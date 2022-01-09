 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   A whole Rhode Island of hospital develops COVID outbreak in patients after having infected but asymptomatic staff stay on the job   (nbcnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island, Covid-19 outbreak, Rhode Island hospital, Covid-positive staff members, reassuring plan  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 4:05 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A whole Rhode island of staff? Or a Rhode island sized hospital?
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yep, that's a lawsuit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, not in this state. I'm shocked.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I read the title four times, and I still don't understand it.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Caught sayof?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So I get the part about Rhode Island being used as a size joke. The rest of the sentence is still confusing.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.