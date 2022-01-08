 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kansas City)   Cold weather creates hazards like black ice, frozen pipes, and boats catching on fire in Missouri. Wait, what?   (kansascity.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2022 at 1:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Firefighters were called to the Harbor Point Yacht Club in West Alton at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, they found multiple docked boats were on fire.


Oh no.

Whatever shall they do?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire during heating season. I wonder.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, this is a sign of a dangerous new COVID-19 mutatuion, but hopefully this one will burn itself out before spreading like wildfire.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance fraud?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Insurance fraud?


That is what I was thinking, either that or an arsonist who hates people who own boats because they have the money to afford a boat and the arsonist doesn't.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't tell if the dress rehearsals for the Viking style funerals is going well or poorly...
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: Fire during heating season. I wonder.


For a number of years, some of the boat owners who kept their boats along the north shore of Lake Huron would celebrate NYE onboard.  Mind you, these were sailboats that had been taken out for the winter.  The owners would bring propane heaters to the boat yard and spend a night or two on board their tarped-off boats.

It has always struck me as a bleak place to ring in the new year.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why is everyone looking at me?
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Theeng: Insurance fraud?

That is what I was thinking, either that or an arsonist who hates people who own boats because they have the money to afford a boat and the arsonist doesn't.


Why attribute to malice that which can be easily explained by stupidity? Running a propane or kerosene heater is pretty common on a boat in winter, and they can easily be knocked over.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trump rally?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Theeng: Insurance fraud?

That is what I was thinking, either that or an arsonist who hates people who own boats because they have the money to afford a boat and the arsonist doesn't.


Hold up.

You unfairly malign arsonists.  A firebug doesn't set a fire for political or personal reasons. The flame itself is reason enough.  Boats just happen to be made of flammable material.

If it was an arsonist, they might be rich enough to own a boat themselves. We can't extrapolate envy just because fire.
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, geez, look at this One boat goes on fire, they all go on fire.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Fire during heating season. I wonder.


I didn't know that boats go into heat. Crazy.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I know anything about marinas in Missouri, it is that their methods of distributing electrical power are, let's say, unsound. Ground lugs cut off, Mickey mouse shiat along the dock. If the main breaker on a dock blows, just replace that breaker with a larger one. If it blows again, repeat.  I'mma go with electrical fire caused by improper wiring and a heavy load due to heaters and a WCW event being on.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
THUNDERSNOW!!!!
 
zez
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guess they didn't pray hard enough
http://blessingofthefleetstl.com/

cstl.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bout, Oh, Another Thousand.
Tried to sell the boat, still sitting there in the slip, two years later.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Two birds, one fire.

Get rid of the "Seaward" and the "C" word.

If you can get away with it, you get to collect on two insurance policies.

Then it's off to El Rey (that's El Elvis in American)....
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Theeng: Insurance fraud?

That is what I was thinking, either that or an arsonist who hates people who own boats because they have the money to afford a boat and the arsonist doesn't.


Yeah but if he hated the people why should he hurt the boats?? You rarely hear of a Ferrari being destroyed in relation to how big an ass the owner is.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: You rarely hear of a Ferrari being destroyed in relation to how big an ass the owner is.


Yup that's mostly BMW drivers. ;P
 
groppet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So cold it burns, like dragon skin. Maybe even freezer burn.
 
Theeng
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gough: pearls before swine: Fire during heating season. I wonder.

For a number of years, some of the boat owners who kept their boats along the north shore of Lake Huron would celebrate NYE onboard.  Mind you, these were sailboats that had been taken out for the winter.  The owners would bring propane heaters to the boat yard and spend a night or two on board their tarped-off boats.

It has always struck me as a bleak place to ring in the new year.


God that sounds depressing.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gough: pearls before swine: Fire during heating season. I wonder.

For a number of years, some of the boat owners who kept their boats along the north shore of Lake Huron would celebrate NYE onboard.  Mind you, these were sailboats that had been taken out for the winter.  The owners would bring propane heaters to the boat yard and spend a night or two on board their tarped-off boats.

It has always struck me as a bleak place to ring in the new year.


You are not making boat payments or marina fees. Also see insurance fraud.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.