(KTXS Abilene)   Better late than never   (ktxs.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for him. He took care of some unfinished business so he won't be a ghost when he dies.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he one of the "cool kids", or did he just try to blend into the background?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LimpDickRicky: Was he one of the "cool kids", or did he just try to blend into the background?


Caught in the draft so probably a cool kid
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social promotion
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in San Angelo TX could it possibly take 98 f*cking years to get out of high school.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he got to travel to faraway places and meet interesting people.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now get a job ya bum!!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he should take out a huge student loan and attend college.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Only in San Angelo TX could it possibly take 98 f*cking years to get out of high school.


Yeah, but the high schools apparently take infants. So there's that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snark from me, congratulations to him, and congratulations on living to be 98. You've seen the world change a lot in your almost 100 years on it.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: No snark from me, congratulations to him, and congratulations on living to be 98. You've seen the world change a lot in your almost 100 years on it.


Not as much yet as Betty White did.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice story, but my God that was 9th grade school newspaper writing and research though.

Parachuted in normandy... so what unit was he with.

Fought day and night for our country... roll eyes... not at the concept, the wording.

He was blown back 30 feet... from what man? 30 feet? Force to move you 30 feet is really bad. It literally blew off his whole uniform?

Taken to a hospital by Poles...ok what hospital, where was he fighting.

Became a prisoner of war...what farking hospital was this, did the poles take him to poland? Where was the US army hospital in ww2 that was overrun and prisoners taken by the germans. What ere his injuries?

Out of nowhere now... I was 175 pounds so if you stayed you starved to death. Is this in reference to the prison camp.  What camp was he in, how did he get out. When did he get out. WTF.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Nice story, but my God that was 9th grade school newspaper writing and research though.

Parachuted in normandy... so what unit was he with.

Fought day and night for our country... roll eyes... not at the concept, the wording.

He was blown back 30 feet... from what man? 30 feet? Force to move you 30 feet is really bad. It literally blew off his whole uniform?

Taken to a hospital by Poles...ok what hospital, where was he fighting.

Became a prisoner of war...what farking hospital was this, did the poles take him to poland? Where was the US army hospital in ww2 that was overrun and prisoners taken by the germans. What ere his injuries?

Out of nowhere now... I was 175 pounds so if you stayed you starved to death. Is this in reference to the prison camp.  What camp was he in, how did he get out. When did he get out. WTF.


Pretty much all of this. But not a reflection of the dude. He seems to have done a lot of his share and definitely deserves something awesome like this.

Happy for him.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [c.tenor.com image 498x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


So, the Titanic just docked?

/dnrtfa
//first thing I thought of at the headline
///Good for this dude.
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chewd: Now get a job ya bum!!


At least he will not be living in his mom's basement.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Romeo Void - Never Say Never (Official Video)
Youtube 4x0fPZrPV3M
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Now he should take out a huge student loan and attend college.


He apparently couldn't be bothered to take advantage of the GI bill. Either my parents graduated high school because the depression and the war. Both got GEDs.

/veteran
//BS Computer science earn on active duty
///MS Software Engineering while working full time.
////put in some effort man
 
