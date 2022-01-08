 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Fire hydrants are ugly, but they serve an important purpose. Please don't let your landscaping grow over them   (local10.com) divider line
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Or snow:

https://kstp.com/minnesota-news/offic​i​als-ask-minnesotans-to-clear-snow-from​-walkways-fire-hydrants/6350005/
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of our neighboring counties has started putting blue reflectors on the roads to indicate where the hydrant is.  The blue reflectors is directly in the middle of the lane, so a car drives right over it, but the fire truck sees it, stops on top of it and the fire fighters look directly to the right and there's the hydrant.

Even if it's in a ditch or covered by debris, they seem to find it immediately.  I kind of wish my county did the same.  But, I live in arsonville apparently, as everyone loves a good fire around here.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, hydrant detail is a fire department job
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Or snow:

https://kstp.com/minnesota-news/offici​als-ask-minnesotans-to-clear-snow-from​-walkways-fire-hydrants/6350005/


A requirement of living in Air Force housing. We got tons of it in Michigan and they'd come by with the plows and bury it again. Since they kept doing that day and night while we were off working, they finally had plow people do some of that. Seems the "have your pregnant wife do it when you're gone" didn't fly too well with the Brass.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is the county's job. I pay taxes and water fees for that.

I was walking one day and found a hydrant wrench in the ditch.
Still waiting on the perfect time to use it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That hydrant looks like it's 20 feet up the driveway. Is that a Florida thing?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most places have the fire department go around every year or two and test each hydrant to ensure they still work as expected, giving them a fresh coat of paint and removing obstructions if necessary. Most places aren't Florida, apparently.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lived on the corner as a child, and there was a fire hydrant at the edge of the yard.  i remember thinking that it must mean we were awfully important
 
groundrush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did nobody ask that man to put on pants?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: FrostbiteFallsMN: Or snow:

https://kstp.com/minnesota-news/offici​als-ask-minnesotans-to-clear-snow-from​-walkways-fire-hydrants/6350005/

A requirement of living in Air Force housing. We got tons of it in Michigan and they'd come by with the plows and bury it again. Since they kept doing that day and night while we were off working, they finally had plow people do some of that. Seems the "have your pregnant wife do it when you're gone" didn't fly too well with the Brass.


Tell me you were at KI Sawyer without telling me you were at KI Sawyer.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, where else are the dogs supposed to pee?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Or snow:


the-whiteboard.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the fire hydrant was nowhere to be found. Trees were covering it.

So the fire department hadn't checked the hydrant in so long that plants and trees were able to overgrow and hide it? They inspect and flush them a couple of times a year here.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Or snow:

https://kstp.com/minnesota-news/offici​als-ask-minnesotans-to-clear-snow-from​-walkways-fire-hydrants/6350005/


Or block it with your car:

statter911.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I mean, where else are the dogs supposed to pee?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are places where the city goes around and mows all the lawns between the sidewalk and the street? 'Cause in my area, the property owner is saddled with maintenance of the "road verge" (or any of its dozens of other names). That means mowing as well as keeping hydrants and even bus stops accessible. Shoveling of sidewalks too. For some reason we're not responsible for tree maintenance in the road verges, unless we're the ones who plant them there.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I mean, where else are the dogs supposed to pee?


I mean that too, I mean.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bottom line: slow news day.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: the fire hydrant was nowhere to be found. Trees were covering it.

So the fire department hadn't checked the hydrant in so long that plants and trees were able to overgrow and hide it? They inspect and flush them a couple of times a year here.


Yeah, this must be the laziest fire department in the world. I grew up in the country, but our front yard had a hydrant in it and they'd come by at least twice a year to test/oil/flush the hydrant.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The resident had ignored neighbors and code enforcement officers

Where I live they give you a 7 day notice. Once. If you don't comply they send a work crew over to do it for you and add the bill to your tax roll. After the one warning they don't ask a second time, they just send the work crew over and bill you. As long as you own that house you only get one warning.

I fully support this by the way. By not keeping the hydrant clear can cause serious delays when the FD responds to a fire which could cost lives.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As an aside I keep my power pole clear of crap even though I'm the only one on it and a path mowed so a truck can get to it as well as an engine and tanker if they need to draft from  the river. Thought about putting in a dry hydrant since the closest one I've seen is more than two miles away by road.

Yeah, I was a firefighter
 
MetaDeth [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: As an aside I keep my power pole clear of crap even though I'm the only one on it and a path mowed so a truck can get to it as well as an engine and tanker if they need to draft from  the river. Thought about putting in a dry hydrant since the closest one I've seen is more than two miles away by road.

Yeah, I was a firefighter


What is a dry hydrant? I'm thinking a hydrant not hooked to water, but that doesn't make any sense
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know... many municipalities have old fire hydrants that they are willing to sell for more than the meltdown. An odd friend of mine bought 3 and used them as fully functional lawn spigots

They were cool.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just pick up a few pounds of salt and pay a visit in the middle of the night and salt the earth.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's surprising the fire department let that grow so much, even more considering the owner seems to have a history with the town...

Around here, the biggest problem is snow. Most of the clearing gets done by giving the plow guys some work when they're done packing away the previous storm. Let's just say they're careful not to bury the hydrants too much.

Since they do most of the clearing with a plow then finish the job by shovel, vegetation problems are quickly known by the FD if they're still around by spring.
 
