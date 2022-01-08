 Skip to content
 
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   56-year-old man shows up at woman's house demanding his go-kart back. Then it gets weird   (ajc.com) divider line
    Scary, Assault, Felony, Misdemeanor, Randy Lee Moreland, Battery, 9mm handgun  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a go-kart growing up, so I sympathize. A little. But make sure you have the right thief.
 
toejam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I want my treasure chest!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Newnan man, man!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think this should have ended differently.  But. I digress.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stoned on meth and getting another methhead to drive you to kidnap someone to try to get them to cough up enough to get you another meth fix. Yep, sounds like typical methhead thinking.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did he star throwing turtle shells?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She should've just given him back his go kart. Is that so hard. Another instance of police brutality. I'll have to see if he has a go fund me site.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
50 year old crime solved, when victim finally remembers.  Too bad the house had changed hands four times.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Super Hitler Kart
Youtube WjanqQ0ANxY
 
