 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   No Dave Ramsey, if you were a 'good christian,' you would know Matthew 25:35-40   (tmz.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Landlord, Christianity, Eviction, Son of Man, full clip, Value, entire context, Dave Ramsey's take  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 2:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
9 And he spake this parable unto certain which trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and despised others:
10 Two men went up into the temple to pray; the one a Pharisee, and the other a publican.
11 The Pharisee stood and prayed thus with himself, God, I thank thee, that I am not as other men are, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even as this publican.
12 I fast twice in the week, I give tithes of all that I possess.
13 And the publican, standing afar off, would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, God be merciful to me a sinner.
14 I tell you, this man went down to his house justified rather than the other: for every one that exalteth himself shall be abased; and he that humbleth himself shall be exalted.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There aren't any good Christians.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: There aren't any good Christians.


cbssports.comView Full Size

This one was the worst.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get him court and ask him about it.  There is a bible on the table.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Heaven is real, I don't think there will be many from the late 20th and early 21st century America.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: There aren't any good Christians.


ACAB
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mao had some good ideas about landlords.

/we need national rent control
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Landlords are allowed to raise rent, there's no reason it can't go up a few dollars now and then.

But that isn't what we're talking about here, is it?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey Baldy!
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dave Ramsey is as much as a "good Christian" as he is a "good radio host" (he is neither).
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The bible also says that every 50 years all debts are wiped out
 
Slaxl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know about America but over here utilities costs go up, taxes go up, general living costs go up with inflation, so of course a landlord is going to need to bump up rent. So long as it's not mid contract, because that's obviously illegal, and within a certain percentage, (you can't double it overnight), then it's fine.

Maoist farkers forget that revolutions rarely turn out well, and once you start executing one group of people, you're probably next.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The single best path to the American Dream is through home ownership.  Corporations have decided to co-opt the process and buy up every "starter home" possible as rentals.  Rental occupancy is the highest it has ever been in America.  We need to impose a tax on any single owner capturing so much of such a fundamental resource.  Do something that doesn't penalize owning apartment complexes but seriously limits owning multiple single family units as rentals.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Religion and sex are powerplays
Manipulate the people for the money they pay
Selling skin, selling God
The numbers look the same on their credit cards
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is he not aware of the story of Jesus's birth in his bibble?
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have had to raise rent on occasion. My taxes go up my insurance on the houses go up. Among other things. So I have to adjust rent accordingly. But I have always given fair notice. I do yearly leases. I will usually hold off until the lease is renewed to raise it and try my best to provide plenty of notice. Usually 3 to 6 mos. Sometimes it has to be done. Rent is just like anything else. Gas prices change but you dont expect the gas station to hold it at 190 when it goes to 310. And over a month that will likely cost you more than the average rent changes. My gas costs went up over a 100 a week when prices went from 190 to 310. Thats a 400 dollar a month difference but you dont see me demanding the gas station sell me fuel at a loss to them.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not that he's a bad Christian.

He's not a Christian at all.

If he doesn't follow Christ's teachings, then he hasn't accepted Christ into his life. Therefore, he's not saved, and is not a Christian.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I don't know about America but over here utilities costs go up, taxes go up, general living costs go up with inflation, so of course a landlord is going to need to bump up rent. So long as it's not mid contract, because that's obviously illegal, and within a certain percentage, (you can't double it overnight), then it's fine.

Maoist farkers forget that revolutions rarely turn out well, and once you start executing one group of people, you're probably next.


In America property taxes are generally not related to inflation in most cases, and if they are it's loosely based on the cost of living index we use which is excellent at hiding real inflation due to its archaic nature. In many places the increase per year is actually capped at a nominal value to prevent runaway tax increases. Example:

https://dor.wa.gov/about/statistics-r​e​ports/property-tax-history-values-rate​s-and-inflation-interactive-data-graph​ic

It differs in ultra capitalist states like Texas (where I've also owned and rented). I've seen rent increases there annually for profit reasons completely unrelated to taxes, cost of doing businesses, maintenance etc. Landlords just raise the rent annually to hit the targets for payouts to investors.

Most renters pay their own utilities, as well, so that doesn't get factored into rent except in cases where it's not feasible to pass the cost on.
 
time is tight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
George Carlin --- Religion is Bullshit
Youtube 8r-e2NDSTuE



/fark this noise
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: [Fark user image image 300x250]

Mao had some good ideas about landlords.

/we need national rent control


Hopefully Mao is burning in hell with Stalin.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.