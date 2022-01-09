 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rather than bringing teen passenger to her destination, Uber driver takes her to a hotel after driving her around for hours. And everyone is praising him for it   (cnn.com) divider line
    Hero, Full-time, part-time Uber driver, details of the offer, Part-time, Hotel, part time job, hotel room, Union Station  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Farking A, hero tag.  Nicely done!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, HE gets the hero tag but when I check a teenager into a hotel this guy shows up:



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw in Twitter comments that this guy should have lost his Uber privileges for carrying an under age passenger, but instead they praise him because good PR.  Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: I saw in Twitter comments that this guy should have lost his Uber privileges for carrying an under age passenger, but instead they praise him because good PR.  Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?


I don't do age checks
Article does not say how old, eighteen? nineteen?
It should be up to Uber to age check, not the driver. unless really obvious
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Warthog: I saw in Twitter comments that this guy should have lost his Uber privileges for carrying an under age passenger, but instead they praise him because good PR.  Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?


There is always an asshole everywhere to point out something wrong in the story. Teen does not mean below 18. Give it a farking break and appreciate some good humanity around us. We could definitely use some this year.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warthog: Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?


Repeating twitter hawt takes makes you look as toxic as them?
 
beakerxf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Warthog: I saw in Twitter comments that this guy should have lost his Uber privileges for carrying an under age passenger, but instead they praise him because good PR.  Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?


Ok, I'll bite

*She was heading to her parents' house. Maybe they used their account to book the trip?
*What's the alternative?  Leave a youngster stranded at a non-running train station during a major winter storm.
*As already pointed out, it's on Uber to filter customers by age, not the driver.

/Good on him for doing the right thing. He deserves to get rewarded
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can't go anywhere, checks rider into hotel until they can arrange new transportation. Didn't share the room. Means he went back to a car that couldn't go anywhere (unless he checked into a separate room). That's the kind of concierge service Alto would look for, thus the upgrade.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is how you do it.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Warthog: I saw in Twitter comments that this guy should have lost his Uber privileges for carrying an under age passenger, but instead they praise him because good PR.  Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?


She was old enough to be in DC alone and was planning to catch the train home. She Ubered home because the train was canceled. In 2022 that doesn't sound like someone under 18.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beakerxf: Warthog: I saw in Twitter comments that this guy should have lost his Uber privileges for carrying an under age passenger, but instead they praise him because good PR.  Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?

Ok, I'll bite

*She was heading to her parents' house. Maybe they used their account to book the trip?
*What's the alternative?  Leave a youngster stranded at a non-running train station during a major winter storm.
*As already pointed out, it's on Uber to filter customers by age, not the driver.

/Good on him for doing the right thing. He deserves to get rewarded


Article left out a lot. Here is more from a local DC article:

15-year-old Antonia Ward settled into her seat for what was supposed to be an eight-hour train ride from New York City to Williamsburg early Monday morning.

The conductor told them they were stopped in Washington D.C.

"A train derailed in Fredericksburg, the tracks are really icy, there were some train accidents and basically, we're not taking any chances."

After waiting on the train to move for 10 hours, they finally told everyone to get off.

"My heart dropped," she said.

Ward had never been to D.C. before and not knowing what to do next, she called her step-mom.
That's when they decided to book a $200 Uber ride at 1:00 Tuesday morning to finish the drive to Williamsburg.

So they booked it.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And, since this is US, we have this on the end:

"Williams said they are still working out the details of the offer because he works full time as a property manager and realtor. "

So, it looks like the guy is working jobs three ... WTF America? This should not be normal...
 
Wesdog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Warthog: I saw in Twitter comments that this guy should have lost his Uber privileges for carrying an under age passenger, but instead they praise him because good PR.  Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?

There is always an asshole everywhere to point out something wrong in the story. Teen does not mean below 18. Give it a farking break and appreciate some good humanity around us. We could definitely use some this year.


The article I read said she was 17. When I was younger and worked in restaurants I saw a manager get fired for letting someone under 18 use large knives and meat slicing equipment. Businesses have rules about age for damn good reasons. Years of litigation and millions of dollars in settlements has taught them to only deal with of age adults.

The article also said her parents arranged the ride themselves after her train was cancelled due to weather. So the 17 year old was just the passenger and not the customer themself.

Seems like that is allowed in the terms of service as long as an adult is the one requesting the ride and is responsible for the costs.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

awruk!: And, since this is US, we have this on the end:

"Williams said they are still working out the details of the offer because he works full time as a property manager and realtor. "

So, it looks like the guy is working jobs three ... WTF America? This should not be normal...


Uh... that's "three jobs"...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

awruk!: And, since this is US, we have this on the end:

"Williams said they are still working out the details of the offer because he works full time as a property manager and realtor. "

So, it looks like the guy is working jobs three ... WTF America? This should not be normal...


"You only have 3 jobs??????"
curiouskeith.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

awruk!: And, since this is US, we have this on the end:

"Williams said they are still working out the details of the offer because he works full time as a property manager and realtor. "

So, it looks like the guy is working jobs three ... WTF America? This should not be normal...


Seriously. Fark the shiat out of Uber
 
GreenSun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BOW CHIKA WOW WOW moment.

Anyway, never get into the ridesharing business. You and your car will get used, abused, and thrown away eventually. Find a job, a company that will at least appreciate you far better than any of these trash rideshare companies ever will.
 
ecor1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uber driver here. In some municpalities 17 is old enough to ride alone. I usually put 18 as the cut off because its too much trouble to keep track of whether a 17 year old can ride alone. While lyft and uber should be doing the age verification in actual practice its up to the driver. If a kid looks like they are underage I ask. If they say they are 18 I just take them. I don't usually ask for IDs but some drivers do. So many people will just stick their 10 or 12 year old in a strangers car, its sort of ridiculous. If I get a pickup at a school at 3 pm or so I usually cancel, tho. I don't get paid enough to deal with that BS.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Anyway, never get into the ridesharing business. You and your car will get used, abused, and thrown away eventually. Find a job, a company that will at least appreciate you far better than any of these trash rideshare companies ever will.


That's really great advice for people who, by hook or crook, need to get into the ridesharing/delivery service.

You tell them all about it, but I think they're already crucially aware.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He said he kept checking on his passenger and offering her drinks and snacks he kept in the car.

And jell-o pudding pops.  Amirite?  Guys?  Why's everyone wallking away?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: awruk!: And, since this is US, we have this on the end:

"Williams said they are still working out the details of the offer because he works full time as a property manager and realtor. "

So, it looks like the guy is working jobs three ... WTF America? This should not be normal...

Seriously. Fark the shiat out of Uber


How is it Uber's fault he doesn't make enough as a property manage or realtor?
Both of those jobs should bring him plenty of money to live comfortably, even in the expensive DC region.
Sounds like Uber was just a side job (don't say side hustle) to bring in extra cash.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: He said he kept checking on his passenger and offering her drinks and snacks he kept in the car.

And jell-o pudding pops.  Amirite?  Guys?  Why's everyone wallking away?


edibles and White Claws.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Warthog: I saw in Twitter comments that this guy should have lost his Uber privileges for carrying an under age passenger, but instead they praise him because good PR.  Any of our Uber driving Farkers have a view?


My view: don't use Twitter.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Williams, 32, said he picked the girl up at Union Station at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, after her train had been canceled because of the weather conditions."

It's too snowy for the train so you decide to drive?

How about, if it's too snowy for the train, there's no way in hell you're going to make it in a car?
 
