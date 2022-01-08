 Skip to content
Omicron: 27,000, Airlines: 0
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe, and I know this is a wild take on things, but just maybe right now is not the best time to be traveling.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that's not the score. I think the occasional flight is still taking off.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: I'm pretty sure that's not the score. I think the occasional flight is still taking off.


Sure the US has an average of 45,000 flights per day, but no airline has canceled a single omicron.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: JerseyTim: I'm pretty sure that's not the score. I think the occasional flight is still taking off.


Sure the US has an average of 45,000 flights per day, but no airline has canceled a single omicron.

Maybe the flights that didn't take off were the ones that canceled Omicrons.

talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omicron...(and the weather) yeah, news outlets have been talking this shiat for weeks trying to pretend like it wasn't actually horrendous winter weather that caused most of the cancellations. Canada's 2 major airlines forced our public news to write a big retraction over misreporting. Air Canada has not cancelled any flights due to lack of staff West jet something like 10% of cancelled flights were due to lack of staff.


Maybe America is different? But this article conveniently doesn't give a count of which were cancelled due to weather, lack of passengers, and omicron. Due to this lack of info I believe this article I fearmongering bull. And I'm going to enjoy Mexico in 2 weeks.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Omicron...(and the weather) yeah, news outlets have been talking this shiat for weeks trying to pretend like it wasn't actually horrendous winter weather that caused most of the cancellations. Canada's 2 major airlines forced our public news to write a big retraction over misreporting. Air Canada has not cancelled any flights due to lack of staff West jet something like 10% of cancelled flights were due to lack of staff.


Maybe America is different? But this article conveniently doesn't give a count of which were cancelled due to weather, lack of passengers, and omicron. Due to this lack of info I believe this article I fearmongering bull. And I'm going to enjoy Mexico in 2 weeks.


A lot of businesses have employees out because they're isolating due to Covid infections. Regardless of the weather, you can't do much when many of your people can't come to work.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Our economy is going to collapse, based on the foolproof "Bought a giant Toblerone while bored during an Atlanta layover" indicator.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: thealgorerhythm: JerseyTim: I'm pretty sure that's not the score. I think the occasional flight is still taking off.

Sure the US has an average of 45,000 flights per day, but no airline has canceled a single omicron.

Maybe the flights that didn't take off were the ones that canceled Omicrons.

[Fark user image image 640x420]


Maybe the real cancelled omicrons were the friends we made along the way
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I work for an airline.  Every day for the last few weeks has been a fresh hell of which I never want to experience again. For the love of the gods and all things holy MAKE IT STOP.

If not, everyone's luggage is being re-routed to Siberia.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BravoEcho: I work for an airline. Every day for the last few weeks has been a fresh hell of which I never want to experience again. For the love of the gods and all things holy MAKE IT STOP.

If not, everyone's luggage is being re-routed to Siberia.


You are still welcome by the Fark community, unless you work for Spirit.


/jk
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Omicron...(and the weather) yeah, news outlets have been talking this shiat for weeks trying to pretend like it wasn't actually horrendous winter weather that caused most of the cancellations. Canada's 2 major airlines forced our public news to write a big retraction over misreporting. Air Canada has not cancelled any flights due to lack of staff West jet something like 10% of cancelled flights were due to lack of staff.


Maybe America is different? But this article conveniently doesn't give a count of which were cancelled due to weather, lack of passengers, and omicron. Due to this lack of info I believe this article I fearmongering bull. And I'm going to enjoy Mexico in 2 weeks.


A couple of US airlines cancelled like 1000 flights around the holidays because of lack of staff. I feel like that info is out there.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: talkyournonsense: Omicron...(and the weather) yeah, news outlets have been talking this shiat for weeks trying to pretend like it wasn't actually horrendous winter weather that caused most of the cancellations. Canada's 2 major airlines forced our public news to write a big retraction over misreporting. Air Canada has not cancelled any flights due to lack of staff West jet something like 10% of cancelled flights were due to lack of staff.


Maybe America is different? But this article conveniently doesn't give a count of which were cancelled due to weather, lack of passengers, and omicron. Due to this lack of info I believe this article I fearmongering bull. And I'm going to enjoy Mexico in 2 weeks.

A lot of businesses have employees out because they're isolating due to Covid infections. Regardless of the weather, you can't do much when many of your people can't come to work.


It almost sounds like Omicron and COVID are massively disrupting interstate commerce and that a vaccine mandate would be one way for the federal government to try and regulate said interstate commerce in a way that helps nearly everyone!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: talkyournonsense: Omicron...(and the weather) yeah, news outlets have been talking this shiat for weeks trying to pretend like it wasn't actually horrendous winter weather that caused most of the cancellations. Canada's 2 major airlines forced our public news to write a big retraction over misreporting. Air Canada has not cancelled any flights due to lack of staff West jet something like 10% of cancelled flights were due to lack of staff.


Maybe America is different? But this article conveniently doesn't give a count of which were cancelled due to weather, lack of passengers, and omicron. Due to this lack of info I believe this article I fearmongering bull. And I'm going to enjoy Mexico in 2 weeks.

A couple of US airlines cancelled like 1000 flights around the holidays because of lack of staff. I feel like that info is out there.


Not really. Staffing was an issue before Omicron. Staffing is an issue at all kinds of jobs nationwide (seven pilots per day were leaving for the majors at my last regional). But yeah, people are calling out sick for this; many of my classmates have gotten COVID.

Weather cancels are easy to gauge but staffing shortages not so much. Is it regular cold/flu or COVID or just behind on manning to begin with? They're not breaking it down.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Maybe, and I know this is a wild take on things, but just maybe right now is not the best time to be traveling.


Yeah, sure, Captain Hindsight, that's what everyone who booked a flight two farking months ago knows. Oh and of course they can't get their money back just because they're scurred. And if the airline cancels their flight, it's going to be an uphill battle getting a refund. Oh and if the airline decides at the last minute they're changing your flight to American Airlines, the worst carrier of all time, you have no say in it.

//fark you jet blue
//my holiday flight was cancelled because "the co-pilot was tired," not omicron
//booked in october
 
