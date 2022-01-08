 Skip to content
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They'd have to dump a shiatton of dirt into it. I don't see any other way of putting it out unless they can fill the hole with some kind of heavy gas. But they'd need a shiatton of that as well.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where's the Donald Trump reference?

Also, this seems like a good idea. Run with it.

/ Maybe they can get some of that sweet Global Warming credits money. It would be more than the tourist monies.

Maybe they can combine the two and fight Global Warming threat by stuffing Donald Tump into the pit, filling it with barrels of Gulf oil, and putting a skating rink over him
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I, for one, would take up skating again if I could skate over the grave of Global Warming and Donald Trump.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How? If they can figure that out, fix Centralia too.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They'd have to dump a shiatton of dirt into it. I don't see any other way of putting it out unless they can fill the hole with some kind of heavy gas. But they'd need a shiatton of that as well.


Russians nuked one of their oil well fires to put it out.

Drilled down, dropped in the nuke, and set it off. The blast worked.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You gotta get Stephen Dorff to fire a rocket at it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lots and lots and lots of concrete.  Putting it out isn't enough since there's a massive gas leak just looking for another spark.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, if you need ice cubes and all you have are a freezer with no ice maker and a few ice trays...NOT waiting for it to freeze also isn't option.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Well, if you need ice cubes and all you have are a freezer with no ice maker and a few ice trays...NOT waiting for it to freeze also isn't option.


Oh, uh... DNRTFA, btw.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Lots and lots and lots of concrete.  Putting it out isn't enough since there's a massive gas leak just looking for another spark.


Eh, just use a giant wool blanket. Like a 250 foot diameter, 785 ft square blanket.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Lsherm: They'd have to dump a shiatton of dirt into it. I don't see any other way of putting it out unless they can fill the hole with some kind of heavy gas. But they'd need a shiatton of that as well.

Russians nuked one of their oil well fires to put it out.

Drilled down, dropped in the nuke, and set it off. The blast worked.


I fully endorse this idea, if only because I like the idea of nukes going off underground.

Broken Arrow (1/3) Movie CLIP - Nuclear Boom (1996) HD
Youtube gS56O-aHEMs
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Turkmenistan with nuclear weapons! It sounds like a perfect decision!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Heat being wasted....Why not use it somehow?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How do they plan to stop the natural gas from escaping after they put out the fire?

That's a pretty good sized hole.

/Much like your mother.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well worth a watch:


Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube -9QYu8LtH2E
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Lots and lots and lots of concrete.  Putting it out isn't enough since there's a massive gas leak just looking for another spark.


Seems to be a lot and reliable source of natural gas.   Maybe they could make a simple steam generator and create a lot of electric... it's been burning steady for 50 years...that's a lot of lost opportunity
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: thehellisthis: Lots and lots and lots of concrete.  Putting it out isn't enough since there's a massive gas leak just looking for another spark.

Seems to be a lot and reliable source of natural gas.   Maybe they could make a simple steam generator and create a lot of electric... it's been burning steady for 50 years...that's a lot of lost opportunity


They would still have to put a well or two behind it to draw pressure away from the hole and control it.  Fly ash grout is almost made for this sort of thing and it's a good way to get rid of a lot of giant piles sitting by old coal plants.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Really? Nobody yet?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
