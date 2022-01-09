 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Now that you've protected yourself from severe covid disease, go take care of that cancer you've got there   (globalnews.ca) divider line
4
    More: Hero, Skin cancer, Melanoma, Metastasis, Cancer, Vaccination, Mohs surgery, Sunscreen, Dr. Jessica Hunter-Orange  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2022 at 11:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink and brown makes you frown.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  When's the last time someone died from cancer?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somewhere in Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me this week was a story about a team manager given a note from a med student "I think that mole on your neck might be cancer, get it checked". And it was. I think medical practitioners have been getting more briefings about identifying potentially cancerous skin blemishes from early on. A quick check from someone more experienced can tell a questionable blemish from cancer or mole, but it's a matter of making the push. For every story like this we here, I bet a hundred more appointments are "I don't think it's a problem, but if it changes, make an appointment".
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good for him. Another reason for the unvaxxed to get the shot.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.