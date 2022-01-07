 Skip to content
(CNN)   Flood evacuation orders are going out to residents in Washington State. Or as Seattle residents are saying, "A little wetter than usual"   (cnn.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As bad as urban flooding can be, it's actually the risk of mudslides that gives me the willies.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They were going out when I was going to bed 8 hours ago

Real good job getting that out on time
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In other noodles: CNN has started with an adblocblocker.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My favorite gypsy woman prophesied that you should seek higher ground on Mt Rainier
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm on the other side and we got like 4+ feet of snow. This is after I cleaned off the heat pump. It's not a small one, it's about 4 feet high.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't imagine what the other side is getting in rain. Hope everyone stays safe.
 
