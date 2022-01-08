 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Children, think of your moms and dads when remote learning   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the message is....go be with other kids and spread the disease and possibly die because the hospitals are overwhelmed, but everyone will be happier.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: So the message is....go be with other kids and spread the disease and possibly die because the hospitals are overwhelmed, but everyone will be happier.


Waking up in life understanding you can't have it both ways is no way to go though life. Or something.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Circusdog320: So the message is....go be with other kids and spread the disease and possibly die because the hospitals are overwhelmed, but everyone will be happier.

Waking up in life understanding you can't have it both ways is no way to go though life. Or something.


Zen, I have reached it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also a lot harder for Mom and Dad to spend all day in bed farking if they both have the day off (or work from home with flexible schedules) if the kids are home doing remote learning.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So of course, this being the US, the answer is not, "How can we better support parents whose kids are remote learning, to lower their stress and anxiety levels?"

It's "Keep the kids together in large groups where they will catch disease and take it home to their families."

Lord this country is so very full of fail.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, ALL of the stress was caused simply by remote learning.

NONE of it was caused by remote work, loss of job, loss of social life, etc.

And of course, everyone without kids reported no increase in anxiety, depression or worry, because this is all remote learning's fault!

God, the capitalists are farking desperate, aren't they?

DIE FOR YOUR BETTERS, AMERICA!
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder which is worse putting a hoard of panicking nerds in an auditorium with covid rapid tests and no teachers like came out a day ago at the Bronx School of Science, or badly supported attempts at homeschooling.

Gotta be the home schooling. /s
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damn right. It's impossible to walk around naked/bone the wife/have an affair/eat chips and dip all day when those little sh*ts are remote learning.
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As they watched their zoom classes, the children spoke to their parents.

They said, "None of you understand. I'm not locked up in here with you. You're locked up in here with me."
 
