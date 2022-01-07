 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Working at McDonald's in the 80's rocked   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2022 at 5:20 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
GBBO!!!!
 
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wonder how many of those dancers were actually working at a McDonalds at that time.
I wonder if that set was actually a McDonalds.
I wonder why the hell I watched that whole thing...
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nope. I made it to around 0:22, then I bailed out.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Grumpy Cat: Nope. I made it to around 0:22, then I bailed out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Grumpy Cat: Nope. I made it to around 0:22, then I bailed out.

[Fark user image 425x296]


People don't know
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BakaDono: I wonder how many of those dancers were actually working at a McDonalds at that time.
I wonder if that set was actually a McDonalds.
I wonder why the hell I watched that whole thing...


I was trying to figure out what was wrong with the dancing. They seemed a little off beat or something.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
-McDLT
-Styrofoam containers
-Cooking with beef fat instead of partially hydrogenated crap
-Ashtrays

This guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As cheesy as that was, I wonder if we made that kind of effort today if we'd get better service.

Everyone in that video looked like they were having fun. Training videos are missing that these days.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wesley Willis - Rock And Roll Mcdonalds
Youtube zh942B0QmRU
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I worked at a chick-fil-a in the mid 90's in the mall, of course.  The training tape concerning what to do in the event of a robbery was priceless.

Since it would definitely be un-PC to characterize the robber inappropriately, they made the robber in the video to be a friendly grunge stereotype.  Multiple times he appeared to struggle with voices in his head.  The actor played it up.

Instead of training anyone, it was a demonstration of people acting totally calm while a Soundgarden fan in flannel waved a gun around and talked to himself.  I would love to see that one again.  Right after that was a tape about cooking chicken.

We were supposed to rewatch these tapes while on break, but instead we watched my copy of Wayne's World.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/that video was also traumatizing
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worked the night shift at Jack-in-the-Box in the late '70's with my best friend and I the entire night shift. (Only non-managemant employees over 18, could legally work after 10 p.m.) Drive through only, Harbor Blvd. about 8 miles west of Disneyland. Had the place to ourselves, partied our butts off and had the perfect set up to sell pot and Black Beauties out the windows to friends. Training films? What training films? Put Ameretto in our Vanilla shakes, she drank rum and cokes all night and we had the whole menu to mix and match into different kinds of food. Broken up apple pies in a cup with shake machine ice cream on top. My fav was scooping out ornge ground meat from supertacos and frying a jack steak to make taco with instead. Good times!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Nope. I made it to around 0:22, then I bailed out.


to be fair, you felt the overwhelming need to post in this thread to let everyone know that you weren't wasting your time?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.