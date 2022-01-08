 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   If you're a cop, and someone just covered themselves in hand sanitizer, probably avoid using your Taser   (news10.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sterilize, cauterize ...tomAto, tomAHto...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ahhh, that feels good. OK, anyone got a cigarette?"
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Catskill is where Rip van Winkle was from
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least he was 99.9% germ-free before he burst into flames. The ensuing fire killed the other 0.1% of germs.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Avoid the taser? Why? I want to kill someone and I won't get in any real trouble if I do.
-Cops
 
scanman61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"To immediately respond to jump on top of, to help roll over the individual, that's a very individual decision and it's not necessarily predicated by police procedure."


I mean, you wouldn't want police to have to do dangerous things to help people, right?  Blue Lives Matter (more than anyone else)
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
#OnlyBlueLivesMatter
#BlueLivesMurder
 
cefm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's 3 of you. If you want to detain him there is no reason for a taser to even be involved. Farking cowards shouldn't be cops.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The NY AG released the full video.  I've watched it on reddit.  He maintained consciousness, and his skin was redder than a really bad sunburn, and he obviously suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns, but it wasn't visibly bad enough to warrant censoring or only showing part of what happened.

What the video does show is 3 cops running through a door a few seconds after the cop ignites him with the taser, instead of immediately trying to smother the flames.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not use the taser? Naw. This is extra fun for the policeman. This is a story he will tell until he dies. Then his grandkids will tell it too. How cool grandpa was.
:(
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"They reassessed, then responded" is the worst sort of chickenshiat excusifying for setting someone on fire, and then running away and closing the door.  I expect nothing less from the state revenue generation arm and protection racket anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Protect ourselves, Serve monied interests.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I work in psych and deal with agitated people all the time. Somehow, I've managed to never taze anyone. I've never shot anyone. I've never choked anyone. I'd be fired and my license revoked immediately. Meanwhile, cops get a paid vacation while their bosses investigate them to discover they did nothing wrong (wink). And that's why they do it - because they can with no consequences.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
how do you cover yourself in it
isn't it supposed to evaporate
god i hate that shiat
it stinks
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: how do you cover yourself in it
isn't it supposed to evaporate
god i hate that shiat
it stinks


Well if you really wanted to sanitize something, fire is good at that.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Munden: The NY AG released the full video.  I've watched it on reddit.  He maintained consciousness, and his skin was redder than a really bad sunburn, and he obviously suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns, but it wasn't visibly bad enough to warrant censoring or only showing part of what happened.


What the video does show is 3 cops running through a door a few seconds after the cop ignites him with the taser, instead of immediately trying to smother the flames.

Setting him on fire was an accident.

Failing to even attempt to put that fire out (after you started it) is a crime.

And, so people know, his lungs were badly scorched and that's what ultimately killed him.
 
squidloe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Billy Ray "May I suggest using a nightstick, officer?"
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At the beginning of the video, I was like, "What, 3 officers couldn't take down one guy?"  Then the guy actually entered the frame and I was like, "Uh, get the tazer."

/definitely need more mental health care in this country
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I work in psych and deal with agitated people all the time. Somehow, I've managed to never taze anyone. I've never shot anyone. I've never choked anyone. I'd be fired and my license revoked immediately. Meanwhile, cops get a paid vacation while their bosses investigate them to discover they did nothing wrong (wink). And that's why they do it - because they can with no consequences.


Then I guess when somebody has a problem with a crazy person they should be calling people that work in mental health instead of the cops. I'm sure the police would love to stop having to be the default for every sort of 911 call that isn't a burning building.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nah, don't use a razer, use a lighter
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Hey Nurse!: I work in psych and deal with agitated people all the time. Somehow, I've managed to never taze anyone. I've never shot anyone. I've never choked anyone. I'd be fired and my license revoked immediately. Meanwhile, cops get a paid vacation while their bosses investigate them to discover they did nothing wrong (wink). And that's why they do it - because they can with no consequences.

Then I guess when somebody has a problem with a crazy person they should be calling people that work in mental health instead of the cops. I'm sure the police would love to stop having to be the default for every sort of 911 call that isn't a burning building.


Municipalities that don't suck do send mental health professionals in those situatuons.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I work in psych and deal with agitated people all the time. Somehow, I've managed to never taze anyone. I've never shot anyone. I've never choked anyone. I'd be fired and my license revoked immediately. Meanwhile, cops get a paid vacation while their bosses investigate them to discover they did nothing wrong (wink). And that's why they do it - because they can with no consequences.


The guy didn't walk into a psych ward. He walked into a police station. Typically you don't find trained medical staff with access to powerful sedatives in a police station.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: Hey Nurse!: I work in psych and deal with agitated people all the time. Somehow, I've managed to never taze anyone. I've never shot anyone. I've never choked anyone. I'd be fired and my license revoked immediately. Meanwhile, cops get a paid vacation while their bosses investigate them to discover they did nothing wrong (wink). And that's why they do it - because they can with no consequences.

Then I guess when somebody has a problem with a crazy person they should be calling people that work in mental health instead of the cops. I'm sure the police would love to stop having to be the default for every sort of 911 call that isn't a burning building.


Yes, that should absolutely happen, and dispatch should be trained to discern.

Guy shouting in the street blocking a freeway on ramp?   Send the the mental health professional.  Three cruisers racing up and a cop immediately shouting instructions will, at best, make the situation take longer to diffuse.
Or train some cops in mental health situation diffusing. Pay for their education and further training.   Have it be a unit in cities.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: I work in psych and deal with agitated people all the time. Somehow, I've managed to never taze anyone. I've never shot anyone. I've never choked anyone. I'd be fired and my license revoked immediately. Meanwhile, cops get a paid vacation while their bosses investigate them to discover they did nothing wrong (wink). And that's why they do it - because they can with no consequences.


How many doses of Thorazine has your establishment handed out over the years?

In the 90s, standard protocol for agitated individuals who refused to comply was takedown + thorazine.  The degree of takedown was entirely dependent on the level of resistance.  Could be placing someone in a seat, or it could be literally taking someone down to the ground as they attempt to flee and/or physically distance themselves from the staff.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mochunk: moothemagiccow: how do you cover yourself in it
isn't it supposed to evaporate
god i hate that shiat
it stinks

Well if you really wanted to sanitize something, fire is good at that.


not hiring you as my cleaning lady
 
