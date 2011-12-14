 Skip to content
(Fox 23 Tulsa)   Can't find anyone wanting to be a school janitor? Why not have the students double as custodians?   (fox23.com) divider line
    More: Fail, High school, Blaine, Minnesota, Minnesota, student janitor program, Tom Karp, Blaine High School, high school, Anoka-Hennepin School District  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stephen Miller's dream, as long as it's only POC doing the work...
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Manual labor would be good for their little royal asses.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

flucto: Manual labor would be good for their little royal asses.


It's Michelle Bachmann territory. They're more hillbilly than royalty.
 
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I taught English in Japan for 9 years, and this is normal there -- after lunch (which is dished up and served by students), EVERYONE -- students, teachers, the one actual custodian -- cleans the school. It's a standard, scheduled part of the day, it teaches students to respect the environments they have to be in -- no stupid Tic Tok pranks -- and builds community.

So why would this be a fail? Hell, in Japan kids wouldn't be getting paid for it.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: flucto: Manual labor would be good for their little royal asses.

It's Michelle Bachmann territory. They're more hillbilly than royalty.


I can't be expected to read TFA. That would just be depressing.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Worked at Outback Steakhouse near SF. New owners cancelled all janitorial services and expected the sesrvers to do *all* of the house cleaning.

Took about four days for every crack and crevice to get filled with crumbs and Gerber because we're foodservers, not janitors. It was thouroughly disgusting.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BakaDono: I taught English in Japan for 9 years, and this is normal there -- after lunch (which is dished up and served by students), EVERYONE -- students, teachers, the one actual custodian -- cleans the school. It's a standard, scheduled part of the day, it teaches students to respect the environments they have to be in -- no stupid Tic Tok pranks -- and builds community.

So why would this be a fail? Hell, in Japan kids wouldn't be getting paid for it.


Yes, but this is 'merica and those are 'merican jobs.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Stephen Miller's dream, as long as it's only POC doing the work...


This was Newt Gingrich's thinly veiled idea first.

Larry Wilmore on TDS Black children should clean school toilets
 
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In 70's Michigan, a former roommate was studying for a teacher's degree.
He worked as a part-time K-12 school janitor since he was in high school, then full-time while studying for his degree.
He was so proud to accomplish his goal and got his first job teaching!

Downside: teaching didn't pay him as well as being a janitor in a school.

WTF 'merica!
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Students are making $15.30 / hour for doing the work at school instead of dealing with a job at McD's.  Plus they can take a bus home after doing their work.  Seems like a win for both the students picking up some cash and the school getting things cleaned.

Another take - may need to open in private / incognito mode in your browser:

https://www.startribune.com/students-​f​ill-in-for-janitors-clean-blaine-high-​school-classrooms/600133720/
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: Worked at Outback Steakhouse near SF. New owners cancelled all janitorial services and expected the sesrvers to do *all* of the house cleaning.


Took about four days for every crack and crevice to get filled with crumbs and Gerber because we're foodservers, not janitors. It was thouroughly disgusting.

Remind me to never enter the home Superfund site of someone who was a server at an Outback Steakhouse near SF. "Damnit, Jim, I'm a server, not a housekeeper! I didn't spend three hours in menu-memorizing school just to wipe tables and clean sinks!"

I've spent over twenty years in IT, and in our offices and remote sites we sometimes have to step in to play janitor and a host of other "not-my-jobs". And I can guarantee that when I leave, that network closet, storage room or whatever is in far better shape than when I found it.

And it's a big reason why people like working with us. If there's a job that needs to be done and we have the skills and time to do it, we do it (or at least help). I've helped fix fences and gates, carried luggage, driven the supply van for a burn crew, delivered orientation presentations to interns, arranged table decorations for a conference dinner, painted the office during holiday break, and once lent a suit to a colleague who needed it for a photo shoot. And I actually enjoyed doing most of them.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BretMavrik: E.S.Q.: Worked at Outback Steakhouse near SF. New owners cancelled all janitorial services and expected the sesrvers to do *all* of the house cleaning.

Took about four days for every crack and crevice to get filled with crumbs and Gerber because we're foodservers, not janitors. It was thouroughly disgusting.

Remind me to never enter the home Superfund site of someone who was a server at an Outback Steakhouse near SF. "Damnit, Jim, I'm a server, not a housekeeper! I didn't spend three hours in menu-memorizing school just to wipe tables and clean sinks!"

I've spent over twenty years in IT, and in our offices and remote sites we sometimes have to step in to play janitor and a host of other "not-my-jobs". And I can guarantee that when I leave, that network closet, storage room or whatever is in far better shape than when I found it.

And it's a big reason why people like working with us. If there's a job that needs to be done and we have the skills and time to do it, we do it (or at least help). I've helped fix fences and gates, carried luggage, driven the supply van for a burn crew, delivered orientation presentations to interns, arranged table decorations for a conference dinner, painted the office during holiday break, and once lent a suit to a colleague who needed it for a photo shoot. And I actually enjoyed doing most of them.


I am the GM of my office, and I cleaned bathrooms last week because my crew were all busy.

That kind of work goes a long way in team building and company identity.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BretMavrik: I've spent over twenty years in IT, and in our offices and remote sites we sometimes have to step in to play janitor and a host of other "not-my-jobs". And I can guarantee that when I leave, that network closet, storage room or whatever is in far better shape than when I found it.


Difference is serving involves tips, janitorial is performed below minimum wage while taking more of your shift hours away from tables, and was not in the job description.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BakaDono: I taught English in Japan for 9 years, and this is normal there -- after lunch (which is dished up and served by students), EVERYONE -- students, teachers, the one actual custodian -- cleans the school. It's a standard, scheduled part of the day, it teaches students to respect the environments they have to be in -- no stupid Tic Tok pranks -- and builds community.

So why would this be a fail? Hell, in Japan kids wouldn't be getting paid for it.


Came here to mention Japan, see it's been covered.

/Not sure why the students can't clean the school.
 
arsonik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where have I seen that before....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: BretMavrik: E.S.Q.: Worked at Outback Steakhouse near SF. New owners cancelled all janitorial services and expected the sesrvers to do *all* of the house cleaning.

Took about four days for every crack and crevice to get filled with crumbs and Gerber because we're foodservers, not janitors. It was thouroughly disgusting.

Remind me to never enter the home Superfund site of someone who was a server at an Outback Steakhouse near SF. "Damnit, Jim, I'm a server, not a housekeeper! I didn't spend three hours in menu-memorizing school just to wipe tables and clean sinks!"

I've spent over twenty years in IT, and in our offices and remote sites we sometimes have to step in to play janitor and a host of other "not-my-jobs". And I can guarantee that when I leave, that network closet, storage room or whatever is in far better shape than when I found it.

And it's a big reason why people like working with us. If there's a job that needs to be done and we have the skills and time to do it, we do it (or at least help). I've helped fix fences and gates, carried luggage, driven the supply van for a burn crew, delivered orientation presentations to interns, arranged table decorations for a conference dinner, painted the office during holiday break, and once lent a suit to a colleague who needed it for a photo shoot. And I actually enjoyed doing most of them.

I am the GM of my office, and I cleaned bathrooms last week because my crew were all busy.

That kind of work goes a long way in team building and company identity.


I was about to flame the last guy until you spoke up.

Because when managers lead with boots on the ground for this stuff I respect it. Otherwise it comes off as "we're too cheap to hire enough support staff."
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: BretMavrik: I've spent over twenty years in IT, and in our offices and remote sites we sometimes have to step in to play janitor and a host of other "not-my-jobs". And I can guarantee that when I leave, that network closet, storage room or whatever is in far better shape than when I found it.

Difference is serving involves tips, janitorial is performed below minimum wage while taking more of your shift hours away from tables, and was not in the job description.


shiat that's a good point, fark them then.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what the issue is or why this is a fail?

We had work-study at my high school during the school year and I worked summers there as well doing all sorts of maintenance: fixing broken lockers, stripping and re-waxing the floors, replacing the sodium lamps in the gymnasium, sanding down the graffiti on the undersides of the science tables,    landscaping the exterior, and basically whatever other maintenance items need to be done annually.

Introduced me to a lot of the skills I have today in my current line of work. At $15.30/hr, sounds like they are making better wages than any other high school position. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did that in high school . $3.15 per hour .
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds better than working at fastfood and they can learn some skills and take care of their school.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arsonik: Now where have I seen that before....

[Fark user image 542x205]


Criminally underrated show.  The episode with the motion sensors was brilliant.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arsonik: Now where have I seen that before....

[Fark user image 542x205]


Innovative Moment 4/1 - Better off Ted
Youtube 2SLFlNH0TLY
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I remember a story a while back that a school district or politician suggested that low income kids that are having difficulties paying for their lunch fees do janitor work.

That wouldn't single out the kids at all...no sirree.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they being forced to do it? No

Are the ones doing it being paid fairly? Yes

I don't see the problem.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BakaDono: I taught English in Japan for 9 years, and this is normal there -- after lunch (which is dished up and served by students), EVERYONE -- students, teachers, the one actual custodian -- cleans the school. It's a standard, scheduled part of the day, it teaches students to respect the environments they have to be in -- no stupid Tic Tok pranks -- and builds community.

So why would this be a fail? Hell, in Japan kids wouldn't be getting paid for it.


Came for this

Pretty common in other countries, and I see nothing wrong with having kids learn to clean up after themselves
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having had to clean classrooms as a detention activity only made me hate my fellow students even more.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to clean up the gym after every home game.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: I think I remember a story a while back that a school district or politician suggested that low income kids that are having difficulties paying for their lunch fees do janitor work.


That wouldn't single out the kids at all...no sirree.

Rep. Jack Kingston (R-of course GA)
 
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: I think I remember a story a while back that a school district or politician suggested that low income kids that are having difficulties paying for their lunch fees do janitor work.

That wouldn't single out the kids at all...no sirree.


That may be one of the reasons why in Japan everybody does it. Hell, at one of the schools where I taught the kids organized relay races pushing a scrub tool down the hallway...
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
$15/hr???

That would have had me there every day all week AND on the weekends.

And no need for a bus, I'd be whistling happily as I walked there and back.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh hell no. First off, those kids can make 19.00 an hour at McDonalds. Maybe the school district ought to pull their collective heads out  of their asses, and hire a damn janitor, and pay him a proper wage.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is the norm in many schools in Japan and it works well. More schools here should implement this.
 
anuran
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hastert and Gingrich both floated this. Goodbye Child Labor Laws.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: I think I remember a story a while back that a school district or politician suggested that low income kids that are having difficulties paying for their lunch fees do janitor work.

That wouldn't single out the kids at all...no sirree.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snort: Having had to clean classrooms as a detention activity only made me hate my fellow students even more.


The last person in our group to show up for work had to clean the girls bathroom .
/ filthy animals they were
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: I've spent over twenty years in IT, and in our offices and remote sites we sometimes have to step in to play janitor and a host of other "not-my-jobs". And I can guarantee that when I leave, that network closet, storage room or whatever is in far better shape than when I found it.


This is required in some tech spaces since janitors aren't allowed in after hours.  I've seen a few places where people go around handing out cleaning implements and everyone stops and takes care of it.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I say the Japan situation is more complicated and that this might not work in the US, I will just sound like a negative Nancy. So before I do that, let me say, "Good luck and I hope that works out."

First of all, in Japan, the classrooms belong to the students. I am not even joking. In many schools, the instruction takes place in one home room, with instructors coming to the room, being greeted, and dismissed at every lesson. There is a lot of bowing, which makes people think that the students are subservient. No. It is the opposite. (Rooms with equipment such as computers, home ec, gym, etc. are exceptions.) And during breaks and other times, the instructor retreats to a "teacher room" for breaks, administrative tasks, etc. So the students clean the rooms? Well, yes. Because it is theirs. They could lock their teacher out in protest and there would not be a whole lot anybody could do about it. And that is a good thing.

At at least one school I know of, there is a "student newspaper" that is specifically NOT distributed to teachers or administrators. If they read it and get offended, the students will ridicule them and blame them for reading it when it is not intended for them. It seems weird, but it works to solve all kinds of problems.

Second, you get to a chicken and egg problem. Does the community create the behavior or does the behavior create the community? A virtuous cycle might just happen, or it could all just collapse from lack of spirit or the usual collective action problems.

The kids will learn something. That is for sure. I just don't think anyone has an idea of the premise or the goal.

Consider:
1. Why don't the students already do this? They could do this without pay and without incentive. Why don't they?
2. Who decides the pay? How will that work?
3. Along comes a biohazard and then what happens?
4. Injury leads to disability? Will there be claims of discrimination?

If I were there, I would make a go of it and be a cheerleader, but something like this should be adopted along with other reforms to make sweeping changes. On its own, I would give it only 10% probability of lasting five years. Charismatic student and faculty leaders really pitching in could be a big deal. This would be huge if it were bottom up rather than top down. Some charismatic kid could start a movement with donated cleaning supplies and wind up in Harvard, whereas Bachmann will just screw it up.

Hope it works out! Everyone can be better off with a little effort and camaraderie!
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BakaDono: I taught English in Japan for 9 years, and this is normal there -- after lunch (which is dished up and served by students), EVERYONE -- students, teachers, the one actual custodian -- cleans the school. It's a standard, scheduled part of the day, it teaches students to respect the environments they have to be in -- no stupid Tic Tok pranks -- and builds community.


So why would this be a fail? Hell, in Japan kids wouldn't be getting paid for it.

Yep, and the only acceptable color for Japanese schoolkids' facemasks and underwear is white. And let's not get started about schoolgirls on crowded Japanese trains.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: arrogantbastich: Stephen Miller's dream, as long as it's only POC doing the work...

This was Newt Gingrich's thinly veiled idea first.

Larry Wilmore on TDS Black children should clean school toilets


The way it works is first the little Black children start doing it. Then "Those goddam bleeding heart liberals don't want Negroes to be the only ones doing uplifting, character building community service. So they're forcing us to extend the same opportunities to white children." Then it's "Well, back on the farm kids were driving tractors and milking cows and all the rest [and dying, but we don't mention that]. Now it's time for them to do the jobs need doing at Ronald Reagan's subminimum Training Wage."

In a few years, when they get rid of the minimum wage, those uppity workers will be getting the money God intended - just enough to keep them alive to work.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flucto: Manual labor would be good for their little royal asses.


I hate you!  I'm never going to speak to you again, Daddy! I'm running off with my boyfriend Bruno! On his motorcycle! So when I die it'll be your fault! (slams door and flounces out.)
 
austerity101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flucto: Manual labor would be good for their little royal asses.


OK Boomer.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BakaDono: I taught English in Japan for 9 years, and this is normal there -- after lunch (which is dished up and served by students), EVERYONE -- students, teachers, the one actual custodian -- cleans the school. It's a standard, scheduled part of the day, it teaches students to respect the environments they have to be in -- no stupid Tic Tok pranks -- and builds community.

So why would this be a fail? Hell, in Japan kids wouldn't be getting paid for it.


Japan isn't the US.  In the US this would just be used as a way to harness free child labor.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We had something similar at our high school in the '80s, except it was mainly the druggie kids.

They'd saunter into school at around the crack of noon, attend a couple of classes, and then shadow the custodians for the last hour and until well after the last bell.

They even had a yearbook page with a group picture, all smiling, and obviously high as hell.

One of them got busted and did time for bilking the US Government out of 9-11 clean-up funds.
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: BakaDono: I taught English in Japan for 9 years, and this is normal there -- after lunch (which is dished up and served by students), EVERYONE -- students, teachers, the one actual custodian -- cleans the school. It's a standard, scheduled part of the day, it teaches students to respect the environments they have to be in -- no stupid Tic Tok pranks -- and builds community.

So why would this be a fail? Hell, in Japan kids wouldn't be getting paid for it.

Came here to mention Japan, see it's been covered.

/Not sure why the students can't clean the school.


Students can and should clean the school. I help clean up after dinner if I go over to someone's house and have to clean my own workplace (I'm self employed).

Learning to clean up after yourself rather than "let the janitors do it" is a fantastic way to teach people that actions have consequences and they should take responsibility for their circumstances. This type of thinking tends to cut down on conspiracy theories which are largely hatched by and for people who seek to shirk responsibility.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fano: Ass_Master_Flash: BretMavrik: E.S.Q.: Worked at Outback Steakhouse near SF. New owners cancelled all janitorial services and expected the sesrvers to do *all* of the house cleaning.

Took about four days for every crack and crevice to get filled with crumbs and Gerber because we're foodservers, not janitors. It was thouroughly disgusting.

Remind me to never enter the home Superfund site of someone who was a server at an Outback Steakhouse near SF. "Damnit, Jim, I'm a server, not a housekeeper! I didn't spend three hours in menu-memorizing school just to wipe tables and clean sinks!"

I've spent over twenty years in IT, and in our offices and remote sites we sometimes have to step in to play janitor and a host of other "not-my-jobs". And I can guarantee that when I leave, that network closet, storage room or whatever is in far better shape than when I found it.

And it's a big reason why people like working with us. If there's a job that needs to be done and we have the skills and time to do it, we do it (or at least help). I've helped fix fences and gates, carried luggage, driven the supply van for a burn crew, delivered orientation presentations to interns, arranged table decorations for a conference dinner, painted the office during holiday break, and once lent a suit to a colleague who needed it for a photo shoot. And I actually enjoyed doing most of them.

I am the GM of my office, and I cleaned bathrooms last week because my crew were all busy.

That kind of work goes a long way in team building and company identity.

I was about to flame the last guy until you spoke up.

Because when managers lead with boots on the ground for this stuff I respect it. Otherwise it comes off as "we're too cheap to hire enough support staff."


Leading by example is not easy
 
austerity101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Students are making $15.30 / hour for doing the work at school instead of dealing with a job at McD's.  Plus they can take a bus home after doing their work.  Seems like a win for both the students picking up some cash and the school getting things cleaned.

Another take - may need to open in private / incognito mode in your browser:

https://www.startribune.com/students-f​ill-in-for-janitors-clean-blaine-high-​school-classrooms/600133720/


Cool, how much did actual janitors make?  

Because what you're describing is ... not good.  This is exactly what we see in the hiring of undocumented workers--they can be hired to work for less, which depresses wages.  And we bring in people from South Asia because we can pay them less.

So now you're basically arguing that we should just hire all the janitors, because we can pay kids less to do it for us instead.  Do you not see how horrible that is?
 
austerity101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: When I say the Japan situation is more complicated and that this might not work in the US, I will just sound like a negative Nancy. So before I do that, let me say, "Good luck and I hope that works out."

First of all, in Japan, the classrooms belong to the students. I am not even joking. In many schools, the instruction takes place in one home room, with instructors coming to the room, being greeted, and dismissed at every lesson. There is a lot of bowing, which makes people think that the students are subservient. No. It is the opposite. (Rooms with equipment such as computers, home ec, gym, etc. are exceptions.) And during breaks and other times, the instructor retreats to a "teacher room" for breaks, administrative tasks, etc. So the students clean the rooms? Well, yes. Because it is theirs. They could lock their teacher out in protest and there would not be a whole lot anybody could do about it. And that is a good thing.

At at least one school I know of, there is a "student newspaper" that is specifically NOT distributed to teachers or administrators. If they read it and get offended, the students will ridicule them and blame them for reading it when it is not intended for them. It seems weird, but it works to solve all kinds of problems.

Second, you get to a chicken and egg problem. Does the community create the behavior or does the behavior create the community? A virtuous cycle might just happen, or it could all just collapse from lack of spirit or the usual collective action problems.

The kids will learn something. That is for sure. I just don't think anyone has an idea of the premise or the goal.

Consider:
1. Why don't the students already do this? They could do this without pay and without incentive. Why don't they?
2. Who decides the pay? How will that work?
3. Along comes a biohazard and then what happens?
4. Injury leads to disability? Will there be claims of discrimination?

If I were there, I would make a go of it and be a cheerleader, but someth ...


All of this.

Also, this is creepily reminiscent of "Why hire firefighters, when we can just use slave labor inmates that we pay pennies a day?"
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: E.S.Q.: Worked at Outback Steakhouse near SF. New owners cancelled all janitorial services and expected the sesrvers to do *all* of the house cleaning.

Took about four days for every crack and crevice to get filled with crumbs and Gerber because we're foodservers, not janitors. It was thouroughly disgusting.

Remind me to never enter the home Superfund site of someone who was a server at an Outback Steakhouse near SF. "Damnit, Jim, I'm a server, not a housekeeper! I didn't spend three hours in menu-memorizing school just to wipe tables and clean sinks!"

I've spent over twenty years in IT, and in our offices and remote sites we sometimes have to step in to play janitor and a host of other "not-my-jobs". And I can guarantee that when I leave, that network closet, storage room or whatever is in far better shape than when I found it.

And it's a big reason why people like working with us. If there's a job that needs to be done and we have the skills and time to do it, we do it (or at least help). I've helped fix fences and gates, carried luggage, driven the supply van for a burn crew, delivered orientation presentations to interns, arranged table decorations for a conference dinner, painted the office during holiday break, and once lent a suit to a colleague who needed it for a photo shoot. And I actually enjoyed doing most of them.


Sure! Let me just clean the shiatter and then bring you your plates. Did I wear gloves? Did I wash my hands before grabbing your plate?

You'll never know...
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: flucto: Manual labor would be good for their little royal asses.

I hate you!  I'm never going to speak to you again, Daddy! I'm running off with my boyfriend Bruno! On his motorcycle! So when I die it'll be your fault! (slams door and flounces out.)


Clean your room or you are grounded!

And if you run off with Bruno, take some soap and toilet paper with you.

/ Either Bruno likes dirty girls, or they can both discover the joys of cleanliness.
// Nothing but young women can save civilization from 13--25 year old boys.
/// Study it out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: When I say the Japan situation is more complicated and that this might not work in the US, I will just sound like a negative Nancy. So before I do that, let me say, "Good luck and I hope that works out."

First of all, in Japan, the classrooms belong to the students. I am not even joking. In many schools, the instruction takes place in one home room, with instructors coming to the room, being greeted, and dismissed at every lesson. There is a lot of bowing, which makes people think that the students are subservient. No. It is the opposite. (Rooms with equipment such as computers, home ec, gym, etc. are exceptions.) And during breaks and other times, the instructor retreats to a "teacher room" for breaks, administrative tasks, etc. So the students clean the rooms? Well, yes. Because it is theirs. They could lock their teacher out in protest and there would not be a whole lot anybody could do about it. And that is a good thing.

At at least one school I know of, there is a "student newspaper" that is specifically NOT distributed to teachers or administrators. If they read it and get offended, the students will ridicule them and blame them for reading it when it is not intended for them. It seems weird, but it works to solve all kinds of problems.

Second, you get to a chicken and egg problem. Does the community create the behavior or does the behavior create the community? A virtuous cycle might just happen, or it could all just collapse from lack of spirit or the usual collective action problems.

The kids will learn something. That is for sure. I just don't think anyone has an idea of the premise or the goal.

Consider:
1. Why don't the students already do this? They could do this without pay and without incentive. Why don't they?
2. Who decides the pay? How will that work?
3. Along comes a biohazard and then what happens?
4. Injury leads to disability? Will there be claims of discrimination?

If I were there, I would make a go of it and be a cheerleader, but something like this should be adopted along with other reforms to make sweeping changes. On its own, I would give it only 10% probability of lasting five years. Charismatic student and faculty leaders really pitching in could be a big deal. This would be huge if it were bottom up rather than top down. Some charismatic kid could start a movement with donated cleaning supplies and wind up in Harvard, whereas Bachmann will just screw it up.

Hope it works out! Everyone can be better off with a little effort and camaraderie!


This post contains way too much clear and rational thought

I'm keeping my eye on you
 
