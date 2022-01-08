 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Let's go sightseeing next to the side of a cliff on a boat they said. What's the worst thing that could happen? Oh hell"   (cnn.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.  Not really a Boulder, though.

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video here, which you should skip if you get a bit queasy seeing boats with people smashed...

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/terrifyin​g​-video-shows-giant-rock-wall-collapse-​on-brazilian-boaters-in-fatal-tragedy/​

RIP
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, God clearly hates THOSE people...
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That wasn't a boulder. That was a landslide or a cliff collapsing.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's freaking terrifying.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was James Corden vacationing there? Just asking
 
