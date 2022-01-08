 Skip to content
41
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
*women

There's nothing in the article about what happens to attractive men. It's a different dichotomy completely. Having girls run up and just hang on your arm, literally sometimes. Hands always going up or down your clothes. Being stared at constantly. One dumbass I was friends with used to constantly harass me about who I should get pregnant because of how attractive the kids would be. Some of the best advice I ever got was to set boundaries with my attitude because even though I'm married, a lot of women aren't going to care about that. And he was absolutely right. A lot of women are way too insistent to me even now in my 40's.

Anyways, I like it on fark because I don't have to show you pig farkers my face.
 
Artist [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Huh....ok....once again the trials 'n tribulations of being attractive. Oh my. Ya know karma can be interesting. Aging is generally going to happen. Gravity, time, genetics tend to even out the good looks score in the end. No, not right away. I take comfort that aging is these people's invisible enemy. At the gut level, they know they will not look good forever. Nope. Stay in the bubble for now. But, guess whut? There will always, always be someone younger, better looking than you comin' up. They will replace you, have a new pretty privilege phrase to market themselves with and as the perks start to slow up and perhaps ickier people hit on you with less attractive offers, you will realize your personal stock of prettiness has dropped. Then what? Go watch "Botched" for a slice of how nutty people can get who want to stay in the game of being perfectly pretty.
I worked in cosmetics. Saw this a lot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I'd be happy if some girl bought me lunch one in a while.
 
brap [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
43 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: *women

There's nothing in the article about what happens to attractive men. It's a different dichotomy completely. Having girls run up and just hang on your arm, literally sometimes. Hands always going up or down your clothes. Being stared at constantly. One dumbass I was friends with used to constantly harass me about who I should get pregnant because of how attractive the kids would be. Some of the best advice I ever got was to set boundaries with my attitude because even though I'm married, a lot of women aren't going to care about that. And he was absolutely right. A lot of women are way too insistent to me even now in my 40's.

Anyways, I like it on fark because I don't have to show you pig farkers my face.


User name checks out.
 
SuperSeriousMan
37 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
33 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Having girls run up and just hang on your arm, literally sometimes. Hands always going up or down your clothes. Being stared at constantly


Apparently I'm situationally-attractive.  This happens to me at renfaires... with my wife right there next to me.

I have actually seen what happens to attractive men though - pretty much the same thing as attractive women.  Nobody cares what they have to say, everyone assumes they're dumb, and everyone's generally well-disposed towards them (especially if they smile or flirt) and most things are simply a lot easier for them.
 
SirGunslinger
32 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Welcome to Fark, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average.


I'm not saying I got beat with the ugly stick, but last time I went on a date, her friend asked what my date used for bait.
 
neeNHA
32 minutes ago  
Enjoy it while it lasts.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Welcome to Fark, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average.


...and the points don't matter.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
How can you expect idiots to upload all of their vacuous thoughts if they can't  even fit in one clip? These unsolicited rantings need to be at least, four times bigger.
 
UltimaCS
30 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: *women

There's nothing in the article about what happens to attractive men. It's a different dichotomy completely. Having girls run up and just hang on your arm, literally sometimes. Hands always going up or down your clothes. Being stared at constantly. One dumbass I was friends with used to constantly harass me about who I should get pregnant because of how attractive the kids would be. Some of the best advice I ever got was to set boundaries with my attitude because even though I'm married, a lot of women aren't going to care about that. And he was absolutely right. A lot of women are way too insistent to me even now in my 40's.

Anyways, I like it on fark because I don't have to show you pig farkers my face.


I like it on Fark because I can lie as much as I want, too.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: *women

There's nothing in the article about what happens to attractive men. It's a different dichotomy completely. Having girls run up and just hang on your arm, literally sometimes. Hands always going up or down your clothes. Being stared at constantly. One dumbass I was friends with used to constantly harass me about who I should get pregnant because of how attractive the kids would be. Some of the best advice I ever got was to set boundaries with my attitude because even though I'm married, a lot of women aren't going to care about that. And he was absolutely right. A lot of women are way too insistent to me even now in my 40's.

Anyways, I like it on fark because I don't have to show you pig farkers my face.


Well that is the mother of all username checks out comments I've ever read in my life. Congratulations you magnificent bastard
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  
And how unbelievably upset they get when you don't give them things or notice them because they're beautiful on the outside. No matter how good looking you are someone is sick of your shiat.
 
Snarfangel
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrag
26 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: *women

There's nothing in the article about what happens to attractive men. It's a different dichotomy completely. Having girls run up and just hang on your arm, literally sometimes. Hands always going up or down your clothes. Being stared at constantly. One dumbass I was friends with used to constantly harass me about who I should get pregnant because of how attractive the kids would be. Some of the best advice I ever got was to set boundaries with my attitude because even though I'm married, a lot of women aren't going to care about that. And he was absolutely right. A lot of women are way too insistent to me even now in my 40's.

Anyways, I like it on fark because I don't have to show you pig farkers my face.


I get this all the time too. When I'm out at the park women just run over to me. They ask my name. They want to at least shake my hand. Most want to pet me or even rub my belly. That's why I like it on fark. On fark nobody knows you're a dog.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  
I scrolled through the images/vids in the article and most of those women weren't exactly all that pretty. They were just young and thin.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beware, guys. If she looked like that before, she WILL look like that again.
 
Summoner101
23 minutes ago  
Alcoholism?
 
groppet
22 minutes ago  
And they think it will never end either. They will hit 30 and get mad all the younger women are getting attention.
 
Kuroshin
22 minutes ago  
Comes in handy sometimes. People send my wife drinks when we're out. She doesn't drink. Free drinks for me!
 
UltimaCS
21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two Scoops found the girl filter and now he doesn't need to worry about his debts.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
I was such an ugly child, teen, and young adult that I'm actually happy with what I've turned into. No snark.

If I had to choose a time to be ugly, I'd say getting it over with was good.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  
All look fairly average to me

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jerryskid
18 minutes ago  
That's nothing. People serve me food at restaurants because I'm so good looking.
 
Target Builder
16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: arrogantbastich: *women

There's nothing in the article about what happens to attractive men. It's a different dichotomy completely. Having girls run up and just hang on your arm, literally sometimes. Hands always going up or down your clothes. Being stared at constantly. One dumbass I was friends with used to constantly harass me about who I should get pregnant because of how attractive the kids would be. Some of the best advice I ever got was to set boundaries with my attitude because even though I'm married, a lot of women aren't going to care about that. And he was absolutely right. A lot of women are way too insistent to me even now in my 40's.

Anyways, I like it on fark because I don't have to show you pig farkers my face.

I like it on Fark because I can lie as much as I want, too.


On the internet nobody knows you're a dog.
 
Summoner101
16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 532x500]

Beware, guys. If she looked like that before, she WILL look like that again.


Oblig:

dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
badplaid
15 minutes ago  
Wait until either the evangelicals kill Onlyfans and the sugar daddy sites or guys just stop paying for the fad aspect or the women age out and want to date someone who "likes" them back.

There are tens of thousands of woman who will not be able to adjust to that loss of income/attention/hypersexuality. Some will, so I am not generalizing, but attention addiction is very real. And trying to "settle down" with one person who can't even come close to providing that attention will be a struggle.
 
yakmans_dad
11 minutes ago  
OTOH, as long as I don't leave the house after dark, torch-carrying villagers don't give chase.

Which is nice.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: *women

There's nothing in the article about what happens to attractive men. It's a different dichotomy completely. Having girls run up and just hang on your arm, literally sometimes. Hands always going up or down your clothes. Being stared at constantly. One dumbass I was friends with used to constantly harass me about who I should get pregnant because of how attractive the kids would be. Some of the best advice I ever got was to set boundaries with my attitude because even though I'm married, a lot of women aren't going to care about that. And he was absolutely right. A lot of women are way too insistent to me even now in my 40's.

Anyways, I like it on fark because I don't have to show you pig farkers my face.


Username not only checks out but sets the tone for what promises to be an awesome thread
 
hej
9 minutes ago  
Attractive people are treated better than the rest of us, and this was worth writing an "article" about.
 
Clash City Farker
8 minutes ago  
This is why I never let myself get in too good of a shape. The girls just wont keep their eyes off me.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
6 minutes ago  

edmo: I'd be happy if some girl bought me lunch one in a while.


I'm a straight guy and am willing to go Dutch with you.
 
eviljimbo
6 minutes ago  
Social Media has doomed us as a species
 
Monocultured
5 minutes ago  

badplaid: Wait until either the evangelicals kill Onlyfans and the sugar daddy sites or guys just stop paying for the fad aspect or the women age out and want to date someone who "likes" them back.

There are tens of thousands of woman who will not be able to adjust to that loss of income/attention/hypersexuality. Some will, so I am not generalizing, but attention addiction is very real. And trying to "settle down" with one person who can't even come close to providing that attention will be a struggle.


You'll definitely have some of the football effect here, yeah. Onlyfans and the like will eventually saturate or become more corporate, this is the early stage of a new distribution mechanism where you have the creators making the lion's share of the money. Eventually labor commoditization and gatekeeping will kick in.

One way or the other it's all pretty net negative for professional women, but by the same token this is what our society has always enabled.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: This is why I never let myself get in too good of a shape. The girls just wont keep their eyes off me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
4 minutes ago  

jerryskid: That's nothing. People serve me food at restaurants because I'm so good looking.


Is the restaurant your mom's?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  
step one, have a vagina. now fark off.
 
