(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Apparently you can't test drive a car naked. Who knew?   (local21news.com) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, you can, technically. You just shouldn't.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They put those paper mats on the floor when the mechanics drive the car, why can't they use the same paper mat for my grundle? Goddammit I want to see how the new Kias handle as the Good Lord intended!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting negotiating tactic.  Is it give me what I want and I will take my clothes off, or don't give me what I want and I strip naked.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Interesting negotiating tactic.  Is it give me what I want and I will take my clothes off, or don't give me what I want and I strip naked.


I'm betting it was part of a tantrum about being told to wear a mask while in the dealership.  I mean good for the rest of us, clearly not mature enough to be driving a car in the first place.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat.

There goes my day.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a weird sex thing or a weird drug thing?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sign on the door just said he had to wear a mask inside
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you subby
I refuse to buy any vehicle until I know how the boys feel against the seats
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lotta rules around here...
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can they usually just one let you.

/but I brought a towel from home
 
badplaid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are certain exemptions....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i test drove a car for three days once.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Where do you keep your driver's license and proof of insurance?  Uh.  On second thought.  I don't want to know.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You need a mask
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baka-san: fark you subby
I refuse to buy any vehicle until I know how the boys feel against the seats


The new Teslas have slatted seats.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His credit rating must have been below 400.  A hawt nekkid chick with a solid 720 would have gotten to feel the rich Corinthian leather upon those soft, creamy buttocks. [CAT LIKE TYPING DETECTED]
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why can't you? I don't see any laws on the books specifically about driving nude? Seems like the dealership's a buzzkill.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His excuse?

He was afraid the dealer was going to take him to the cleaners.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thehogring.comView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Where do you keep your driver's license and proof of insurance?  Uh.  On second thought.  I don't want to know.


In the glove compartment. Where else?

Nudge, nudge. Wink, wink. Say no more.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

badplaid: [Fark user image 425x219]


Had to do a reverse GIS to figure out that car model.

2000 Daihatsu Naked turbo 5speed Kei review and tour
Youtube qWyW1k3JSOY
 
