Teacher mom charged with child endangerment after taking her son to a drive-thru covid test centre. Apparently you're not supposed to put them in the trunk, even if they test positive for covid at home
    Dumbass, Texas, Bevin Gordon, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, Harris County court records, High school, Lawyer, School district  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What you gon' do with all that COVID? 
All that COVID inside your trunk? 
I'ma get, get, get, get, you Tested
Get you tested out my trunk
My test, my test, my test, my test, my test
My test, my test, my test, my test, my lovely COVID test (Check it out)
 
jimmy2x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: What you gon' do with all that COVID? 
All that COVID inside your trunk? 
I'ma get, get, get, get, you Tested
Get you tested out my trunk
My test, my test, my test, my test, my test
My test, my test, my test, my test, my lovely COVID test (Check it out)


No cure for stupid
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teach mom, Teach mom, Teach mom, Teach mom!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I LOLd at this for a good minute.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's still smarter than the magats.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When morons finally do realize that they should get the vaccine, they pull this type of shiat.  It's amazing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
New habit : Stubbornly rapidly refreshing articles behind paywalls to read them line-by-line during the short delay before javascript opens the pop-up...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If they can stick adults in an airliner lav for the entire flight when positive, why is a trunk bad?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If we'd had Covid pre-1995 everyone would have done this.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It the new Ford 2022 COVID-19 Nova model.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's crazy shiat going on with teachers. They are very scared to get covid or they could get in trouble. I think its the union.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: New habit : Stubbornly rapidly refreshing articles behind paywalls to read them line-by-line during the short delay before javascript opens the pop-up...


I thought I was the only one that did that.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: New habit : Stubbornly rapidly refreshing articles behind paywalls to read them line-by-line during the short delay before javascript opens the pop-up...


Get Firefox and add in Noscript.   Burns most firewalls.
 
smd31
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now you tell me, subby. :\
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still cool to stick them in the trunk when going to a drive-in movie theater, right?
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you have kids, tell them about the trunk release lever. It might save a life.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sidailurch: She's still smarter than the magats.


You really think that though, don't you.

Can't we admit that there are a vast number of idiots on all sides, and this is why we are in this boat?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they give the kid a water bottle?

Do we really want a single mom sick too?

Let's not all doggie pile on the lady
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If they can stick adults in an airliner lav for the entire flight when positive, why is a trunk bad?


How many airline lavatories get rammed by Billy Joe Jim Bob driving his Ford F350 while drunk in Texas?

At 13, I think the kid probably could have stayed home alone for an hour or so. And speaking of home, how does Mom isolate from the kid when both are there?
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrparks: If you have kids, tell them about the trunk release lever. It might save a life.


Right next to the Trunk Monkey.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well you certainly don't want to invite police involvement when there's hand-sanitizer present, that's for sure.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: [c.tenor.com image 500x368]


Seriously
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Riding in the trunk used to be a rite of passage. Shame that has changed...
 
minorshan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: New habit : Stubbornly rapidly refreshing articles behind paywalls to read them line-by-line during the short delay before javascript opens the pop-up...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A teacher in Houston, Texas, was charged with a felony after her 13-year-old son was discovered in the trunk of her car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on January 3, according to prosecutors.

Harris County court records showed Sarah Beam, 41, was charged on Wednesday with endangering a child.

Police were called to the testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District after Bevin Gordon, director of health services for the district, discovered the child was in the trunk, according to the criminal complaint.

According to Gordon, Beam told her she put the boy in the trunk because he had tested positive for COVID-19 previously and she wanted to isolate from him on the way to the testing site, where she planned on having him tested again.

Gordon told police that when she requested to see the child, Beam unlatched the trunk and the boy was inside lying down, the complaint said. Gordon then told Beam she would not administer COVID-19 testing until the boy was moved to the back seat of the car. Gordon then called the police.

Court records did not list an attorney for Beam.

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District confirmed to KTRK that Beam has worked for the district since 2011 and has been placed on administrative leave.
 
minorshan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If they can stick adults in an airliner lav for the entire flight when positive, why is a trunk bad?


That's how we used to sneak our family into the drive-in movies (yes, kids in the trunk, like candy in mom's purse at a regular theater).

I thought it was fun. :D
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, wait, the kid was 13?

I mean sorry for the kid if he is in a position where he couldn't protest and wanted to, but that used to be friday night for us.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: According to Gordon, Beam told her she put the boy in the trunk because he had tested positive for COVID-19 previously and she wanted to isolate from him on the way to the testing site,


You know what happened when my kid caught it?

We said, "well guess we are getting covid"
 
minorshan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

indy_kid: maxandgrinch: If they can stick adults in an airliner lav for the entire flight when positive, why is a trunk bad?

How many airline lavatories get rammed by Billy Joe Jim Bob driving his Ford F350 while drunk in Texas?

At 13, I think the kid probably could have stayed home alone for an hour or so. And speaking of home, how does Mom isolate from the kid when both are there?


I would assume on his room with his computer, video games, the internet and a big bottle of Jergen's.
 
Shmanger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At  least they're taking it seriously
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My car, my rules. I don't want people to see me in public with my own kids, it might ruin my rep. Lame.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm flabbergasted that this example of parental idiocy is a farking felony.

Bye mom. Enjoy your 12+ months in farking prison. God damn.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A couple of good masks would have solved this problem better than sticking the kid in the trunk.

I wish there was a way to know if this mom masks up when out and about. Because if she doesn't, but she stuck her kid in the trunk to avoid being exposed, then she needs a few hours in the trunk to think about what a shiatty human she is.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are ways of designing cars to isolate passengers in the back seat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: A couple of good masks would have solved this problem better than sticking the kid in the trunk.

I wish there was a way to know if this mom masks up when out and about. Because if she doesn't, but she stuck her kid in the trunk to avoid being exposed, then she needs a few hours in the trunk to think about what a shiatty human she is.


Opening all the windows in the car would've helped even more. Not everyone is well versed in the concept of germs and how they spread.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How bad can she be if the kid already has a teaching credential?  That takes years of college!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

indy_kid: maxandgrinch: If they can stick adults in an airliner lav for the entire flight when positive, why is a trunk bad?

How many airline lavatories get rammed by Billy Joe Jim Bob driving his Ford F350 while drunk in Texas?

At 13, I think the kid probably could have stayed home alone for an hour or so. And speaking of home, how does Mom isolate from the kid when both are there?


How would her leaving him home have helped him get tested?  Would she just bring a tissue with his boogers?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you ener had a 13 year old child, especially a daughter, you have at least thought about doing this, with or with out Covid.

When they ride in the back seat with you all you hear is "I am so embarassed."
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: 137 Is An Excellent Time: According to Gordon, Beam told her she put the boy in the trunk because he had tested positive for COVID-19 previously and she wanted to isolate from him on the way to the testing site,

You know what happened when my kid caught it?

We said, "well guess we are getting covid"


Got covid from my kid and binging yellowstone now.   Good thing the safest place for kids is in school.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The stupid runs deep in the US whether it's the gotta keep away from my son for 30 minutes although I've spent at least 16 hours out of every day inside with him for the last since he was born, or the gotta get to Cancun now even though I feel run down and have a terrible cough.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stuffing people into a car trunk is not acceptable way to deal with a pain in the butt?   Why yes, I'm from Jersey.  Does it show?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: If you ener had a 13 year old child, especially a daughter, you have at least thought about doing this, with or with out Covid.

When they ride in the back seat with you all you hear is "I am so embarassed."


If you hear that you roll down the windows and blast truth hurts by lizo.   Then she will know embarrassment.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: A couple of good masks would have solved this problem better than sticking the kid in the trunk.

I wish there was a way to know if this mom masks up when out and about. Because if she doesn't, but she stuck her kid in the trunk to avoid being exposed, then she needs a few hours in the trunk to think about what a shiatty human she is.


Or a quick run to the hardware store and pick up some clear plastic sheeting and duct tape.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rene ala Carte: If you ener had a 13 year old child, especially a daughter, you have at least thought about doing this, with or with out Covid.

When they ride in the back seat with you all you hear is "I am so embarassed."


You should update your ride.
 
