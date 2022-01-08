 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medical Xpress)   Remember how basement-dwelling nerds eventually became kings of the world? This is how they become the Charles Atlases of the world   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Exercise, Physical exercise, Health club, connected fitness industry, Consumer Electronics Show, Fitness firm Peloton's shares, customer education, others' workouts  
•       •       •

701 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2022 at 7:53 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey Skinny! It will only cost 1 million credits!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hiked 24 miles last Friday and then smoked a joint. Wasn't even sore. Meh. Whatever.
 
majestic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Push ups and sit ups. That's pretty much all you need to do, fatso.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Here's a love tap from that Bag of Bones."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kilogram weights. Americans are still sedentary schlubs.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dynamic tension?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Dynamic tension?


Must be hard work
 
Eravior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Work(out) from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom"

Is that even possible?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh. Right.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

majestic: Push ups and sit ups. That's pretty much all you need to do, fatso.


LoL.

If you can do 3 sets of 50 pushups any day, you are ok. Doesn't matter if you do it a certain number of days a week. Do not cheat yourself.

Can you do it at any time?

/Don't buy an expensive towel rack
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image image 186x124]


Stupid jacked Flanders.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kilogram weights. Americans are still sedentary schlubs.


Didn't the cleansing cull the herd of many of those so you can make fun of them?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: ZMugg: Dynamic tension?

Must be hard work


In just seven days
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 850x1019]


I bet botulism can cure that like it cures crow's feet. Besides, during a pandemic, it's essential that you maintain your cosmetic health.

Oh and don't forget the copper products. It's important that you are aware that old sportsball players make money from copper widget that you should buy. Geez folks! Copper!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.