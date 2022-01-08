 Skip to content
 
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor is on the air at 10:30PM ET. The cold continues and there is much complaining. There's also Wo Fat, Dethklok, Amyl and the Sniffers, American Sharks, Weezer, and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On a somber note, Harpdog Brown, host of Make Mine A Double on Big E Radio passed away yesterday. Unfortunately, it was too late to include any sort of tribute on this week's show, but I will next week.

His mark on the blues scene in Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada was enormous. Harpdog was nominated for a Juno award.

He will be missed by many whose lives he touched.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So next week is going to be all blues/blues inspired?  Not a bad theme to build around actually.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: So next week is going to be all blues/blues inspired?  Not a bad theme to build around actually.


Well...no, the show was largely complete when I got the news, but I do have a track in mind...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kerry has a glam metal special going on, if you're interested.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, did you see your shout out (before that thread went WAY off the rails)?

/spouse cancelling headphones...
 
