8
Moderator [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1230
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Country style ribs are my new favorite food to cook. I mean, they're like less than $2/lb. because no one seems to want them, and I don't understand why. They're tender and have a great neutral pork flavor that soaks up whatever type of seasoning you want to put on them. They're easy in the Instant Pot, and you can slap some barbecue sauce on them and stick 'em under the broiler for a few minutes and they're in some ways better than what you can do on the grill.

Anyway, so I don't wind up sounding like a recipe page, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on country style ribs or some food you like that tends to be really cheap because no one else seems to want to buy it.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
everydaydishes.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
recipesthatcrock.comView Full Size


Although to be fair, I'm not sure that the Mississippi version is pork.
 
kevinatilusa
55 minutes ago  
The comments link at the end of the quiz is currently pointing to an article on Sammy Sosa that was closed for comments something like 20 years ago.
 
Shelbyraed
37 minutes ago  

Country style ribs are my new favorite food to cook. I mean, they're like less than $2/lb. because no one seems to want them, and I don't understand why. They're tender and have a great neutral pork flavor that soaks up whatever type of seasoning you want to put on them. They're easy in the Instant Pot, and you can slap some barbecue sauce on them and stick 'em under the broiler for a few minutes and they're in some ways better than what you can do on the grill.

Anyway, so I don't wind up sounding like a recipe page, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on country style ribs or some food you like that tends to be really cheap because no one else seems to want to buy it.

Anyway, so I don't wind up sounding like a recipe page, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on country style ribs or some food you like that tends to be really cheap because no one else seems to want to buy it.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.


We often use this recipe as a basis for crockpot country style ribs, usually served with white rice and broccoli.
 
SumoJeb
36 minutes ago  

Country style ribs are my new favorite food to cook. I mean, they're like less than $2/lb. because no one seems to want them, and I don't understand why. They're tender and have a great neutral pork flavor that soaks up whatever type of seasoning you want to put on them. They're easy in the Instant Pot, and you can slap some barbecue sauce on them and stick 'em under the broiler for a few minutes and they're in some ways better than what you can do on the grill.

Anyway, so I don't wind up sounding like a recipe page, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on country style ribs or some food you like that tends to be really cheap because no one else seems to want to buy it.

Anyway, so I don't wind up sounding like a recipe page, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on country style ribs or some food you like that tends to be really cheap because no one else seems to want to buy it.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.


my mom used to cook those all the time. I totally forgot about that cut of meat.
 
