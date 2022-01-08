 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   First-dose vaccinations quadruple in Quebec ahead of restrictions at liquor and cannabis stores   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still got delivery. Suck it libs.
/S
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Scooby-Dubé-Doo!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish I could get a booster jab and cannabis, but I'm in Texas, where the arguments are getting nuanced. We have a state law that makes any crop produced within a county available to sell in said county. Now we just need one saying it's legal to grow pot for flower.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I wish I could get a booster jab and cannabis, but I'm in Texas, where the arguments are getting nuanced. We have a state law that makes any crop produced within a county available to sell in said county. Now we just need one saying it's legal to grow pot for flower.


Crazy how them freedumb loving lone star prayer warriors™ get all weird when you want to grow a little bud in your backyard for personal use.
I grew a little over a pound off of four plants that I put in a flower bed, set a water timer, and neglected in all other ways (except a couple pre-bud organic insect spray sessions).
It's almost like they know it's so easy to cultivate.
 
