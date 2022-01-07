 Skip to content
 
(Riverfront Times)   "No web community leaped more exuberantly into redesigning the [St. Francois County] seal than the good weirdos at Fark, where users created an array of updated seals that both capture the spirit of the original while also being, somehow, even worse"   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Paywall makes that link completely useless.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Paywall makes that link completely useless.


What paywall? (Firefox - Adblock plus - NoScript - Ublock Origin)
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
In God Wet Rust
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Biscuit Tin: Paywall makes that link completely useless.


What paywall? (Firefox - Adblock plus - NoScript - Ublock Origin)

Reader View worked for me.

/I submitted the Fark thread so I'm getting a kick out of this followup.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Biscuit Tin: Paywall makes that link completely useless.

What paywall? (Firefox - Adblock plus - NoScript - Ublock Origin)


Reader mode also worked fine there
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Congrats to west.la.lawyer you're the man now dog!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ha! That's an actual quote in the article. Well done!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Go us?

Go us.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: Paywall makes that link completely useless.


Weirdly, hitting the escape key worked for me.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This seal is what happens when the decision makers in charge "have a nephew who knows computers/photoshop" and "don't want to waste money" on hiring a design company...

either that, or it was pretty nice of them to hire a legally blind person to do the design for them.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did you hear that guys? We're the good weirdos! Not like those weirdos on SomethingAwful or Fox News!
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is a close tab on the top left of that if you don't want to be an editor

Flags and eagles too!
 
Alphax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I see the train wreck was enhanced.  Good job, I guess.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FWIW, there is absolutely no way that the clipart elements of their official seal were licensed -- I pretty much guarantee that some monkey did a google image search and grabbed the first cross, shovel, eagle and flag they could find, copyright  be damned.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Good Weirdos is the name of my ska-fusion, a cappella oompah...you know what, forget it.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First attempt to read TFA gave me a paywall but the second time I opened it I was able to view it without a paywall block.

/going to need a follow up on this one.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's not a deal. That's a third grader's last minute collage.

Orient it 15 degrees clockwise so it doesn't look like the eagle is mauling the flag and... nope. It's still horrible.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So are we all, all good weirdos...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Aw, she said we're amazing AND terrible!  I'm gonna need a minute.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's Danny's Fark username?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Since this in in Missouri, I'm just gonna assume the name of the county is pronounced "Saint Frankoys".
 
Alphax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Since this in in Missouri, I'm just gonna assume the name of the county is pronounced "Saint Frankoys".


It could be... it could be.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alphax: Spectrum: Since this in in Missouri, I'm just gonna assume the name of the county is pronounced "Saint Frankoys".

It could be... it could be.


Or "france-oys".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To all us Farkers and especially to west.la.lawyer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
