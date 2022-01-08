 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Parts of UK brace for heavy hit by Michael Bay movie   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-4C
That's light jacket weather
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Yellow alert is what happens when you hit ice and start going sideways?
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH NO! Not -4C!!
Also known as 25F. Currently, it is 23F in Chicago and today is considered a break from the cold.
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**Roland Emmerich.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Bay isn't about slow diaster films, subby.

Michael Bay Presents: Explosions! | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube v7ssUivM-eM
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: OH NO! Not -4C!!
Also known as 25F. Currently, it is 23F in Chicago and today is considered a break from the cold.


Yeah, that's going to be the high temp Monday and Tuesday =)
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to beautiful Montreal where it's-19 today.  Balmy.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thundersnow is name of my all Bichon-Frise AC/DC tribute band
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisco123: Come to beautiful Montreal where it's-19 today.  Balmy.


Or Alberta where it's -27 and we have a dipshiat running the place.

/at least we can still 1 down the rest of the country!
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: OH NO! Not -4C!!
Also known as 25F. Currently, it is 23F in Chicago and today is considered a break from the cold.


do we have to do the same thing we have to do in every thread about uk weather?

It doesn't get that cold here very often at all. So we don't have the infrastructure for it.

So, we have to warn people or they die.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Minus four degrees Celsius (-) 4C, is the average annual daily low in Red Deer and Grande Prairie, Alberta. Also Slave Lake, Canada's largest lake (the Great Lakes are all shared, except  Lake Michigan, USA

IIRC, the annual average for Alberta is 1.5 C.

Let global warming deniers consider these facts and learn how much the climate needs to change to plunge into an ice age that may not stop at the Great Moraine.

I said moraine, not moron, but that too.

Let them consider we are already committed to plus 1.5 or 2C. A massive step in the other direction with God knows what effects. (Climatologists also know, but slightly less well than God.)

Fun fact:  when my Brother was in Grande Prairie, I was in Switzerland. He was closer to home. That's how big Canada is.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Icelandic Low

It moved to just below Iceland - It was very impressive last week. The thing almost looked like a hurricane on radar.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: zimbomba63: OH NO! Not -4C!!

Also known as 25F. Currently, it is 23F in Chicago and today is considered a break from the cold.

do we have to do the same thing we have to do in every thread about uk weather?

It doesn't get that cold here very often at all. So we don't have the infrastructure for it.

So, we have to warn people or they die.


But how's that supposed to make me feel superior?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alberta is about the size of Texas. British Columbia is further from my native village, and even bigger than Texas. So if you are comparing the distance across Canada to the distance to Switzerland from my family, you have a ways to go.

Red Deer, of course, sucks cariboo balls. If you must ski, even cross-country, it's cheaper to fly to Austria, Switzerland, or the Italian alps, even on Air Canada.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
AC/DC - Thunderstruck (Official Video)
Youtube v2AC41dglnM


THUNDERSNOW!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: So Yellow alert is what happens when you hit ice and start going sideways?


I think that would be a brown alert. For me, anyways.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Alberta is about the size of Texas. British Columbia is further from my native village, and even bigger than Texas. So if you are comparing the distance across Canada to the distance to Switzerland from my family, you have a ways to go.

Red Deer, of course, sucks cariboo balls. If you must ski, even cross-country, it's cheaper to fly to Austria, Switzerland, or the Italian alps, even on Air Canada.


Canada is really Big
Youtube g_RPp4dbam8


We've all heard the song.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's currently 38 and all the snow from the other day is sliding off the roof in sheets. They thunder onto the garbage cans below the roofline.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: So Yellow alert is what happens when you hit ice and start going sideways?


No that's a brown alert. Unless you have 4 wheel drive then it's a challenge.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: OH NO! Not -4C!!
Also known as 25F. Currently, it is 23F in Chicago and today is considered a break from the cold.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuffy: So Yellow alert is what happens when you hit ice and start going sideways?


That might be a brown alert.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: stuffy: So Yellow alert is what happens when you hit ice and start going sideways?

That might be a brown alert.


Note to self: read the comments before posting.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

madgonad: -4C
That's light jacket weather


It's also the IQ of an average Daily Fail reader.  They're right now planning a Sunday drive to climb the mountains in their shorts and flip flops, draining the resources of the Mountain Rescue volunteers.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ya, I'd rather have -30C & snow than a freeze/thaw cycle that turns simple walking into a fight with physics
 
