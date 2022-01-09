 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption this confrontation
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Excuse me, sir. Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Kiss my nuts
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Chill out, Jay.  Try a couple edibles.  The peanuts are Delta-8's."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"You better swallow that food. My dick is this big!!!"
 
Octafrye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"We'll be over soon," they said
Now they've lost themselves instead!!!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is Sparta!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Are you not entertained?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Dude, this is an Arby's
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"First Seedny Poitier, then Larry Stork. Now, Bob Suet? 2022 is for the birds!!!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is wrong with you Carla? These are NOT eggs!
 
Octafrye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A peanut is not a drug!  I used to suck Jaycock for thistle seed!  You ever do that for a peanut??"
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"why did you swing on a 3-0 pitch?"

/and forget to click the voting box, eh.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"You're out!"

"We're on the same team, dumbass"
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WHOA

THAT'S A LOTTA NUTS
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Aktually they're legumes
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait a second, you did WHAT to the Fark Squirrel??
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"No, you're not a 'Democrat Cardinal'. "
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
THAT'S ALOT OF NUTS!!!!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It' dangerous to go alone. Take this!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
  Get your own, Deez Nuts are mine !
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
....

.                                      RON PAUL!!!!!
 
greykev
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Profit sharing? I'm in charge, so I get all the profits.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gay Blue Jays trying to bust a nut.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump won! damn it!
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Dammit Carol, for the last time, Yes. You are more beautiful than that Twitter bird."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
