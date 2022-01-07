 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   I guess this father and son didn't keep up with the Arbery case   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Fayetteville, North Carolina, Murder, Stephen Addison, North Carolina  
posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2022 at 1:20 AM



solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
White father and son shoot black motorcyclist dead [FULL VIDEO]
Youtube tviTN-oCVO8
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

solokumba: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tviTN-oC​VO8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


So I take it the whole thing is on video? That finger pointing might be rude but it doesn't look that threatening.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: solokumba: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tviTN-oC​VO8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

So I take it the whole thing is on video? That finger pointing might be rude but it doesn't look that threatening.


And the son moves out of the way so daddy had a clean shot.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.


Real men don't get involved in violence over petty disagreements.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.


I hate guns.  I think they should be illegal.
I don't support this idea of militia.
That said. I should not have to let someone punch me. Punch me and I'm going to kill you.  Because you can easily be killed my a punch. So. No. fark that . Seriously.
Maybe assault should carry 40 years?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.

Real men don't get involved in violence over petty disagreements.


This
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how WRAL emphasized the victim was a vet and a father. And the murderer was, well, nothing of note.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

starsrift: I like how WRAL emphasized the victim was a vet and a father. And the murderer was, well, nothing of note.


Well that's usually who solves things with murder. Most people shrug shiat off.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

starsrift: I like how WRAL emphasized the victim was a vet and a father. And the murderer was, well, nothing of note.


He killed a vet? Damn the guy hates the military too. Must be farking commie
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guns are the problem.

Not the people, the guns.

Let's replace every dickweed's gun with a pipe wrench for ten years, tally up the fatalities, and crunch the numbers.

/We could also try muzzle-loaded duelling pistols.
//Or swords.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Theeng: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.

Real men don't get involved in violence over petty disagreements.


I'm tryin' to speak MAGA. You have to 'splain it in a way that will tug at the core. 'A real man uses his fists' is a slogan from times when their daddy would teach'm honor an manners. I figure it would translate, calling their manhood into question. Also, the 311 song:

311 - Guns (are for Pussies) - CD 1995
Youtube u1nWiZCDyLw
 
Wesdog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Theeng: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.

Real men don't get involved in violence over petty disagreements.


Best idea is to not stand around flapping your lips and pointing at people. If you are upset enough to get in their face and yell at them just start throwing hands.

If you need to stand around and yell at someone to get yourself pumped up enough to fight you didn't have a reason to fight. If there is reason for violence there isn't any need to discuss it before hand. Explain why you beat the shiat out of them after you knock them out, not before. You aren't a comic book supervillain all the pre-fight exposition is not needed. Just run up on them and hit them in the mouth or walk/drive away.

Running your mouth will never accomplish anything.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Guns are the problem.

Not the people, the guns.

Let's replace every dickweed's gun with a pipe wrench for ten years, tally up the fatalities, and crunch the numbers.

/We could also try muzzle-loaded duelling pistols.
//Or swords.


Mmmm well it's the people too, upon reflection.

A plumber is very likely to do something worthwhile with a pipe wrench.

Literally 0.001% of our population will ever lawfully solve a non-hunting problem with a gun.
 
lymond01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wesdog: Theeng: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.

Real men don't get involved in violence over petty disagreements.

Best idea is to not stand around flapping your lips and pointing at people. If you are upset enough to get in their face and yell at them just start throwing hands.

If you need to stand around and yell at someone to get yourself pumped up enough to fight you didn't have a reason to fight. If there is reason for violence there isn't any need to discuss it before hand. Explain why you beat the shiat out of them after you knock them out, not before. You aren't a comic book supervillain all the pre-fight exposition is not needed. Just run up on them and hit them in the mouth or walk/drive away.

Running your mouth will never accomplish anything.


Remind me to lego your eggo.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a sad time we're living in where a few might actually live through it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.

I hate guns.  I think they should be illegal.
I don't support this idea of militia.
That said. I should not have to let someone punch me. Punch me and I'm going to kill you.  Because you can easily be killed my a punch. So. No. fark that . Seriously.
Maybe assault should carry 40 years?


Bullshiat. It's not "easy" to kill someone with a punch. People get punched all the time and when someone DOES die from it we hear about it.

Nobody should be settling differences with punches or guns.

But while you're in full internet tough guy mode perhaps clarify this for me.
So If someone punched you, maybe you fall down, maybe you don't. Maybe it's in the arm, maybe it's right on the chin.
You think the correct answer is to go get your gun, come back, and kill them? Because that will throw your sorry ass in jail for the rest of your life.  Just because your ego was hurt.  Either way the sooner it happens the better because unhinged people like you should not be walking around.


I'm actually a gun owner, who unbelievably is not a black belt in internet-based mma. The ONLY time I'd ever consider pulling the trigger on another person is if it was absolutely the last possible way to preserve a life.  Yet here you are horny to murder someone over a punch.  farking grow up.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

solokumba: [YouTube video: White father and son shoot black motorcyclist dead [FULL VIDEO]]


I wonder if their defense will center around:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's a sad time we're living in where a few might actually live through it.


I look forward to women out numbing dudes.  I might get laid before I died.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

omg bbq: waxbeans: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Stop using guns to settle petty disagreements you farking cowards. A real man uses his fists. Guns are for weak fat idiots with small ingrown dicks.

I hate guns.  I think they should be illegal.
I don't support this idea of militia.
That said. I should not have to let someone punch me. Punch me and I'm going to kill you.  Because you can easily be killed my a punch. So. No. fark that . Seriously.
Maybe assault should carry 40 years?

Bullshiat. It's not "easy" to kill someone with a punch. People get punched all the time and when someone DOES die from it we hear about it.

Nobody should be settling differences with punches or guns.

But while you're in full internet tough guy mode perhaps clarify this for me.
So If someone punched you, maybe you fall down, maybe you don't. Maybe it's in the arm, maybe it's right on the chin.
You think the correct answer is to go get your gun, come back, and kill them? Because that will throw your sorry ass in jail for the rest of your life.  Just because your ego was hurt.  Either way the sooner it happens the better because unhinged people like you should not be walking around.


I'm actually a gun owner, who unbelievably is not a black belt in internet-based mma. The ONLY time I'd ever consider pulling the trigger on another person is if it was absolutely the last possible way to preserve a life.  Yet here you are horny to murder someone over a punch.  farking grow up.


I don't own a gun. Why would I own something I find awful and think should be illegal?
That said.
To your question, some hits me, I'm choking them. And. If they die, too bad.
I will not let people assault me. Period.
And. I should not have to know how to fight.
Period.
I'm actually against violence.
But
No one should have to have it done to them.
All violence should end with the death of the person who struck first.
Period.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bring back duels
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

omg bbq: Yet here you are horny to murder someone over a punch.  farking grow up.


No. Only babies use violence.
And. No. No one has a right to hit people.
People who hit people should be choked to death.
 
