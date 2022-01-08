 Skip to content
 
42
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
W
T
F
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What I the fresh hell is that?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's other videos, water main break
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You ever have the feeling that you weren't cut out for skiing?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: There's other videos, water main break


freezing cold water. they can't, maybe, advance the line a bit?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: You ever have the feeling that you weren't cut out for skiing?


This would be a sign from god that I might actually recognize.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: EnzoTheCoder: You ever have the feeling that you weren't cut out for skiing?

This would be a sign from god that I might actually recognize.


"dear Lord, let me not fall and break a leg today"

"Okay, what else do I have to ruin this person's vacation? Oh, this will be perfect!"
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love the commenter complaining that the person with the camera should be doing something to help instead. I always bring my advanced plumbing tool on the slopes with me.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArkAngel: I love the commenter complaining that the person with the camera should be doing something to help instead. I always bring my advanced plumbing tool on the slopes with me.


"hang on, Bob. we're looking for the JB Weld."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're lucky it wasn't a steam pipe break. They'd be lobstery.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess that makes up for them forgetting to wipe earlier....
 
Franny Tucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That poor schlub has a lifetime of enema jokes to look forward to.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd like to think that I could have helped these people, but it's a very slippery slope.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They'll probably get free admission for life and never go back.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images.entertainment.ieView Full Size


'You're entitled to compensation.'
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

offacue: They'll probably get free admission for life and never go back.


or figure "what's the odds that it could ever happen again?" and go back.
and then have the same thing happen with a sewer line.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
THESE PIPES ARE CLEAN!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mentat: THESE PIPES ARE CLEAN!


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Mentat: THESE PIPES ARE CLEAN!

[media1.giphy.com image 480x428]


That movie absolutely sunk Andy Richter's career.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArkAngel: I love the commenter complaining that the person with the camera should be doing something to help instead. I always bring my advanced plumbing tool on the slopes with me.


It's a hole shooting water up into the air. Get something heavy to try and deflect the stream. Even lashing a few skis together and standing on them might break it up a little.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: ArkAngel: I love the commenter complaining that the person with the camera should be doing something to help instead. I always bring my advanced plumbing tool on the slopes with me.

It's a hole shooting water up into the air. Get something heavy to try and deflect the stream. Even lashing a few skis together and standing on them might break it up a little.


"so this guy comes into the ER with a ski up his ass..."
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: ArkAngel: I love the commenter complaining that the person with the camera should be doing something to help instead. I always bring my advanced plumbing tool on the slopes with me.

It's a hole shooting water up into the air. Get something heavy to try and deflect the stream. Even lashing a few skis together and standing on them might break it up a little.


Or Phineas Gage that poor asshole hanging several feet above it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: ArkAngel: I love the commenter complaining that the person with the camera should be doing something to help instead. I always bring my advanced plumbing tool on the slopes with me.


It's a hole shooting water up into the air. Get something heavy to try and deflect the stream. Even lashing a few skis together and standing on them might break it up a little.

A snowboard could deflect it far enough to miss the chair.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: ArkAngel: I love the commenter complaining that the person with the camera should be doing something to help instead. I always bring my advanced plumbing tool on the slopes with me.

It's a hole shooting water up into the air. Get something heavy to try and deflect the stream. Even lashing a few skis together and standing on them might break it up a little.


Man Jumps Into Jet of Water From Broken Fire Hydrant...
Youtube zZ0l2VK7XqQ

Good luck with that.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Early January and already a contender for HOY has emerged.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry about that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I first installed my bidet, I put a splitter right on the fresh water line for the toilet tank.  

I have great water pressure.  I think I tasted cold water for a moment after I turned it on, but clicked it back off before it launched me through the bathroom wall.

I added valves to control the pressure after that!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Interesting version of the trolley problem: keep the lift moving and each rider gets a little wet, or leave it so only one or two chairs get a lot wet?

Free hot cocoa in the chalet for everybody!
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: When I first installed my bidet, I put a splitter right on the fresh water line for the toilet tank.  

I have great water pressure.  I think I tasted cold water for a moment after I turned it on, but clicked it back off before it launched me through the bathroom wall.

I added valves to control the pressure after that!


I hope you brushed your teeth afterwards.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: When I first installed my bidet, I put a splitter right on the fresh water line for the toilet tank.  

I have great water pressure.  I think I tasted cold water for a moment after I turned it on, but clicked it back off before it launched me through the bathroom wall.

I added valves to control the pressure after that!


Bidets don't include pressure control as a standard part of the design?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At first I thought this could be funny to watch.

I was wrong.

Jesus that looks horrifying.
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I had been caught in that, I think I would have considered jumping. It doesn't look high enough to be a risk of serious injury, especially landing on snow (though at that point it's probably a fairly thick layer of hard ice, so maybe not such a good idea).
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are ice cannons along the side of some of the trails to help build up the snow, so it can get worse.  It can be on a turret.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh my that would suck.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And within seconds, all of the scumbag news outlets come out of the woodwork asking permission to air it without paying anything.

"Hello, I hope you are ok. Did you take this video? Can Fox New, Fox News Network, LLC & Fox News Edge affiliates use on all platforms w/ credit? Do we need anyone else's permission? Thank you."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Protip: DO NOT GRANT THEM PERMISSION! EVER! What usually happens is that the news outlet will file copyright to the video and sell it off to other news outlets for a profit. In some cases, the media outlet would even sue the person who had originally made the video for infringement!

Tell the lazy-ass media vultures to go pound sand & go out and shoot their OWN damn videos instead of scouring Twitter for videos.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: Izunbacol: When I first installed my bidet, I put a splitter right on the fresh water line for the toilet tank.  

I have great water pressure.  I think I tasted cold water for a moment after I turned it on, but clicked it back off before it launched me through the bathroom wall.

I added valves to control the pressure after that!

Bidets don't include pressure control as a standard part of the design?


They really usually do.
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wxboy: If I had been caught in that, I think I would have considered jumping. It doesn't look high enough to be a risk of serious injury, especially landing on snow (though at that point it's probably a fairly thick layer of hard ice, so maybe not such a good idea).


I mean, if you do it right you balance your CG on top of the stream and let it lower you gently down.

Of course the likely outcome is that it shoots you straight up and your body is sliced in half by the cable.

/skied practically my entire life and never seen anything like that
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

powhound: wxboy: If I had been caught in that, I think I would have considered jumping. It doesn't look high enough to be a risk of serious injury, especially landing on snow (though at that point it's probably a fairly thick layer of hard ice, so maybe not such a good idea).


I mean, if you do it right you balance your CG on top of the stream and let it lower you gently down.

Of course the likely outcome is that it shoots you straight up and your body is sliced in half by the cable.

/skied practically my entire life and never seen anything like that

No one expects an icy cold bidet.
 
