mining crypto probably makes sense.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "When the price of ether peaked in 2021, he claims he was netting as much as $800 a month."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Hi.  I'm an tool with a power tool.

[image.cnbcfm.com image 552x310]


That isn't even a good power tool. It's cheap Black & Decker shiat.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can you use a Tesla to mine FUs?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, whatever makes them happy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben Shapiro went vegan?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let's hope he gets a visit from the IRS, like the pennyluber.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn, I was expecting a link to waxbean's Fark profile.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Let's hope he gets a visit from the IRS, like the pennyluber.


Is he doing something illegal? From a tax perspective?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Damn, I was expecting a link to waxbean's Fark profile.


Luckily I blocked the guy. The quality of my fark threads has gone much higher.
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does he do it while vaping?
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel dumber for having read this article.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anuran: Does he do it while vaping?


only when he is doing CrossFit
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

snowjack: FTFA: "When the price of ether peaked in 2021, he claims he was netting as much as $800 a month."

[Fark user image 339x149]


"as much as" is the dead giveaway that he's lying. If he was telling the truth he'd have exact numbers over specific dates. I've noticed that whenever someone wants to make something sound better than it is that's when they get vague.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: As always. If you don't have to pay for electric (maybe he can get charging at work), then mining crypto probably makes sense.


Someone pays for it and we all end up pretending to deal with the pollution from the source.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Birnone: snowjack: FTFA: "When the price of ether peaked in 2021, he claims he was netting as much as $800 a month."

[Fark user image 339x149]

"as much as" is the dead giveaway that he's lying. If he was telling the truth he'd have exact numbers over specific dates. I've noticed that whenever someone wants to make something sound better than it is that's when they get vague.


The bottleneck ended up being his cable company.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Virgins, am I right?
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He looks like an unholy mix of Steven Toast and Clem Fandango.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: So can you use a Tesla to mine FUs?


Musk's treatment of his staff seems to have no problem getting quite a few FUs directed at him.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good use of the Plug tag, subby.
 
