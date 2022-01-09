 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   OK, so maybe you did have a good excuse for doing 100 MPH on the Mass Pike   (wcvb.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Way back in the day when I had just learned to drive in Ohio my Dad and I were on I-471 and someone came up behind us in an Opel GT honking and flashing his lights in the middle of the day and otherwise driving like a crazy person. He was weaving back and forth and right on my bumper. When I moved over to let them pass there was an insanely pregnant woman in the passenger seat with her feet up on the dashboard.

I don't know if they made it, but that man was driving like a bat out of hell. Kudos to the trooper in this case. These days I'd expect the father to "bump" cars out of the way with disastrous consequences.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
yay, let's kill everyone moments before a life is set to begin
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well, yeah, i was on an open highway.

I mean seriously, if you haven't cracked 3 digits in the right case, live a little, or by better than a camry.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's no point in rushing to get to the hospital for a generally non-life-threatening problem if it creates a significant life-threatening problem for you or one or more others.

Driving 100MPH to deliver a baby is not worth the risk unless the road is perfectly smooth, the weather is clear, and there's nobody else on the road.  80 on that stretch of road?  Sure.  That's 'normal speeding' where I live, about 30% over the limit.  Adding another 30% is not a safe choice.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great. Now they got a kid addicted to speed.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe it's because I was in labor for over 30 hours, but you have time. It's not a lubed up squid being flung out of a centrifuge.
 
