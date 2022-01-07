 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Press-Enterprise (So. Cal))   To be fair, who among us hasn't stolen a truck, run from the cops, and stolen another truck with the owner's dismembered corpse in the back? Could happen to anyone, really   (pe.com) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely, Pickup truck, Eric Holland, pickup truck, Las Vegas police, Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino, Holland's arrest, English-language films, Clark County coroner's office  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2022 at 1:50 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This guy either is the biggest idiot on earth (leading cops to the body) or has the world's worst luck.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess it's happened twice in the last few days, at least.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dismembered? I've only dealt with membered corpses in a stolen car.

Now I'm wondering if I missed out on the dismembered part.  Body parts rolling around, wondering if that's an arm or leg bouncing around back there
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it Thursday again already?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess he disremembered the dismembered body was in the body of  stolen truck number two. Could happen to any one of us.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And on that note, when the hell is Rockstar going to give us GTA6?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read TFA twice. All I can take away from it is that I'm glad that I don't own a truck in that vicinity, cos it seems like a place where really dodgy people chop up bodies and steal trucks to transport them.
 
falkone32
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Prosecutors contend that Miller was an acquaintance of Holland's and that Holland had been caught on video in a Home Depot buying a saw and plastic bags,

That may be the hinch in his defense.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"In order to presume that Mr. Holland had prior knowledge of the contents of this truck, you would also have to believe that he lead police to the body intentionally," Westbrook said. "The question is: why would he do this?"

Could be he was dumb and was hoping they would not notice he was driving a different truck? Just a thought.
 
SIGSW
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 498x280]


Nice - beat me to it!
-the first thing to come to my mind
-I've had too many sugar cereals
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So Peat is dead? How's his brother Repeat?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You would think with all of the swear jar money rolling in, Drew could pay the mods more to weed out the repeats

https://www.fark.com/comments/1203452​1​/My-client-is-just-a-car-thief-who-pic​ked-wrong-car-to-steal-because-it-cont​ained-dismembered-body-of-his-friend#n​ew
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it coincidence it was his friend too? This is what is called astronomical odds. And while possible, it's not believable. Plus blood evidence, his lawyer should advise him to plea guilty. However, being America he could get off. Just link it to a quon theory. You have 30% chance or higher to get that one juror.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

palelizard: Prosecutors contend that Miller was an acquaintance of Holland's and that Holland had been caught on video in a Home Depot buying a saw and plastic bags,

That may be the hinch in his defense.


C'mon, we all have someone in our lives, like a friend or co-worker or whatever, who's that guy who just goes and gets dismembered.  It's a 'when' not 'if' kind of thing.  Just bad timing for this dude
 
flemardo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

palelizard: Prosecutors contend that Miller was an acquaintance of Holland's and that Holland had been caught on video in a Home Depot buying a saw and plastic bags,

That may be the hinch in his defense.


That could be used to dismember any corpse, not just this specific one.
 
Wobambo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of my frequent weird anxiety nightmares where circumstances spiral wildly out of control to the point of multiple dead and hostages taken when I only left the house for a gallon of milk.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.