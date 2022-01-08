 Skip to content
 
(ABC Action News)   Deputies rescue woman from fiery crash ... and it's all caught on camera in unbelievable video goodness (warning: graphic images and explicit language)   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Incapacitating injuries." Yeah, I can imagine.

Good that she survived, but that's going to be a long and painful recovery.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: "Incapacitating injuries." Yeah, I can imagine.

Good that she survived, but that's going to be a long and painful recovery.


Some they die in hot pursuit while sifting through my ashes.
 
freakay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two points.

Generally I think fire rescue and cops have played up the whole worship first responders thing a bit much....however when I see this, I'm like sure. Buy these guys a few beers.

As well. Driving by fire houses and seeing the overweight guy with the big gut I think, wait a minute. In an emergency, wouldn't I want to be in the absolute best shape possible all the time?  Same with cops.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark me, that was intense.

/yes I clicked on TFA
//because video
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they pour hand sanitizer on her before tazing
 
