(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Edina High School alum applies the crap he learned in school, sues district for using his IP, the hornet logo he designed for logo contest in 1981, without properly paying him   (fox9.com) divider line
57
    More: Awkward, High school, Edina, Minnesota, Michael Otto, current 40-year-old hornet logo, superintendent of Edina Public Schools, United States Copyright Office, Otto's design, Mr. Otto  
•       •       •

Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Edina: Every Day I Need Attention
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Flyinglemur: Edina: Every Day I Need Attention


And we are done here.  :)
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This guy is the artist equivalent of Uncle Rico, reliving his high school glory days.   Yeah... Coach woulda put me in fourth quarter, we would've been state champions. No doubt. No doubt in my mind.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
School sounds funky, cold.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
farking Cake-eaters
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Throughout the fall, we continued to attempt to negotiate with Mr. Otto, in an effort to buy the copyright or enter into a licensing agreement to retain the logo. We believe we've made good faith offers, and have not been able to reach an agreement. Despite our efforts, earlier this week, Mr. Otto filed a lawsuit against the district for its use of the logo," the letter reads.

Good jerb, dude, Now you won't get any money!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole.

Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn't get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.

Guessing it's a website that schools use to do their sales, which is what our school does.  Most do, I think.  It's kind of like cafe press for schools.  This didn't exist in 1981 when the agreement was signed.  And he won't agree to it now.

"It's not having control for control sake. It's making sure that the logo isn't misused or disrespected," Otto told Fox 9 in a June 2021 interview. "When I drew it, I wanted something that not only I was going to be proud of, but that would stand the test of time."

It's a f*cking cartoon hornet you drew in high school, not the goddamn Mona Lisa.  Get over yourself, Picasso.  We all know it's about control, and possibly money.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: School sounds funky, cold.


Edina rhymes with vagina
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I named the school store in 1982 and they're still using that name...
*hunts down number of lawyer friend*
 
payattention
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Edina: Every Day I Need Attention


Ahh... you've been there...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FWIW, "we'll stop using it starting now" doesn't absolve them from the thousands of instances of copyright infringement that they perpetrated over the past 4 decades.

They could still be on the hook for very significant amounts of money.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Funny Cold Edina?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Demetrius: School sounds funky, cold.

Edina rhymes with vagina


Funky, cold vagina.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That must sting.
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a dick, I hope the football team kicks his ass.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Edina: Every Day I Need Attention


They're no Hoodbury or Jokedale.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ, what an asshole.

Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn't get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.

Guessing it's a website that schools use to do their sales, which is what our school does.  Most do, I think.  It's kind of like cafe press for schools.  This didn't exist in 1981 when the agreement was signed.  And he won't agree to it now.

"It's not having control for control sake. It's making sure that the logo isn't misused or disrespected," Otto told Fox 9 in a June 2021 interview. "When I drew it, I wanted something that not only I was going to be proud of, but that would stand the test of time."

It's a f*cking cartoon hornet you drew in high school, not the goddamn Mona Lisa.  Get over yourself, Picasso.  We all know it's about control, and possibly money.


I disagree.  He made it.  He copyrighted it.  Someone, somewhere thought they would get away with shiatting on the little guy as they made their money.  Nope.

/I say it's a win
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now the school needs to find another Michael Otto to sponsor the teams and rename the sports teams "Michael Otto is the worst person".
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet he will be popular at the next high school reunion.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks more like a dragonfly, anyway.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Right here we got one of the best examples of Fark.com being the center of DNRTFA.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i guess he expected a payout, but it looks like thy grow them dumb there, so they ceased.
now that saves some money.
he could have aske for five bucks and had money for sox or something.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ, what an asshole.

Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn't get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.

Guessing it's a website that schools use to do their sales, which is what our school does.  Most do, I think.  It's kind of like cafe press for schools.  This didn't exist in 1981 when the agreement was signed.  And he won't agree to it now.

"It's not having control for control sake. It's making sure that the logo isn't misused or disrespected," Otto told Fox 9 in a June 2021 interview. "When I drew it, I wanted something that not only I was going to be proud of, but that would stand the test of time."

It's a f*cking cartoon hornet you drew in high school, not the goddamn Mona Lisa.  Get over yourself, Picasso.  We all know it's about control, and possibly money.

I disagree.  He made it.  He copyrighted it.  Someone, somewhere thought they would get away with shiatting on the little guy as they made their money.  Nope.

/I say it's a win


He created it to win a contest in which the winners logo would be used by the school.  I say they should go to court.  He never should have been able to copyright it since it was created under the guise of the contest AND he allowed free use for a while.
Pretty sure he is not going to make any more money off that hornet he drew 40 years ago.  He should have accepted an offer and recieved small royalties for the rest of his life.  Now he has nothing.
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now he owns a logo no one uses.

Good job.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ, what an asshole.

Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn't get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.

Guessing it's a website that schools use to do their sales, which is what our school does.  Most do, I think.  It's kind of like cafe press for schools.  This didn't exist in 1981 when the agreement was signed.  And he won't agree to it now.

"It's not having control for control sake. It's making sure that the logo isn't misused or disrespected," Otto told Fox 9 in a June 2021 interview. "When I drew it, I wanted something that not only I was going to be proud of, but that would stand the test of time."

It's a f*cking cartoon hornet you drew in high school, not the goddamn Mona Lisa.  Get over yourself, Picasso.  We all know it's about control, and possibly money.


Sounds a lot like dino zaffina.


They didnt give him the proper resMspect
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They could change it slightly and they are fine.   Ger rid of the star in the name, make it a large dot, add a leg on the left side, change the eyes and reflections on the nose a biatchanges that would be cheap enough to alter what they have in the school while saying FU to the guy
 
knbwhite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ, what an asshole.

Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn't get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.

Guessing it's a website that schools use to do their sales, which is what our school does.  Most do, I think.  It's kind of like cafe press for schools.  This didn't exist in 1981 when the agreement was signed.  And he won't agree to it now.

"It's not having control for control sake. It's making sure that the logo isn't misused or disrespected," Otto told Fox 9 in a June 2021 interview. "When I drew it, I wanted something that not only I was going to be proud of, but that would stand the test of time."

It's a f*cking cartoon hornet you drew in high school, not the goddamn Mona Lisa.  Get over yourself, Picasso.  We all know it's about control, and possibly money.

Sounds a lot like dino zaffina.


They didnt give him the proper resMspect


Exactly what I was thinking.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ, what an asshole.

Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn't get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.

Guessing it's a website that schools use to do their sales, which is what our school does.  Most do, I think.  It's kind of like cafe press for schools.  This didn't exist in 1981 when the agreement was signed.  And he won't agree to it now.

"It's not having control for control sake. It's making sure that the logo isn't misused or disrespected," Otto told Fox 9 in a June 2021 interview. "When I drew it, I wanted something that not only I was going to be proud of, but that would stand the test of time."

It's a f*cking cartoon hornet you drew in high school, not the goddamn Mona Lisa.  Get over yourself, Picasso.  We all know it's about control, and possibly money.


He wasn't the one trying to make money off of it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ, what an asshole.

Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn't get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.

Guessing it's a website that schools use to do their sales, which is what our school does.  Most do, I think.  It's kind of like cafe press for schools.  This didn't exist in 1981 when the agreement was signed.  And he won't agree to it now.

"It's not having control for control sake. It's making sure that the logo isn't misused or disrespected," Otto told Fox 9 in a June 2021 interview. "When I drew it, I wanted something that not only I was going to be proud of, but that would stand the test of time."

It's a f*cking cartoon hornet you drew in high school, not the goddamn Mona Lisa.  Get over yourself, Picasso.  We all know it's about control, and possibly money.

I disagree.  He made it.  He copyrighted it.  Someone, somewhere thought they would get away with shiatting on the little guy as they made their money.  Nope.

/I say it's a win


He made it and they've been using it on tees and items the boosters sell for 30 years.  He copyrighted it after the fact.  Now he wants a cut.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Excelsior: FWIW, "we'll stop using it starting now" doesn't absolve them from the thousands of instances of copyright infringement that they perpetrated over the past 4 decades.

They could still be on the hook for very significant amounts of money.


No, they had his permission right up until they tried to jump on the merch train with his IP
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i guess he expected a payout, but it looks like thy grow them dumb there, so they ceased.
now that saves some money.
he could have aske for five bucks and had money for sox or something.


Only read the headline, right?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wish the story had more information... what was it they were selling that made him so upset? Why was he so inflexible in finding a compromise? Oh well, Edina's got plenty of rich people to help the school out if needed.

/grew up and went to school in neighboring Richfield, class of '92
 
IlGreven
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ, what an asshole.

Otto later registered the logo with the U.S. Copyright Office. For decades, he has permitted the school to use the logo with some limitations, until he claims EPS didn't get permission from him before allowing a company to sell merchandise with the hornet logo on it.

Guessing it's a website that schools use to do their sales, which is what our school does.  Most do, I think.  It's kind of like cafe press for schools.  This didn't exist in 1981 when the agreement was signed.  And he won't agree to it now.

"It's not having control for control sake. It's making sure that the logo isn't misused or disrespected," Otto told Fox 9 in a June 2021 interview. "When I drew it, I wanted something that not only I was going to be proud of, but that would stand the test of time."

It's a f*cking cartoon hornet you drew in high school, not the goddamn Mona Lisa.  Get over yourself, Picasso.  We all know it's about control, and possibly money.


Yes, it is.

And the corporate interests around the globe thank you for siding with those that traditionally have most of the control and money.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Excelsior: FWIW, "we'll stop using it starting now" doesn't absolve them from the thousands of instances of copyright infringement that they perpetrated over the past 4 decades.

They could still be on the hook for very significant amounts of money.


Read TFA.  They had a license for those forty years.  It was when they wanted to start selling certain items with the logo that he started the trouble.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Excelsior: FWIW, "we'll stop using it starting now" doesn't absolve them from the thousands of instances of copyright infringement that they perpetrated over the past 4 decades.

They could still be on the hook for very significant amounts of money.


They had permission to use it until he sent them the cease and desist...
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the school's fault for not stating in the contest rules that all entries would become property of the school.  Dumbasses.

Those who can't do, teach.  Those who can't teach, administrate.  Those who can't administrate, go into politics.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Excelsior: FWIW, "we'll stop using it starting now" doesn't absolve them from the thousands of instances of copyright infringement that they perpetrated over the past 4 decades.

They could still be on the hook for very significant amounts of money.

Read TFA.  They had a license for those forty years.  It was when they wanted to start selling certain items with the logo that he started the trouble.


He started the trouble?

He wasn't the one trying to use the logo outside of their agreement.
 
gadian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Traditionally, you give up all rights to your shiat if you do it for a contest like this.  'Course the guy never seems to have done anything with his life, got a copyright after the fact, and waited until he thought he could cash in.  Then, after all that, he got greedy. Know when to get out, man.
 
Birnone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I understand the 'He's a jerk' arguments. I also understand that they did not own the rights to it. At no time then should they ever be selling anything with that logo unless they got his permission first.

If I was in his place I would immediately assume any attempt on their part, especially after all these years, to sell more items with that logo were attempts by them to make money without cutting me in on the deal. They were probably hoping he wasn't paying attention or forgot about the logo. They were trying to take advantage of him and got caught. Those saying that now he gets nothing are forgetting that if he didn't do anything about this he still gets nothing. They were trying to sneak something past him, that's not a good faith gesture. Saying they want to buy it from him or license it, after getting caught being sneaky, is also not in good faith.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snort: Now he owns a logo no one uses.

Good job.


Just because it may not be the 'official' logo for much longer, don't assume that would make it worthless. Don't underestimate how attached alumni's can get to their old timey logos, and he cood still make good money on merchandise using it.


Case in point: despite numerous motions to phase it out every few years, this logo is still used by the largest high school in the region. Every time it's on the agenda to be discussed to perhaps change it to something less offensive, countless alumni's get their panties in a wad and rally the board to keep it.

wpcdn.us-east-1.vip.tn-cloud.netView Full Size


(during sports games it may be accompanied with the "nuke 'em till they glow"-chant -- very classy.)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Looks more like a dragonfly, anyway.


It looks like a Wasp.

It should be a Wasp.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I say they should go to court.


I used to work for an intellectual property firm. Going to court is expensive for all parties involved and you don't get reimbursed for costs. Even filing for a case these days can costs tens of thousands. I guarantee it is far cheaper for the district to just pay someone to come up with a new logo.

Extended trademark court costs only make sense if you're dealing with large, established brands. Otherwise it almost always makes sense to just move on.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: It's the school's fault for not stating in the contest rules that all entries would become property of the school.  Dumbasses.

Those who can't do, teach.  Those who can't teach, administrate.  Those who can't administrate, go into politics.


It was, but since it was 1981 trademarks and copyrights weren't as self-evident as they are now, particularly not at a podunk high school holding a contest.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Excelsior: FWIW, "we'll stop using it starting now" doesn't absolve them from the thousands of instances of copyright infringement that they perpetrated over the past 4 decades.

They could still be on the hook for very significant amounts of money.

Read TFA.


Like a caveman?
Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I wish the story had more information... what was it they were selling that made him so upset? Why was he so inflexible in finding a compromise? Oh well, Edina's got plenty of rich people to help the school out if needed.

/grew up and went to school in neighboring Richfield, class of '92


Yikes, I lived there from 87-89. Plenty of rich people then, too. Worked security at Cargill, their HQ was a creepy old mansion out there.

/ Insufferable twits the lot.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Excelsior: FWIW, "we'll stop using it starting now" doesn't absolve them from the thousands of instances of copyright infringement that they perpetrated over the past 4 decades.

They could still be on the hook for very significant amounts of money.

Read TFA.  They had a license for those forty years.  It was when they wanted to start selling certain items with the logo that he started the trouble.


I know it has no bearing, but I imagine people bought the merchandise for the school name and colors more than the logo.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Birnone: I understand the 'He's a jerk' arguments. I also understand that they did not own the rights to it. At no time then should they ever be selling anything with that logo unless they got his permission first.

If I was in his place I would immediately assume any attempt on their part, especially after all these years, to sell more items with that logo were attempts by them to make money without cutting me in on the deal. They were probably hoping he wasn't paying attention or forgot about the logo. They were trying to take advantage of him and got caught. Those saying that now he gets nothing are forgetting that if he didn't do anything about this he still gets nothing. They were trying to sneak something past him, that's not a good faith gesture. Saying they want to buy it from him or license it, after getting caught being sneaky, is also not in good faith.


I'd bet that it wasn't even the school selling merch that bothered him, they'd been selling t shirts/etc for years which were probably done either in school or locally.

It was the fact that they were bringing in a commercial merch company that probably gave the school 10% of sales and pocketed the rest that pissed him off.  My ex-wife taught yearbook and newspaper and she was always fighting off attempts by the administration to pull shiat like this.

/lots of money in the yearbook business
//companies will spend a LOT to get a yearbook contract
///not saying she was offered bribes but there were lots of offers for free "conferences" at luxury hotels in places like Vegas
 
fallingcow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Excelsior: (during sports games it may be accompanied with the "nuke 'em till they glow"-chant -- very classy.)


Hahaha, metal. I say keep it. Fine as long as you're never in a match against a Japanese school.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why is this not a Fark photoshop contest for the new logo?
 
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Flyinglemur: Edina: Every Day I Need Attention

They're no Hoodbury or Jokedale.


Ah, sounds like someone who's too afraid to go further east than highway 280.
 
