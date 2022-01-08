 Skip to content
(CNN)   Derided London tourist attraction closing after 6 months   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, London, Marble Arch Mound, London borough, Otto English, Tony Devenish, last time, Dan Barker, top of the Mound  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It kinda reminds me of a giant trash mound that they tried to hide with a thin layer of sod.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They didn't set up a beer tent and have a chipper truck nearby like I suggested.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RodneyToady: It kinda reminds me of a giant trash mound that they tried to hide with a thin layer of sod.


Mount Trashmore Park
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Call it a religious artifact like the Dumps of Jesus and Americans will come in droves
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So,
They spent millions of pounds making a junk heap accessible, basically?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So,
They spent millions of pounds making a junk heap accessible, basically?


Maybe they needed the King of the Gorgs as more of a draw
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They didn't set up a beer tent and have a chipper truck nearby like I suggested.


Damn, you must really hate tourists!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One man's spindly trees is another's lush greenery, I guess.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
New York City has a similar one. A terrible place to be when it's hot. It's fun to watch people try to find shade to hide from the sun. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It looks like what happens when a city destroys nature to the point where it forgets what it looks like, yet tries to reincorporate it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They just needed the right sponsorship.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They charged money to climb on top of that? That has got to be the biggest joke of 2021-22.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

X-Geek: They just needed the right sponsorship.
[Fark user image 425x425]


But what if you felt like a nut?
 
