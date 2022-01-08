 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(www.live365.com)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), what are the most played songs on the DJ's iPhone? The top 39 get played. Then we find out if Superman is disintegrated in a kryptonite chain reaction as he's trapped in a cyclotron   (live365.com) divider line
8
    More: Live  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2022 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goodie, the internet just went down.  I THINK the show is set up.....anyway.

Superman - Looking for Kryptonite Parts 24 & 25 - 2nd week January 1946 - Superman has been captured by Mr. Jones, the leader of the Crescent and Star Gang and placed in a huge cyclotron, where he's about to be disintegrated in a kryptonite chain reaction.

The Talking Cat - Parts 1 to 3 of 14 - 2nd week January 1946 - Something is driving Lois crazy, to the point where she pulls a gun on Perry White. That something is a cat given to her as a gift.....it talks.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Live365 stream will become active around 7:40 ET.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream is active now.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kitty cat! :)
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sophie saying hello with a full tummy
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm here - forgot to do the "'Standing' by..."
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Orbison's voice never ceases to amaze me.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.